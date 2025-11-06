Chuks Joseph's incredible journey to becoming Nollywood's favourite villain

Odum Chukwuemeka Joseph, popularly known as Chuks Joseph, is a Nigerian actor, model, and influencer. After an initial career in modelling, he gained attention for his role as Tizzy in the 2023 Netflix film Dark October. He has also appeared in several Nollywood projects, including Masquerades of Aniedo and The Men's Club: Next Gen.

Joseph Chuks is originally from Abia State, Nigeria .

. His full name is Odum Chukwuemeka Joseph , and he was born on 25 January.

, and he was born on 25 January. His performance as Tizzy in the film Dark October brought him widespread recognition.

brought him widespread recognition. The actor studied Microbiology at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Profile summary

Full name Odum Chukwuemeka Joseph Famous as Joseph Chuks Gender Male Date of birth 25 January 1997 Age 28 years old as of 2025 Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Kaduna State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African State of origin Abia State Tribe Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Education Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Royal Arts Academy, EbonyLife Creative Academy Profession Actor, model, influencer

Chuks Joseph’s biography

Chuks Joseph was born Odum Chukwuemeka Joseph in Kaduna State, Nigeria. He is of Nigerian nationality and hails from Igbere in Abia State. Joseph spent his early childhood in Kaduna before his family relocated to Aba, Abia State, following the Sharia riots in the early 2000s.

In the East, he was primarily raised by his grandmother alongside his younger sister and other extended family members. In a May 2024 interview with WordPress, the Nollywood actor mentioned that the move was a major adjustment for him, as he had to learn to speak and understand the Igbo language and adapt to the city's faster pace. He said:

I couldn’t speak or understand the language at the time. So it was like a rebirth for me, trying to understand the culture. Grown up now, and looking back at my days there, I see that it was a foundational period.

Chuks Joseph’s educational background

Chuks Joseph attended Prize Mates Modela Academy and later enrolled at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, where he graduated with a degree in Microbiology in 2019.

Joseph also studied acting at the Royal Arts Academy and the EbonyLife Creative Academy. He later completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos, serving as a project assistant for the Alive & Thrive project with the aid organisation called Save The Children.

Chuks Joseph’s career journey and his rise as Nollywood’s villain

Chuks Joseph began his career as a model before moving into acting. In 2020, he participated in the Mr. Ideal Nigeria pageant, where he finished as the first runner-up. This exposure helped him gain confidence and connections in the entertainment industry.

His acting career took off in 2023 when he starred as Tizzy in the Netflix film Dark October, a role that brought him national recognition. Following that, he appeared in other Nollywood movies like Afamefuna: The Nwa Boi Story (2023), where he played Obum, and The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi (2023) as Lashe.

He also starred as Ndubuisi Ezeobi, also known as Izzy, in the Africa Magic series Masquerades of Aniedo (2023–2024), and portrayed Francis “The Plug” in the Prime Video series The Men’s Club: Next Gen (2024). Below is a list of Chuks Joseph's movies and TV shows according to his IMDb profile:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2022 Leaked Uchenna 2023 Dark October Tizzy 2023 Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story Obum 2023 The Origin: Madam Koi‑Koi Lashe 2023 Masquerades of Aniedo Actor 2024 Criminal Obi 2024 Dead of Night Rufus 2024 Schooled Tunde Savage

Joseph's impressive performances have earned him several recognitions, including Eko Next Rated Actor at the Eko Heritage Awards (2023), Best Actor in a Film/Television Series at the NXT Honours Awards (2023), and Emerging Actor of the Year at the Gleams Awards (2024).

He was also featured on BellaNaija’s list of Africa Magic’s Breakout Stars in 2023 and recognised by Pulse Nigeria as a Young Nollywood Actor to Look Out For in 2025.

Is Chuks Joseph on social media?

Chuks Joseph is active on several social media platforms. His official Instagram account boasts over 47 thousand followers as of this writing. He has also accumulated almost four thousand followers on X (Twitter) and eleven thousand followers on Facebook. Below are his social media handles:

FAQs

Who is Chuks Joseph? Chuks Joseph is a Nigerian actor, model, and rising Nollywood star best known for his role as Tizzy in the Netflix film Dark October (2023). What is Chuks Joseph’s real name? His real name is Odum Chukwuemeka Joseph. Where was Chuks Joseph born? He was born in Kaduna State, Nigeria. What is Chuks Joseph’s state of origin? Chuks hails from Abia State in southeastern Nigeria. How old is Chuks Joseph? The Nigerian actor is 28 years old as of 2025. He was born on 25 January 1997. Is Chuks Joseph in a relationship? As of now, Chuks Joseph has not publicly shared details about his relationship status. He is reportedly single. What is Chuks Joseph’s height? The actor stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Chuks Joseph has made a name for himself as a Nollywood actor, model, and influencer. He gained prominence following his debut in the film Dark October, based on true-life events. Joseph has since been featured in numerous movies, including Afamefuna: The Nwa Boi Story and Masquerades of Aniedo.

