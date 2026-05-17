APC House of Reps Primaries: List of Winners and Losers Emerges

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has wrapped up its House of Representatives primaries across Nigeria, producing a mix of victories and defeats

The exercise, held on May 17, 2026, drew high turnout in many states and was largely peaceful, though protests and disputes were reported in some areas

Prominent figures such as Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudasiru Obasa secured their tickets

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has successfully concluded its House of Representatives primaries across Nigeria, setting the stage for next year’s general elections.

The exercise, held on May 17, 2026, drew significant attention as both seasoned lawmakers and fresh aspirants battled for tickets to represent their constituencies in the Green Chamber.

APC primaries showcase winners like Abbas Tajudeen, Benjamin Kalu, and Yusuf Buhari securing tickets for the House of Representatives. Photo credit: MudashiruObasa/YusufBuhari/x

Source: Facebook

According to The Nation, with high turnout reported in many states, the primaries showcased the party’s internal dynamics and the balance between continuity and change.

At the national level, prominent figures such as Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudasiru Obasa secured their tickets with relative ease.

Their victories reaffirmed their strong influence within the party and their constituencies. Meanwhile, James Faleke, Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, also clinched his ticket, while Yusuf Buhari, son of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, emerged as a first-time candidate in Katsina.

- Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives, was returned unopposed in Zaria.

- Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker, also secured his ticket.

- Mudasiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, won unopposed in Agege.

- James Faleke, Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, clinched victory in Ikeja/Ojodu.

- Yusuf Buhari, son of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, won in Katsina, marking his first entry into the Green Chamber.

Other notable winners include Jimi Benson (Ikorodu), Yusuf Gagdi (Plateau), Ndudi Elumelu (Delta), and Olumide Osoba (Ogun).

Major losses in the primaries

- House Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere lost his bid for a third term in Edo.

- Four sitting members from Imo State — Matthew Nwogu, Miriam Onuoha, Harrison Nwadike, and Emeka Chinedu — failed to secure return tickets.

- Popular businessman Cubana Chief Priest also lost his bid.

State highlights

- Kaduna: Samaila Abdul Suleiman won convincingly in Kaduna North with 3,049 votes, defeating Abdulaziz Abubakar Kaka and Abubakar Mahmoud. However, Kaka’s campaign alleged disenfranchisement of supporters.

- Edo: Ihonvbere’s defeat was linked to a zoning agreement between Owan East and West. Hon Eseosa Iyawe also lost in Oredo.

- Delta: Ndudi Elumelu secured Aniocha/Oshimili, while Erhiatake Ibori won Ethiope.

- Ogun: Olumide Osoba emerged for Owode/Abeokuta North/Odeda.

- Kogi: Leke Abejide, formerly of ADC, won unopposed in Yagba.

- Plateau: Yusuf Gagdi was endorsed for Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam.

- Jigawa: Five incumbents retained tickets, while four lost to new aspirants.

- Ekiti: HoR spokesman Akintunde Rotimi won in Ekiti North I, defeating five rivals.

Imo State APC primaries record major upsets as four sitting lawmakers lose their return bids to new aspirants. Photo credit: BenjaminKalu/x

Source: Twitter

Reactions and controversies

While many primaries were peaceful, protests erupted in Kaduna, Osun, and Jos South over alleged manipulation. In Kaduna, some aspirants accused party officials of deliberately withholding election materials from strongholds.

In Lagos, Obasa expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming show of love, support, and solidarity” from his constituents. Meanwhile, Yusuf Buhari described his victory as a “stepping stone toward greater representation and development for our constituency.”

APC releases names of disqualified reps aspirants

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress has released the names of House of Representatives aspirants disqualified from participating in its screening process ahead of the 2027 general elections. The affected aspirants are from Ondo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kogi and Rivers states. The party disclosed the development in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

According to the statement, the decision followed the outcome of the party’s screening exercise conducted for National Assembly aspirants across various federal constituencies.

Source: Legit.ng