Tega’s biography BBNaija: age, state of origin, is she married?

Tega BBNaija is a Nigerian reality TV Star, businesswoman, actress, makeup artist, and social media influencer. She came into the limelight after participating in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye). She is also an Instagram star with a significant fan following.

What is Tega BBNaija’s real name? The reality TV star’s real name is Tega Offiong Dominic. She is a social media influencer who has worked for various notable brands such as Pepsi.

Profile summary

Real name Tega Offiong Dominic Famous as Tega Gender Female Date of birth 5 December 1991 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Port Harcourt, Rivers, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Cross River State Tribe Efik Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Separated Ex-husband Ajeboh Kris Lawrence Children 1 Education University of Calabar Profession Reality TV star, businesswoman, actress, makeup artist Net worth $23,000 – $100,000 Instagram @its_tegadominic Twitter @_TegaDominic

Tega BBNaija's biography

The reality television personality was born Tega Offiong Dominic in Port Harcourt, Rivers, Nigeria. Her father is Dominic Bassey Ekpenyong. However, he is deceased.

She graduated from the University of Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria, with a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts in 2012.

How old is Tega?

The reality television star is 30 years old as of 2022. She was born on 5 December 1991. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Tega BBN do for a living?

She is a reality television personality and businesswoman. She owns a food business called Effanga's Kitchen based in Lagos, Nigeria. She also runs a weight loss and herbal tea business line titled Teaga Detox.

She rose to prominence when she was featured in one of Africa's biggest reality TV shows, Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye), which began on 24 July 2021. However, she was evicted from the show before the season finale.

Aside from that, the reality TV star is also a social media influencer. She has worked with various brands, including Crystals signature, Jenny's Glow Skincare and Pepsi. She has over 462 thousand followers on her Instagram account and 70 thousand followers on Twitter.

How much is Tega BBN's net worth?

Her alleged net worth ranges between $23,000 and $100,000. She primarily earns her income from her business endeavours and brand endorsements.

Who is Tega's husband?

The reality TV star was previously married to Ajeboh Kris Lawrence, a Nigerian businessman and brand consultant. The two got married on 5 August 2017 and separated in 2020.

Does Tega BBN have a child? Yes, together with her ex-partner, Ajeboh, they share a son named Jamil Dominic. He was born on 2 August 2018.

What happened between Boma and Tega?

The former BBNaija's housemate was romantically involved with her fellow BBN male housemate, Boma, despite being married, the reason which led to their eviction from the show.

However, during the Big Brother Naija reunion day, Tega confirmed that she separated from her partner in 2020 before she came into the show. She also denied the allegations and claimed that it was only a script.

Fast facts about Tega BBNaija

Who is Tega BBNaija? She is a Nigerian reality TV star, businesswoman, actress, makeup artist and social media influencer. What is Tega BBN's real name? Her real name is Tega Offiong Dominic. Where is Tega BBN from? The Nigerian businesswoman was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers, Nigeria. What is Tega BBN's state of origin? She comes from Cross River State. Which tribe is Tega from? She blogs to the Efik tribe. Is Tega married? No, she separated from her husband in 2020. Her ex-husband is Ajeboh Kris Lawrence.

