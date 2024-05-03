Jim Belushi is an American actor, comedian and musician. He is known for his roles in numerous TV shows and movies, such as According to Jim, Saturday Night Live, Twin Peaks, Thief, Salvador and About Last Night. He is the younger brother of late comedy actor John Belushi and the father of actor Robert Belushi. Discover Jim Belushi's net worth and some lesser-known facts about him.

Jim Belushi at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City (L). Jim Belushi at Hearst Tower in New York City (R). Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, D Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jim Belushi's net worth is a testament to his successful career in the entertainment industry, having appeared in more than 150 films and television shows. His notable works include Saturday Night Live, According to Jim, Trading Places, About Last Night, K-9 and Curly Sue. He has amassed quite a fortune throughout his Hollywood career.

Full name James Adam Belushi Gender Male Date of birth 15 June 1954 Age 69 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Wheaton, Illinois, United States Current residence Eagle Point, Jackson County, Oregon, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Agnes Belushi Father Adam Belushi Siblings John, Billy, Marian Marital status Separated School Wheaton Warrenville South High School University Southern Illinois University, College of DuPage, Technical Education Center Profession Actor, comedian, musician, farmer Net worth $50 million Instagram @jim_belushi X (Twitter) @JimBelushi Facebook @James Belushi TikTok @jimbelushi

What is Jim Belushi’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla and Market Realist, the actor has an estimated net worth of $50 million. He has amassed his fortune through his successful acting career, endorsements, and business ventures. The prolific actor reportedly earned $500,000 for each episode of According to Jim and $ 15,000 per week for his role in Saturday Night Live.

Jim Belushi owned a $14,000-square-foot mansion in Brentwood, California, which he listed for a whopping $38.5 million. The house, built in 2010, boasted six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a sauna, a screening room, a pool and pool house, and a separate guest house. Jim Belushi’s house was sold in December 2021 for around $30 million. He also has another mansion that he bought for $8.3 million.

Jim Belushi’s age and early life

Top-5 five facts about Jim Belushi. Photo: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The actor was born James Adam Belushi on 15 June 1954 in Wheaton, Illinois, United States of America. He is 69 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Gemini. Jim is an American national of Albanian-American heritage.

Jim Belushi’s parents are Adam Anastos Belushi and Agnes Demetri Belushi, who are of Albanian-American descent. He grew up in Wheaton, a Chicago suburb, alongside his three siblings: older brother John, older sister Marian, and younger brother Billy.

Jim Belushi’s brother, John, was a legendary comedian and actor famous for his roles in Animal House and Saturday Night Live. How old was Belushi when he died? He died on 5 March 1982 at the age of 33, in Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Jim graduated from Wheaton Central High School in 1972 and later enrolled at the College of DuPage. He then attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale and earned a bachelor's degree in Speech and Theater Arts in 1978.

Career

Following in his brother’s footsteps, Jim pursued acting and comedy. His career journey began in Chicago, where he joined The Second City improv comedy group from 1977 to 1980. He landed his first television role in 1977 on The National Lampoon Radio Hour. He also appeared in films like Thief (1981) and Laverne & Shirley (1982).

In addition to acting, Jim has made significant strides in writing and production. In 1984, his work on Saturday Night Live earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program. He served as an executive producer, directed 30 episodes, and composed the theme music for the American sitcom television series According to Jim.

Jim has ventured into farming. He owns 93 acres on the Rogue River called Belushi’s Farm. Belushi’s Farm was founded by Jim Belushi in 2015 as a possible gateway to healing.

He sells medical and recreational weed, as well as merchandise like Blues Brothers ice cream and pet CBD. In 2020, he was featured in the Discovery reality TV series Growing Belushi, which showcased his farm.

Who is Jim Belushi’s wife?

Actor Jim Belushi presents the Vezina Trophy during the 2018 NHL Awards presented by Hulu at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on 20 June 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

The actor is not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. He has, however, been married three times before. Jim was first married to Sandra Davenport from 17 May 1980 to 1988. The former partners share a son named Robert James, born on 23 October 1980.

He was married to actress Marjorie Bransfield from 1990 to 1992. On 2 May 1998, Jim married Jennifer Sloan and had a daughter, Jamison Bess, born on 28 July 1999 and a son, Jared Jame, born on 8 February 2002.

On 5 March 2018, Jennifer Sloan filed for divorce from Belushi. The two later reconciled, and after three years of reconciliation, Jim Belushi filed for divorce from her, in August 2021.

What is Jim Belushi’s height?

The renowned comedian stands at 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 163 pounds or 74 kilograms.

Fast facts about Jim Belushi

Why is Jim Belushi so famous? He is an , comedian, and musician. Where is Jim Belushi from? He was born in Wheaton, Illinois, United States. How old is Jim Belushi? He is 69 years old as of 2024. He was born on 15 June 1954. Who are Jim Belushi’s kids? He has three children, Robert, Jamison Bess and Jared Jame. What is Jim Belushi’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Are Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd friends? Jim and Dan are friends. Their friendship began while grieving John Belushi's death. They have also collaborated on several projects. What was John Belushi’s net worth at death? The legendary comedian had an alleged net worth of $2 million at the time of his death. Where does Jim Belushi live now? He currently resides in Eagle Point, Jackson County, Oregon, United States.

Jim Belushi is an American actor, comedian, and musician. He has been in the entertainment industry for over four decades and has appeared in more than 150 films and television shows. Jim Belush’s net worth reflects his sustained achievements and economic prosperity within the entertainment industry.

