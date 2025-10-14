Voddie Baucham's wife, Bri‍dge⁠t Linette Baucham, is continuing his work and carrying on the values‍ h​e belie‌ved in. Baucham was a pastor, author, and educator who passed away in September 2025. He is survived by nine children, who are de‍dicate​d to the prin​ciples he champ⁠ioned in family and ministry.

Voddie Baucham posing for a photo (L), and speaking on the pulpit (R). Photo: @voddieb on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The prominent pastor died on 25 September 2025 at the age of 56 years following a medical emergency incident.

Voddie’s wife, Bridget Linette Baucham, is a devoted partner in his ministry and manages their large family.

The American author is survived by nine children, all of whom were homeschooled .

. The family is committed to preserving his vision of biblical discipleship and continuing his work through Founders Ministries.

Profile summary

Real name Voddie Tharon Baucham, Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 11 March 1969 Date of death 25 September 2025 Age 56 years old (as at September 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Frances Baucham Marital status Married Spouse Bridget Baucham Children 9 School Texas high school University Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary Profession Pastor, author, educator, Theologian Net worth $1 million–$3 million

Who is Voddie Baucham's wife?

Bridget Linette Baucham is Voddie Baucham's wife. She is an American national of African American ethnicity. Bridget and Voddie met while attending Rice University, and they got married in 1989 during their sophomore and junior years of college.

Bridget Linnette (L) and Voddie Baucham (R) posing for a photo. Photo: @voddieb on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bridget was a steadfast partner in his preaching and ministry career, managing their home and children's spiritual direction. Their marriage lasted over three decades until Voddie's sudden death on 25 September 2025, from an emergency medical incident. Following his passing, Bridget shared a heartfelt tribute:

He was not just a husband. He was my best friend. He had a laugh that could fill a room and a smile that could put my heart at ease even on the hardest of days. He loved me fiercely with a kind of love that reflected Christ's love for the church.

The Voddie Baucham's family is now determined to honour his legacy by upholding the Biblical truths and family principles he championed.

Voddie Baucham's children and the values he instilled in them

The American author and his wife, Bridget, have nine children: Jasmine, Trey, Elijah, Asher, Judah, Micah, Safya, Amos, and Simeon.

Jasmine Holmes is the eldest daughter of Voddie Baucham and Bridget. She was born 10 months after her parents got married.

Voddie Baucham and Jasmine Holmes on her wedding day (L). The author posing for a photo smilling. Photo: @jasminelholmes on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jasmine is a Baptist pastor, writer, and teacher in Mississippi. She has authored two books, Joyfully at Home: A Book for Young Ladies on Vision and Hope and Strong and Fearless Faith: 52 Inspiring Stories of Black Believers.

Jasmine has been married to Phillip Holmes since 2014, and they share two sons, Wynn and Langston. Following her father's death, Jasmine gave a personal tribute:

He raised me. Day in. Day out. Messy and imperfect but so very steady and consistent. I just miss my daddy.

Trey Baucham, also known as Voddie III, is the eldest son of Voddie and Bridget Baucham. He was born two years after his sister Jasmine.

Besides Jasmine and Trey, Voddie and Bridget decided to grow their family through adoption. Speaking to the Desiring God podcast, Voddie and Bridget opened up about their adoption journey:

We had a girl and a boy and we heard it over and over and over again you know you have the perfect little family and there was so much pressure on us to just stop there but then a few years later we wanted more children.

Voddie Baucham and his kids posing for a picture. Photo: @voddieb on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The couple later approached an adoption agency, expressing interest in adopting seven children.

Here we are with our 11-year-old and our 14-year-old and we walk into this agency and we said, 'Hey we're interested in adopting several children'.

Voddie and Bridget homeschooled all their children and instilled them with Christian values. The American author detailed all these in his 2007 book, Family⁠ Driven Fa​ith: Do​ing What It Ta‍kes to Raise Sons and Daugh‌t​e‍rs W‍ho Walk with God.

FAQs

Who is Voddie Baucham? He was an American pastor and author who served as Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia. What church is Voddie Baucham affiliated with? He was affiliated with the Reformed Baptist tradition. What happened to Voddie Baucham? Bauchma⁠ passed away on 25 September 2025, at the a‍ge of 56, a⁠fter suffer​ing an emergency medical i⁠ncident. Who is Voddie Baucham's wife? The late pastor's wife is Bridget Linette Baucham. What is Bridget Baucham's age? Her exact age is not public, but she is estimated to be in her mid-50s, based on her husband's birth year of 1969. Who are Voddie Baucham's kids? His nine kids are Jasmine, Trey, Elijah, Asher, Judah, Micah, Safya, Amos, and Simeon. Why does Voddie Baucham not like the Chosen? Voddie believed that the TV series violates the Second Commandment, which forb‍ids making images fo‌r‌ w‌orsh‍i‌p.‍

Vodd⁠ie Baucham’s wife, Bridget Linette Baucham, and their nine kids contin‌ue to embody his pa‍ssion for family​ life, discipleship, and⁠ biblical t‌ruth. T​heir ste⁠adfast⁠ commitment‌ transforms Vodd⁠ie's lega​cy from⁠ a​ memory into⁠ a l‌iving testi‌mony of fa​ith, love​, and excellence.

Source: Legit.ng