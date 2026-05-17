A fatal motor accident along the Abuja-Lokoja highway has claimed the lives of a top APC chieftain, Mohammed Ibrahim Ibwa, and his aide, Ibrahim Ibwa

The victims were involved in a head-on collision accident involving a Mercedes-Benz car and a Sino truck at Sheda village

Road accidents are common in Nigeria, ranking among the leading causes of trauma-related fatalities in the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Mohammed Ibrahim Ibwa, speaker of the 10th Assembly, Legislative Arm of Gwagwalada Area Council, is dead.

As reported recently by Daily Trust, Ibwa passed away at a hospital in Abuja after being involved in a road accident along the Abuja–Lokoja Expressway.

Mohammed Ibrahim Ibwa, Speaker of the 10th Assembly, Gwagwalada Area Council, dies following a road accident on the Abuja–Lokoja highway. Photo credit: Mohammed G Ibrahim

Source: Facebook

The speaker’s aide, Ibrahim Ibwa, also died in the tragedy, losing his life on the spot.

The speaker, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died in the early hours of Thursday, May 14, 2026, at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, where he was referred after initially receiving treatment at Legend Hospital in Gwagwalada.

A witness said the accident occurred around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, and involved a head-on collision between a Mercedes-Benz car and a Sino truck at Sheda village.

According to the source, three individuals were travelling in the Mercedes-Benz when the crash occurred. The third person is said to be currently receiving medical attention.

A social media post showing a photo of a badly damaged vehicle after the accident can be viewed below via X:

Legit.ng reports that the remains of the late APC leader have been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Dignitaries at the burial included the chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mohammed Kasim Ikwa; former council chairman, Adamu Mustapha; ex-House of Representatives member, Isah Egah Dobi; and other prominent politicians.

Aduda, others mourn Speaker Ibwa

Meanwhile, the federal capital territory (FCT) APC senatorial aspirant, Senator Philip Aduda, has commiserated with the family of the late Speaker and the people of Ibwa community over the tragic loss.

Aduda and other political stakeholders visited Ibwa's family.

He encouraged the family and loved ones to remain steadfast during the difficult period and prayed for the strength to bear the loss, as well as for the soul of the departed to rest in peace.

In the same vein, several political groups and individuals have released statements paying tribute to Ibwa.

Legit.ng captured some comments on Facebook and X below:

Ismaila Mohammed Dogara Yenche, the FCT Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state chairman, said through his media office:

​"The loss of Hon. Ibrahim and his companions is not just a loss to Ibwa or Gwagwalada, but a significant blow to the entire Federal Capital Territory.

"We have lost young, promising leaders at a time when their service was most needed."

Mohammed Magaji Aguma, the chairman of the Council of Chiefs and Ambassador of Peace, Gwagwalada Chiefdom, sent his condolence message.

Mourners gather at the burial of Speaker Mohammed Ibrahim Ibwa, paying their final respects. Photo credit: Muhammad Isah Hassan

Source: Facebook

In a statement, Aguma described the death of the speaker as "a great loss" to the people of Gwagwalada and the entire community, especially considering his dedication and service to humanity.

He prayed to Almighty God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him eternal rest in paradise, and give the family, friends, political associates, and the good people of Gwagwalada the strength to bear the "painful loss."

@BEazebuy said on X:

"Another one gone on that death trap Abuja-Lokoja road. How many more must die before these people fix our highways instead of sharing contracts? Rest in peace, but the blood is on the hands of those in power who keep failing us."

Kur Isaac Ushahemba, the president of the National Association of Colleges of Education Students (NANCES), wrote on Facebook:

"My heartfelt condolences to Hon. Kasim Mohammed, the families of Ibwa, and the Gwagwalada APC over the loss of the current speaker of Gwagwalada area council. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

"Hon. Ibwa was a man of his words who delivered beyond party lines. Indeed, we will all miss him. I pray that God Almighty grants his families the fortitude to bear the loss.

"Continue to rest in peace, Hon. Muhammad Ibwa."

Read more on road accidents in Nigeria:

ECWA leader, others die in road crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three ECWA members died in a tragic accident while returning from an outreach mission in Bauchi state.

One of the deceased, Deborah Bonat, was fondly remembered as a devoted leader and mother who exemplified faith and selfless service.

Source: Legit.ng