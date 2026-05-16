Primate Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba has told former President Goodluck Jonathan to stay away from contesting in the 2027 presidential election, while urging him not to listen to the calls on him to be on the ballot come next year.

This is coming amid the call on the former president to join the race and contest against President Bola Tinubu in 2027. However, there have been controversies about Jonathan's candidature, considering the fact that he had been sworn in twice, but the constitution states he cannot be sworn in more than twice.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan urged to drop presidential ambition Photo Credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Getty Images

Presently, the former president is being dragged to court to challenge him in a bid to stop him from taking part in the 2027 election. At the same time, there have been claims that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was working to bring Jonathan to join the race.

However, speaking on the controversies, Primate Ndukuba said the former president should stay in his lane and remain an elder statesman to continue to earn respect in the country.

His statement reads in part:

“Your Excellency, Former President Goodluck Jonathan, stay away from politics for now. Let them play their politics, don’t let them spoil the good name you have built.”

Nigerians react as Jonathan warned about 2027

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the statement of the primate. Below are some of their comments:

Zany Mendie said Jonathan is not needed in the election:

"Leave the Unam Ikot make he the shine teeth like Ewu, when we need am during buari time he forsake us he followers because of some useless GO’s and celebrities, now wey we de try to move forward they wnt come use am as distraction, he no go wake up that Election Day."

Umeh said the cleric gave the best advice to the former president:

"This is great advice. He has already proven himself and built an image as well as a legacy for himself. He should just be an elder statesman and a kingmaker, cos if he gets into politics, he will just soil his name."

Satan urged Jonathan not to listen to the advice:

"If Jonathan cares for the country and the future of the country, he won’t listen to this man."

Nnachi said Jonathan's aides are not advising him well:

"If the aides of President GEJ haven’t been advising him in this direction in the past months, then it means they lack the wisdom and experience to be presidential advisers. This is a peculiar moment in the history of Nigerian democracy, and Nigerian people want something better."

See the video of the cleric on X here:

Source: Legit.ng