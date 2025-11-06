How Nardo Wick went viral, and what happened to him afterwards
Nardo Wick is a Florida rapper who rose to prominence after his single Who Want Smoke?? went viral on social media. Since then, he has released multiple studio albums and chart-topping singles, including Me or Sum, Knock Knock, and Shhh.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- A look into Nardo Wick's early life and family background
- How Nardo Wick got his start
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Nardo Wick, formerly known as Horace Bernard Walls III, is a Jacksonville-based rapper and songwriter signed to RCA Records.
- Nardo's fame grew rapidly after the viral success of his 2021 single, Who Want Smoke??
- The song inspired various trends, including dance and rap challenges, as well as the #phonegunchallenge.
- Until 2023, the original song and its remix have received 3 RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications and have charted highly on Billboard charts.
Profile summary
Full name
Horace Bernard Walls, III
Common name
Nardo Wick
Nickname
Lil' Nard, Wickman, Wicked
Gender
Male
Date of birth
30 December 2001
Age
23 years as of October 2025
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Jacksonville, Florida, United States
Residence
Jacksonville, Florida, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Black
Height in centimetres
171
Height in feet
5'6"
Weight in kilograms
121
Weight in pounds
55
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Brown
Father
Horace Walls Jr.
Mother
Quan (Qown Latisha)
Siblings
2
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Soryia
Education
Landon Middle School
Profession
American rapper
Record label
RCA Records
Breakout single
Who Want Smoke??
Net worth
$2 million
Social media
A look into Nardo Wick's early life and family background
The rapper, whose real name is Horace Bernard Walls III, was born on 30 December 2001 in Jacksonville, Florida, USA. He is 23 years old as of October 2025, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.
He has one brother, Hayward Biggins, who has appeared in several of Nardo Wick's music videos and on the rapper's Instagram account. His sister, Nah’Jae Selina, is an alumna of Fletcher High School.
There is little information about his formative years. While Nardo Wick’s dad, Horace Walls Jr., continues to play a significant role in the rapper's career, his mother, Quan, is his manager.
How Nardo Wick got his start
Before the viral success of his 2021 single, Who Want Smoke??, Nardo built a solid fan base with early hits such as, Lolli. Since then, he has gained widespread popularity on social media platforms like TikTok. Social media trends and challenges based on the song include the phone gun challenge, short remixes, and dance challenges.
His success was amplified by a remix of Smoke alongside one of Atlanta's best rappers, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and G. Herbo. Despite Nardo Wick's age, his early work has propelled him on Billboard charts, giving him his career entry into the Hot 100 charts. Follow his career trajectory and subsequent popularity, and a solid rise to fame.
The making of a rapper
Coming out of Jacksonville, Florida, USA, Nardo's talent began as a young football player. He stopped playing football at the age of 15 to focus on his rap career. In an interview with Revolt's Big Facts, he said,
I already knew what I wanted to do. By that time, I know I want to rap, like by 14. I know I want to ride, (and) I feel like football will take too long.
His career quickly turned into a family affair, with his father, Horace Walls Jr., being his original audio engineer. He bought his son a $40 microphone, allowing him to begin recording music. Speaking to DJ Smallz Eyes, he recalled,
(He is an) engineer; he learned how to do that when I learned how to rap, like we both learned together.
Going viral: Who Want Smoke??
On 22 January 2021, Nardo Wick independently released the song Who Want Smoke??, through Flawless Entertainment. The track quickly gained traction online and went viral on social media platforms. At the time of this writing, the song is one of his most-watched YouTube videos, with 35,427,610 views.
Journey to the top: TikTok trends, collaborations, and remixes
One of the song's most trending social media challenges is the phone gun. The trend required TikTokers to use the song's hook and film while pointing their cell phones at the camera like a gun.
The growing attention led to the release of his remix on 8 October 2021. Speaking to Billboard, he acknowledged the success of the initial song and its remix, saying,
Yeah, I expected that (success of the original version), just based off the engagements I had off my snippet.
He added,
It’s the creativity of the song. It was different; it didn’t sound like anything else. Nobody heard anything like it.
Life after going viral: The Nardo Wick sound
The Florida rapper's music often features heavy 808s (deep kick drum or bass-heavy sound), sparse melodies, and lyrics. His rap style blends Jacksonville’s raw street rap with a menacing or horror-like atmosphere.
Growing up, Wickman listened to various artists, and his sound is heavily influenced by Lil Wayne, T.I., Gucci Mane, and Future. Later, his sound began carrying influences from YoungBoy, Kodak, Durk, Herb, and Chief Keef.
Chart success and label deals
The Who Want Smoke?? remix debuted and peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Here is a record of the song's chart appearances.
- Hot Rap Songs chart (No. 4)
- R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs (No. 4)
- Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (No. 6)
- All-genre Billboard Hot 100 (No. 17)
- R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay (No. 34)
On 30 November 2021, the remix earned two Gold and Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). By 24 March 2023, the song had three Platinum certifications with 3 million units. His 2021 hit Me or Sum, featuring Lil Baby and Future, also received one Gold and two Platinum certifications.
Discography
The Smoke hitmaker has three studio albums and several major singles. Below is a list of Nardo Wick's most popular songs.
Song
Release year
YouTube views as of October 2025
Me or Sum
February 2022
90.2 million
Who Want Smoke??
January 2021
35.4 million
Dah Dah Dah Dah
August 2022
28.5 million
Wicked Witch
December 2021
18.4 million
Baby Wyd (Remix)
October 2022
14.4 million
Somethin'
February 2024
12.7 million
Hot Boy
May 2023
12.2 million
Shhh
April 2021
10.4 million
Baby WYD?
December 2021
8.7 million
Wicked Freestyle
December 2021
7.9 million
Demon Mode
June 2022
7.2 million
Aye Aye
May 2021
6.7 million
Krazy Krazy
April 2022
5.3 million
Pull Up
June 2021
4.4 million
Alright
December 2021
4.3 million
FAQs
- How old is Nardo Wick? Born on 30 December 2001, Nardo Wick is 23 years old as of October 2025.
- How tall is Nardo Wick? The American rapper is 6 feet 3 (191 centimetres) and weighs about 139 lbs (63 kilograms).
- When did Nardo Wick start rapping? He started to rap when he was 14 years old.
- Is Nardo Wick related to Lil Baby? The American rappers are not related but have collaborated on singles such as Me or Sum, Pop Out, and Hot Boy.
- What type of rap does Nardo Wick do? He primarily uses trap and gangsta rap styles, and often incorporates drill elements in his music.
- What was Nardo Wick's first song? Wick released his debut single, Lolli in 2020.
- What are Nardo Wick's biggest hits? They include Who Want Smoke??, Me or Sum, and Dah Dah Dah Dah.
- How did Who Want Smoke?? become popular? The song's unique sound influenced social media virality, followed by a star-studded remix.
- What record label is Nardo Wick signed to? He signed with RCA Records in 2021.
- What happened to Nardo Wick? In November 2023, Nardo Wick's fan was brutally beaten by members of his entourage after asking the rapper for a photo.
Nardo Wick's journey to the top reveals the impact of determination, a strong social media presence, and strategic collaborations. With global success, multiple Gold and Platinum certified units, and chart appearances, Wick has solidified his reputation in the hip-hop scene.
