UK Soldier Dies after Falling from Horse, King Charles Reacts

King Charles expressed shock and sadness after a soldier died following a fall from a horse at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Thames Valley Police said investigators found no suspicious circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death during the military display

Organisers confirmed that the Royal Windsor Horse Show continued as scheduled but cancelled The King’s Troop performance after the incident

King Charles has expressed grief following the death of a soldier who suffered fatal injuries after falling from a horse during the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The incident happened on Friday evening during an appearance by The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery.

King Charles meeting young riders during the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Saturday. Photo: PA

Source: Twitter

Emergency responders attended to the rider after the horse left the arena, but the soldier was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soldier dies at Windsor show

According to Sky News, Thames Valley Police confirmed that investigators found no suspicious circumstances linked to the incident. Authorities said the soldier’s family had been informed.

Buckingham Palace said the monarch was deeply affected by the tragedy. A palace spokesperson stated that the King was “greatly shocked and saddened” after learning of the soldier’s death and would personally offer condolences to the family.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show continued on Saturday in line with its scheduled programme. However, organisers removed the planned display involving The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show continued without The King’s Troop performance after the tragedy. Photo/PA

Source: Twitter

Police continue incident investigation

An Army spokesperson said:

“It is with deep regret that we announce a member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery died on Friday 15 May, following a tragic incident at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

“The family has been notified, and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time.”

Police also appealed to members of the public who may have information or footage related to the incident. Chief Superintendent Michael Loebenberg said investigators were working with the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Accident Investigation Branch and event organisers to determine what led to the fatal fall.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and the wider community in the military and at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at this extremely difficult time,” he said.

Event Director Jo Peck also extended sympathies to the deceased soldier’s relatives and colleagues. She confirmed that the event would proceed without the military riding display.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show was first launched in 1943 during the Second World War as part of fundraising efforts. Members of the royal family attended its inaugural edition, including King George VI and the future Queen Elizabeth II.

Tinubu depart for UK in historic state visit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu was set to begin a landmark state visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, March 17, departing Abuja alongside the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

The visit took place at the invitation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

FG alleges plot against Tinubu during UK visit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had alleged a plot to embarrass President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his visit to the United Kingdom.

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development claimed an embattled mining company, Jupiter Ltd, is planning a “campaign of calumny” against Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng