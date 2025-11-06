How Nardo Wick went viral, and what happened to him afterwards

Nardo Wick is a Florida rapper who rose to prominence after his single Who Want Smoke?? went viral on social media. Since then, he has released multiple studio albums and chart-topping singles, including Me or Sum, Knock Knock, and Shhh.

Nardo Wick at the 2023 Rolling Loud festival (L). The rapper attended the 2022 Black Ball Quality Control's celebration (R). Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage, Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nardo Wick, formerly known as Horace Bernard Walls III , is a Jacksonville-based rapper and songwriter signed to RCA Records .

, is a Jacksonville-based rapper and songwriter signed to . Nardo's fame grew rapidly after the viral success of his 2021 single, Who Want Smoke??

The song inspired various trends, including dance and rap challenges, as well as the #phonegunchallenge .

. Until 2023, the original song and its remix have received 3 RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications and have charted highly on Billboard charts.

Profile summary

Full name Horace Bernard Walls, III Common name Nardo Wick Nickname Lil' Nard, Wickman, Wicked Gender Male Date of birth 30 December 2001 Age 23 years as of October 2025 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Jacksonville, Florida, United States Residence Jacksonville, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Height in centimetres 171 Height in feet 5'6" Weight in kilograms 121 Weight in pounds 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Horace Walls Jr. Mother Quan (Qown Latisha) Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Soryia Education Landon Middle School Profession American rapper Record label RCA Records Breakout single Who Want Smoke?? Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

A look into Nardo Wick's early life and family background

The rapper, whose real name is Horace Bernard Walls III, was born on 30 December 2001 in Jacksonville, Florida, USA. He is 23 years old as of October 2025, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

He has one brother, Hayward Biggins, who has appeared in several of Nardo Wick's music videos and on the rapper's Instagram account. His sister, Nah’Jae Selina, is an alumna of Fletcher High School.

Top five facts about American rapper, Nardo Wick. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

There is little information about his formative years. While Nardo Wick’s dad, Horace Walls Jr., continues to play a significant role in the rapper's career, his mother, Quan, is his manager.

How Nardo Wick got his start

Before the viral success of his 2021 single, Who Want Smoke??, Nardo built a solid fan base with early hits such as, Lolli. Since then, he has gained widespread popularity on social media platforms like TikTok. Social media trends and challenges based on the song include the phone gun challenge, short remixes, and dance challenges.

His success was amplified by a remix of Smoke alongside one of Atlanta's best rappers, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and G. Herbo. Despite Nardo Wick's age, his early work has propelled him on Billboard charts, giving him his career entry into the Hot 100 charts. Follow his career trajectory and subsequent popularity, and a solid rise to fame.

Nardo Wick performed at the 2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Centre in San Bernardino, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

The making of a rapper

Coming out of Jacksonville, Florida, USA, Nardo's talent began as a young football player. He stopped playing football at the age of 15 to focus on his rap career. In an interview with Revolt's Big Facts, he said,

I already knew what I wanted to do. By that time, I know I want to rap, like by 14. I know I want to ride, (and) I feel like football will take too long.

His career quickly turned into a family affair, with his father, Horace Walls Jr., being his original audio engineer. He bought his son a $40 microphone, allowing him to begin recording music. Speaking to DJ Smallz Eyes, he recalled,

(He is an) engineer; he learned how to do that when I learned how to rap, like we both learned together.

Nardo Wick attended the March 2025 Monday night RAW show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: WWE/WWE

Source: Getty Images

Going viral: Who Want Smoke??

On 22 January 2021, Nardo Wick independently released the song Who Want Smoke??, through Flawless Entertainment. The track quickly gained traction online and went viral on social media platforms. At the time of this writing, the song is one of his most-watched YouTube videos, with 35,427,610 views.

Journey to the top: TikTok trends, collaborations, and remixes

One of the song's most trending social media challenges is the phone gun. The trend required TikTokers to use the song's hook and film while pointing their cell phones at the camera like a gun.

The growing attention led to the release of his remix on 8 October 2021. Speaking to Billboard, he acknowledged the success of the initial song and its remix, saying,

Yeah, I expected that (success of the original version), just based off the engagements I had off my snippet.

He added,

It’s the creativity of the song. It was different; it didn’t sound like anything else. Nobody heard anything like it.

Nardo Wick, pictured during a video shoot for his hit Me or Sum with Lil Baby. Photo: @NardoWick

Source: Facebook

Life after going viral: The Nardo Wick sound

The Florida rapper's music often features heavy 808s (deep kick drum or bass-heavy sound), sparse melodies, and lyrics. His rap style blends Jacksonville’s raw street rap with a menacing or horror-like atmosphere.

Growing up, Wickman listened to various artists, and his sound is heavily influenced by Lil Wayne, T.I., Gucci Mane, and Future. Later, his sound began carrying influences from YoungBoy, Kodak, Durk, Herb, and Chief Keef.

Nardo Wick performed at the 2022 Clark Atlanta University Homecoming concert at Forbes Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Chart success and label deals

The Who Want Smoke?? remix debuted and peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Here is a record of the song's chart appearances.

Hot Rap Songs chart (No. 4)

R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs (No. 4)

Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (No. 6)

All-genre Billboard Hot 100 (No. 17)

R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay (No. 34)

On 30 November 2021, the remix earned two Gold and Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). By 24 March 2023, the song had three Platinum certifications with 3 million units. His 2021 hit Me or Sum, featuring Lil Baby and Future, also received one Gold and two Platinum certifications.

Discography

The Smoke hitmaker has three studio albums and several major singles. Below is a list of Nardo Wick's most popular songs.

Song Release year YouTube views as of October 2025 Me or Sum February 2022 90.2 million Who Want Smoke?? January 2021 35.4 million Dah Dah Dah Dah August 2022 28.5 million Wicked Witch December 2021 18.4 million Baby Wyd (Remix) October 2022 14.4 million Somethin' February 2024 12.7 million Hot Boy May 2023 12.2 million Shhh April 2021 10.4 million Baby WYD? December 2021 8.7 million Wicked Freestyle December 2021 7.9 million Demon Mode June 2022 7.2 million Aye Aye May 2021 6.7 million Krazy Krazy April 2022 5.3 million Pull Up June 2021 4.4 million Alright December 2021 4.3 million

FAQs

How old is Nardo Wick? Born on 30 December 2001, Nardo Wick is 23 years old as of October 2025. How tall is Nardo Wick? The American rapper is 6 feet 3 (191 centimetres) and weighs about 139 lbs (63 kilograms). When did Nardo Wick start rapping? He started to rap when he was 14 years old. Is Nardo Wick related to Lil Baby? The American rappers are not related but have collaborated on singles such as Me or Sum, Pop Out, and Hot Boy. What type of rap does Nardo Wick do? He primarily uses trap and gangsta rap styles, and often incorporates drill elements in his music. What was Nardo Wick's first song? Wick released his debut single, Lolli in 2020. What are Nardo Wick's biggest hits? They include Who Want Smoke??, Me or Sum, and Dah Dah Dah Dah. How did Who Want Smoke?? become popular? The song's unique sound influenced social media virality, followed by a star-studded remix. What record label is Nardo Wick signed to? He signed with RCA Records in 2021. What happened to Nardo Wick? In November 2023, Nardo Wick's fan was brutally beaten by members of his entourage after asking the rapper for a photo.

Nardo Wick's journey to the top reveals the impact of determination, a strong social media presence, and strategic collaborations. With global success, multiple Gold and Platinum certified units, and chart appearances, Wick has solidified his reputation in the hip-hop scene.

