Chuks Joseph's incredible journey to becoming Nollywood's favourite villain
Odum Chukwuemeka Joseph, popularly known as Chuks Joseph, is a Nigerian actor, model, and influencer. After an initial career in modelling, he gained attention for his role as Tizzy in the 2023 Netflix film Dark October. He has also appeared in several Nollywood projects, including Masquerades of Aniedo and The Men's Club: Next Gen.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Joseph Chuks is originally from Abia State, Nigeria.
- His full name is Odum Chukwuemeka Joseph, and he was born on 25 January.
- His performance as Tizzy in the film Dark October brought him widespread recognition.
- The actor studied Microbiology at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.
Profile summary
Full name
Odum Chukwuemeka Joseph
Famous as
Joseph Chuks
Gender
Male
Date of birth
25 January 1997
Age
28 years old as of 2025
Zodiac
Aquarius
Place of birth
Kaduna State, Nigeria
Current residence
Lagos, Nigeria
Nationality
Nigerian
Ethnicity
African
State of origin
Abia State
Tribe
Igbo
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
5'9''
Height in centimetres
175
Weight in pounds
168
Weight in kilograms
76
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Relationship status
Single
Education
Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Royal Arts Academy, EbonyLife Creative Academy
Profession
Actor, model, influencer
Chuks Joseph’s biography
Chuks Joseph was born Odum Chukwuemeka Joseph in Kaduna State, Nigeria. He is of Nigerian nationality and hails from Igbere in Abia State. Joseph spent his early childhood in Kaduna before his family relocated to Aba, Abia State, following the Sharia riots in the early 2000s.
In the East, he was primarily raised by his grandmother alongside his younger sister and other extended family members. In a May 2024 interview with WordPress, the Nollywood actor mentioned that the move was a major adjustment for him, as he had to learn to speak and understand the Igbo language and adapt to the city's faster pace. He said:
I couldn’t speak or understand the language at the time. So it was like a rebirth for me, trying to understand the culture. Grown up now, and looking back at my days there, I see that it was a foundational period.
Chuks Joseph’s educational background
Chuks Joseph attended Prize Mates Modela Academy and later enrolled at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, where he graduated with a degree in Microbiology in 2019.
Joseph also studied acting at the Royal Arts Academy and the EbonyLife Creative Academy. He later completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos, serving as a project assistant for the Alive & Thrive project with the aid organisation called Save The Children.
Chuks Joseph’s career journey and his rise as Nollywood’s villain
Chuks Joseph began his career as a model before moving into acting. In 2020, he participated in the Mr. Ideal Nigeria pageant, where he finished as the first runner-up. This exposure helped him gain confidence and connections in the entertainment industry.
His acting career took off in 2023 when he starred as Tizzy in the Netflix film Dark October, a role that brought him national recognition. Following that, he appeared in other Nollywood movies like Afamefuna: The Nwa Boi Story (2023), where he played Obum, and The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi (2023) as Lashe.
He also starred as Ndubuisi Ezeobi, also known as Izzy, in the Africa Magic series Masquerades of Aniedo (2023–2024), and portrayed Francis “The Plug” in the Prime Video series The Men’s Club: Next Gen (2024). Below is a list of Chuks Joseph's movies and TV shows according to his IMDb profile:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2022
Leaked
Uchenna
2023
Dark October
Tizzy
2023
Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story
Obum
2023
The Origin: Madam Koi‑Koi
Lashe
2023
Masquerades of Aniedo
Actor
2024
Criminal
Obi
2024
Dead of Night
Rufus
2024
Schooled
Tunde Savage
Joseph's impressive performances have earned him several recognitions, including Eko Next Rated Actor at the Eko Heritage Awards (2023), Best Actor in a Film/Television Series at the NXT Honours Awards (2023), and Emerging Actor of the Year at the Gleams Awards (2024).
He was also featured on BellaNaija’s list of Africa Magic’s Breakout Stars in 2023 and recognised by Pulse Nigeria as a Young Nollywood Actor to Look Out For in 2025.
Is Chuks Joseph on social media?
Chuks Joseph is active on several social media platforms. His official Instagram account boasts over 47 thousand followers as of this writing. He has also accumulated almost four thousand followers on X (Twitter) and eleven thousand followers on Facebook. Below are his social media handles:
- Instagram: @chuksjoseph__
- Facebook: @thechuksjoseph
- X (Twitter): @chuksjoseph__
FAQs
- Who is Chuks Joseph? Chuks Joseph is a Nigerian actor, model, and rising Nollywood star best known for his role as Tizzy in the Netflix film Dark October (2023).
- What is Chuks Joseph’s real name? His real name is Odum Chukwuemeka Joseph.
- Where was Chuks Joseph born? He was born in Kaduna State, Nigeria.
- What is Chuks Joseph’s state of origin? Chuks hails from Abia State in southeastern Nigeria.
- How old is Chuks Joseph? The Nigerian actor is 28 years old as of 2025. He was born on 25 January 1997.
- Is Chuks Joseph in a relationship? As of now, Chuks Joseph has not publicly shared details about his relationship status. He is reportedly single.
- What is Chuks Joseph’s height? The actor stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.
Chuks Joseph has made a name for himself as a Nollywood actor, model, and influencer. He gained prominence following his debut in the film Dark October, based on true-life events. Joseph has since been featured in numerous movies, including Afamefuna: The Nwa Boi Story and Masquerades of Aniedo.
