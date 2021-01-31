Cindy Costner’s bio: what is known about Kevin Costner's first wife?

Cindy Costner, born Cynthia Silva, is an American social activist, model, and actress. To most people, she is known for her previous marriage to world-famous actor Kevin Costner. As an actress, Cindy only has a few film roles to her name, the most famous being in Dances with Wolves. What else is there to know about Cindy beside her high-profile relationship with Kevin?

Cindy Costner enjoying the outdoors. Photo: @Cindy Antonucci-Ameen (modified by author)

Who is Cindy Silva Costner? Here is a quick look at her personal, professional, and relationship details.

Profile summary

Full name Cynthia Silva Other names Cindy Costner Gender Female Date of birth October 29th 1956 Cindy Costner's age 65 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth California, USA Current residence Riven Rock, Santa Barbara, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 59 Weight in pounds 130 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Larry Ameen Ex-husband Kevin Costner Father Louis Silva Mother Patricia Joan Antonucci Sibling Cathy Silva Profession Actress, model, social activist Alma mater California State University Instagram page @cindyaah Facebook @Cindy Antonucci-Ameen

Cindy Costner's bio

Cindy was born in California, USA, on October 29th 1956, making her 65 years old as of 2022. She was born to Louis Silva and Patricia Joan Antonucci. Cindy grew up alongside her sister, Cathy Silva, and attended a private high school before joining university.

She later enrolled in California State University, Fullerton, and pursued a degree in Biological Science.

Career

While undertaking her high school studies, Cindy developed a remarkable interest in the performing arts. She would occasionally appear in stage plays coordinated by her school. Shortly after she graduated from university, she landed some roles in Disneyland plays, including Cinderella and Snow White.

After her short stint at Disneyland, she got a job as a marketing agent for the world-famous Delta Airlines. This marketing job was short-lived and came to an end when Cindy landed her first film role in 1990. She was named part of the cast for the film Dances with Wolves. The movie is an adaptation of a Michael Blake novel of the same title.

Where is Cindy Costner now? She works as a full-time social activist. Much of her work revolves around championing women's and children's rights and speaking out against any form of exploitation.

What part did Cindy Costner play in Dances with Wolves?

Who did Cindy Costner play in dances with wolves? Her role in the film was that of a wagon master.

Marriage

American actor Kevin Costner and his wife, Cindy Silva, smile while arriving at a semiformal event. Photo: Darlene Hammond

Cindy's marriage is inarguably one of the factors that propelled her to fame. In 1976, she met Kevin Costner when the two were students at California State University, Fullerton. The two quickly became friends and then started dating.

On their first date, Kevin took Cindy out to watch Funny Girl (1968) and later introduced her to his parents. The two then dated for about two years, eventually tying the knot on February 11th 1978. Kevin is a world-famous actor renowned for his roles in films and TV shows such as Let Him Go, Draft Day, 3 Days to Kill and Mr Brooks.

He also has numerous award nominations and victories to his name. 16 years after their marriage, Cindy and Kevin announced that they had decided to go their separate ways and eventually filed for divorce.

Why did Kevin and Cindy Costner split?

During the divorce proceedings, Cindy accused her then-husband of infidelity. This followed allegations that he had been seeing other women while married to Cindy. The divorce settlement saw her walk away with $50 million.

Before the divorce, Kevin Costner's wife had reportedly voiced her concerns over his roles in 's*xy scenes' in movies and TV films. She is said to have given her husband an ultimatum to stop appearing in such roles. Kevin's role in No Way Out (1988) depicted him getting cosy with an actress known as Sean Young, a factor that reportedly raised the tension in his marriage.

Who are Cindy Costner's children?

Cynthia and Kevin had three children in their 16-year marriage. The first-born, Annie, was born on April 15th, 1984, and followed in her dad's acting footsteps. She is also an accomplished film director and producer. In 2014, she created her own production firm known as Sound Off Films. The 38-year-old is married to Dr Danny Cox.

Cindy's second-born is known as Lily McCall. She was born on August 4th 1986, and is an actress. She and her father have occasionally appeared together in various episodes of Yellowstone.

The youngest of Cynthia's children is Joseph Tedrick. He was born on January 31st 1988, and currently works as an audio editor. He is also the founder and CEO of the Spartan Recording Studio.

Did Cindy Costner get remarried?

Cindy and her husband Larry Ameen. Photo: @Cindy Antonucci-Ameen (modified by author)

Who is Cindy Costner married to now? After her divorce, the social activist got married to Larry Ameen. Her husband is an American business executive who has worked at the helm of several clothing companies, including Pepe Jeans and Jordache Jeans. He is currently the CEO OF Dogwood Investments. Larry and Cindy got married in 2004.

Since getting together with Larry, Cindy became known as Cindy Antonucci-Ameen. Her former husband, on the other hand, has been linked to numerous women since the divorce. These include Birgit Cunningham, Bridget Rooney, Elle McPherson, and, most recently, Christine Baumgartner.

Cindy Costner's net worth

According to Legendpeeps, the social activist reportedly has a net worth of about $1.5 million. Much of it has come from the funds she received in the divorce settlement. However, these are not official net worth figures.

Fun facts

Here are some fascinating facts about Kevin Costner's ex-wife.

She is not very active on social media and has kept her Instagram account private.

She loved attending functions alongside her ex-husband and would be frequently seen by his side in high-profile events.

She barely talked about her marriage with Kevin after the divorce.

She is one of the highest-paid recipients of a divorce settlement.

Cindy Costner rose to fame on the back of her 16-year marriage to renowned actor Kevin Costner. While the two have been divorced for two decades now, she remains relatively well known. She also has a lot going on for her in terms of career and family life.

