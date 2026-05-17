Timi Frank has alleged that there are covert plots targeting former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai

Frank also called for the release of businessman Tunde Ayeni, alleging selective prosecution and political intimidation by anti-graft agencies

The former APC chieftain appealed to international observers and human rights organisations to monitor political and judicial developments in Nigeria

Abuja, FCT - Former All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy national publicity secretary, Timi Frank, has alleged that there were covert plans within sections of the security establishment targeting former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, while also calling for the release of businessman Tunde Ayeni.

In a statement released on Sunday, May 17, Frank said he received information from what he described as a “reliable source within the security agencies,” alleging that some influential figures within government circles were plotting against El-Rufai.

Timi Frank alleges threats to former Kaduna governor El-Rufai in detention. Photo credits: Timi Frank, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

“I received a troubling call from a reliable source within the security agencies alleging that there are plots to eliminate Nasir El-Rufai,” The Guardian quoted Frankas saying in the statement.

Frank urged security agencies and relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the former governor.

“This alleged plan must be stopped immediately. I must clearly state that if anything happens to El-Rufai, even after his release from detention, the government, top officials involved, and any judge who may have collaborated in the process should be held responsible,” he said.

Frank raises concerns over judiciary and anti-graft agencies

Frank also alleged that some judicial officers were aiding prolonged detention through restrictive bail conditions.

“There are allegations that some judges have agreed to participate in the illegal detention of these individuals by ensuring they are either denied bail or subjected to excessively stringent bail conditions,” he added.

He argued that El-Rufai’s situation was politically motivated because of his influence during the 2023 presidential election campaign.

“They understand El-Rufai’s political relevance, influence and what he knows, especially considering that he was part of the political structure that worked toward the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last election,” he said.

While expressing support for anti-corruption efforts, Frank said investigations and prosecutions should not be selective or politically motivated.

“I support the fight against corruption, but it must be fair, balanced and free from political witch-hunts,” he stated.

Frank also questioned what he described as differences in the handling of cases involving other former governors and politically exposed persons.

Timi Frank says Ayeni’s detention raises political concerns

Frank further alleged that anti-corruption agencies were engaging in “selective prosecution and political intimidation” targeting both El-Rufai and Ayeni.

“For instance, Tunde Ayeni has been discharged by the courts in previous cases brought against him by the EFCC. There are concerns that he is being targeted because of perceived political affiliations and sympathy for the opposition,” he said.

“Tunde Ayeni is a businessman, not a politician. His experience appears to many as a witch-hunt designed to weaken him because of his perceived support for the opposition.”

He added that Ayeni’s detention had lasted for about 30 days.

Legit.ng could not independently verify the allegations. Judicial authorities and security agencies have also not reacted to the statement at the time of filing this report.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has also not publicly responded to Frank’s allegations.

Timi Frank calls for international attention

Frank urged the judiciary not to allow itself to be used as a tool for political intimidation and warned that alleged abuse of state institutions could deepen public distrust in democracy.

“If this pattern continues, it could further deepen public distrust, tension and perceptions of dictatorship and illegality within the system. Our anti-graft agencies, such as the ICPC and EFCC, must avoid actions capable of setting the country on edge,” he warned.

He also raised concerns about election integrity and the treatment of opposition figures ahead of future elections.

“Election credibility is essential not only for democracy but also for national stability and conflict prevention. When citizens lose faith in democratic processes, instability, extremism and social unrest often increase,” he said.

Frank, who also serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, called on the United States government, international observers and global human rights organisations to monitor developments in Nigeria.

“It is for this reason that I call on the United States government, the international community and global human rights organisations to pay close attention and intervene where necessary to protect Nigerians from intimidation, harassment and abuse of state power,” he stated.

“As part of the broader international response, I call for targeted sanctions against any officials found to be involved in abuses directed at opposition figures or the suppression of democratic freedoms. Such measures may include visa restrictions, asset freezes and financial sanctions."

Timi Frank and El-Rufai call for El-Rufai's release. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai's detention: Atiku sends message to FG

In a related development, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the federal government and the Kaduna state authorities of "selective injustice."

In a statement on Friday, May 15, signed by Phrank Shaibu, his senior special assistant on public communication, the opposition leader called for the immediate release of El-Rufai, condemning the former Kaduna governor's continued detention.

Atiku, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), stated that his fellow opposition leader's detainment is "a disturbing assault on civil liberties, democratic decency, and the rule of law, raising grave concerns about the deployment of state power to intimidate perceived political adversaries."

Source: Legit.ng