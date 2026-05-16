UK Soldier Dies after Falling from Horse, King Charles Reacts
- King Charles expressed shock and sadness after a soldier died following a fall from a horse at the Royal Windsor Horse Show
- Thames Valley Police said investigators found no suspicious circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death during the military display
- Organisers confirmed that the Royal Windsor Horse Show continued as scheduled but cancelled The King’s Troop performance after the incident
King Charles has expressed grief following the death of a soldier who suffered fatal injuries after falling from a horse during the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
The incident happened on Friday evening during an appearance by The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery.
Emergency responders attended to the rider after the horse left the arena, but the soldier was pronounced dead at the scene.
Soldier dies at Windsor show
According to Sky News, Thames Valley Police confirmed that investigators found no suspicious circumstances linked to the incident. Authorities said the soldier’s family had been informed.
Buckingham Palace said the monarch was deeply affected by the tragedy. A palace spokesperson stated that the King was “greatly shocked and saddened” after learning of the soldier’s death and would personally offer condolences to the family.
The Royal Windsor Horse Show continued on Saturday in line with its scheduled programme. However, organisers removed the planned display involving The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery.
Police continue incident investigation
An Army spokesperson said:
“It is with deep regret that we announce a member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery died on Friday 15 May, following a tragic incident at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
“The family has been notified, and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time.”
Police also appealed to members of the public who may have information or footage related to the incident. Chief Superintendent Michael Loebenberg said investigators were working with the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Accident Investigation Branch and event organisers to determine what led to the fatal fall.
“Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and the wider community in the military and at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at this extremely difficult time,” he said.
Event Director Jo Peck also extended sympathies to the deceased soldier’s relatives and colleagues. She confirmed that the event would proceed without the military riding display.
The Royal Windsor Horse Show was first launched in 1943 during the Second World War as part of fundraising efforts. Members of the royal family attended its inaugural edition, including King George VI and the future Queen Elizabeth II.
Tinubu depart for UK in historic state visit
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu was set to begin a landmark state visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, March 17, departing Abuja alongside the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.
The visit took place at the invitation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
FG alleges plot against Tinubu during UK visit
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had alleged a plot to embarrass President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his visit to the United Kingdom.
The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development claimed an embattled mining company, Jupiter Ltd, is planning a “campaign of calumny” against Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng