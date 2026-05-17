Petrol prices in Maiduguri hit N1,413 per litre, the highest in Nigeria for April 2026

Middle East tensions and rising crude prices drive increased fuel costs across northern Nigeria

Domestic refining efforts by Dangote Refinery boost supply while consumption exceeds Nigeria's 2026 benchmarks

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Petrol prices across northern Nigeria have climbed sharply, with motorists in Maiduguri, Borno State, paying as much as N1,413 per litre, the highest recorded pump price in the country for April 2026.

The latest figures, released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), highlight the growing burden on consumers as global crude oil prices rise and foreign exchange pressures continue to affect fuel distribution nationwide.

Filling stations release fresh petrol prices in northern states as crude prices climb. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to the NMDPRA’s April 2026 fact sheet on the state of the midstream and downstream petroleum sector, the indicative pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Maiduguri stood at N1,377.79 per litre, but the highest actual selling price reached N1,413 per litre.

This makes Maiduguri the most expensive city for petrol purchases among major locations monitored during the period.

Northern cities record higher petrol prices

Other northern cities also posted significantly high petrol prices. Sokoto recorded a maximum actual pump price of N1,400 per litre, Kano stood at N1,390, while Abuja reached N1,385 per litre.

In the South-East, Enugu also recorded N1,390 per litre, while Calabar posted N1,333. Lagos remained relatively lower at N1,318 per litre.

Average actual pump prices ranged from N1,271.50 per litre in Lagos to N1,371.50 per litre in Maiduguri, showing a wide pricing gap driven largely by logistics, transportation costs, and supply chain challenges.

The authority explained that the pricing template was based on an average Nigerian foreign exchange market rate of N1,361.22 per dollar and a dated Brent crude oil price of $120.55 per barrel.

Middle East crisis pushes prices upward

The surge in fuel prices follows renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the disruption linked to the US-Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route responsible for nearly 20 per cent of world crude supply.

Sunday PUNCH reported that petrol prices had risen sharply from about N839 per litre in February after crude prices surged from below $70 per barrel to over $107.

This international market pressure has continued to reflect in Nigeria’s domestic fuel pricing, especially in remote northern locations where transportation costs are much higher.

Dangote Refinery boosts local supply

Despite the rising pump prices, domestic refining output showed strong improvement, led by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The refinery reportedly achieved an average capacity utilisation of 99.12 per cent in April, producing about 53.6 million litres of petrol daily.

Out of this volume, 40.7 million litres were supplied to the domestic market, while 17.1 million litres were exported, according to a report by Punch.

It also produced 23.6 million litres per day of diesel and 22.9 million litres daily of aviation fuel.

Total national PMS supply increased to 44.4 million litres per day in April from 40.1 million litres recorded in March. Domestic production contributed the bulk of the supply, while imports dropped significantly from 5.9 million litres per day to 3.7 million litres.

Consumption rises as state refineries remain shut

Daily petrol consumption rose to 51.1 million litres in April, up from 47.3 million litres in March, exceeding Nigeria’s 2026 benchmark of 50 million litres per day.

However, the country’s three government-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna remained shut throughout the month.

Only three modular refineries — WalterSmith, Edo Refinery, and Aradel — contributed modestly, supplying an average of 560,000 litres of diesel daily.

New petrol prices emerge across northern states amid high crude cost. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The NMDPRA said the figures reflect Nigeria’s gradual shift toward energy self-sufficiency through stronger domestic production and reduced dependence on imports.

Still, for millions of Nigerians battling rising transport fares and living costs, the soaring petrol prices remain a painful daily reality.

New petrol depot prices emerge at filling stations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the giant refinery raised its petrol price to N1,350 per litre from N1,275 just a few days earlier, sending fresh shockwaves across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

The increase has triggered swift reactions from marketers and depot operators, many of whom have begun adjusting their prices upward to reflect the new market realities.

Data from PetroleumPriceNG shows that the average depot price of petrol currently stands at about N1,285 per litre, slightly below Dangote Refinery’s new ex-gantry rate.

Source: Legit.ng