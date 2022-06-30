BBNaija Nini's biography: age, parents, nationality, net worth

Nini from BBNaija is a Nigerian reality television personality, model, social media influencer, fashion entrepreneur and economist. She gained popularity when she appeared on the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) in 2021. Nini BBNaija's biography is thrilling and in this article, you will find her career progress, net worth and personal life.

Photo: @singhniniofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Nini BBNaija is a popular social media influencer. She has worked for different brands, including Marymic Skincare Spa and Strictly Weightloss. In addition, she owns a fashion brand titled Fashion Pub (fPUB).

Profile summary

Real name Anita Singh Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 1995 Age 27 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Edo State Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Shojay Oteri Education University of Abuja Profession Television personality, model, social media influencer, fashion entrepreneur, economist Net worth $100,000 -$350 000 Instagram @singhniniofficial Twitter @Niniofficiall

Nini BBN's biography

Where is Nini BBN from? The reality television personality was born Anita Singh in Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria. She grew up alongside four siblings.

She studied at the University of Abuja, where she graduated from with a degree in economics.

How old is Nini BBN?

As of the time of writing, Nini's age is 27 years old. She was born on 16 May 1995. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Is Nini BBN of mixed ethnicity?

Yes, she comes from a mixed ethnic background of Indian-Nigerian heritage. Her mother is from Edo State, Nigeria, while her father is from India.

What does Nini BBN do for a living?

She is a reality TV personality, model, social media influencer, fashion entrepreneur and economist. After completing her university studies, she landed her first job as a financial analyst before venturing into fashion and design. She is the CEO of the fashion brand titled Fashion Pub (fPUB), which consists of men clothing’s, female fashion, shoes and sneakers.

Nini rose to stardom after she was featured in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) in 2021. She was one of the 26 contestants competing for the grand prize of 90 million in the reality TV show, which premiered on 24 July 2021.

Nini was the 11th female BBNaija Housemate who entered the Big Brother house last. She did not make it to the finale; she was the second housemate to be evicted from Big Brother Naija.

Nini BBNaija is active and famous on Instagram with 853 thousand followers. She majorly uses the account to share her fashion and lifestyle pictures and endorse different brands.

Her TikTok account has amassed over 130 thousand followers. She mainly shares lip-syncing, comedy and dance videos. Her Twitter account has over 72 thousand followers.

What is Nini BBN's net worth?

The Nigerian fashion entrepreneur's net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $350,000. However, this information is not confirmed and, therefore, not reliable. She primarily earns her income from her entrepreneurial career and brand endorsements.

Who is Nini BBNaija’s husband?

The reality TV star does not have a husband. However, she is reportedly dating Shojay Oteri, a Nigerian businessman and brand influencer.

Fast facts about Nini BBN

Who is Nini BBN? She is a reality television personality, model, social media influencer, fashion entrepreneur and economist based in Abuja, Nigeria. What is Nini BBNaija's nationality? She is a Nigerian citizen. She was born and raised in Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria. When is Nini BBNaija’s birthday? The reality TV star celebrates her birthday on 16 May every year. What is Nini’s age? She is 27 years old as of 2022. What country is Nini from? She is from Nigeria. Where are Nini BBN's parents from? Her mother is from Nigeria, while her father is from India.

Nini BBNaija's biography documents all information you need to know about her. She gained prominence after she was featured in the reality television show Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) in 2021. She is also a brand influencer.

