The many faces of Lege Miami through chaos, comedy and confidence

Lege Miami is a Nigerian actor, musician, and social media personality known for his lively presence in the Yoruba entertainment industry. He has earned recognition for his roles in several Yoruba movies and his outspoken nature online. Beyond his career, Lege Miami continues to entertain fans with his humour and commentary on social issues.

Key takeaways

Lege Miami’s real name is Adams Kehinde .

. He gained initial fame as an actor, having been featured in films such as Aseju and Omo Shomolu , and has also transitioned to music and social media commentary .

and , and has also transitioned to music and . The Nigerian actor is not married, but is reported to have two children: David and Mercy Adams.

Profile summary

Full name Adams Kehinde Nickname Lege Miami Gender Male Date of birth 1 July 1987 Age 38 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe Yoruba Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 2 Profession Actor, singer, filmmaker, entrepreneur, social media personality Instagram @legemiamii

Lege Miami's biography

Lege Miami, whose real name is Adams Kehinde, was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He is widely known as a musician, actor, and social media personality. Despite his popularity, he keeps much of his personal life private, and details about his parents and siblings remain undisclosed.

Although born and raised in Lagos, his ancestral roots trace back to Ilorin in Kwara State. Lege Miami identifies with the Yoruba ethnic group.

The Nigerian matchmaker was reportedly born on 1 July 1987, making him 38 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Lege Miami known for?

Lege Miami has built a multifaceted career that blends entertainment, humour, and music. He is a Nigerian actor, singer, and social media influencer who has become a household name through his vibrant personality and comedic style.

His rise to fame began in the Yoruba film industry, where he gained recognition for his expressive acting and ability to portray both dramatic and funny roles. He has been featured in multiple Nollywood films, including Aseju, Omo Shomolu, Dead Wood, Agidi Okan, Kilofe, and Olamiotan.

In the music industry, Lege Miami has also carved out a space for himself with several Afro beat-inspired songs that reflect his energetic and playful nature. His tracks often carry themes of love, lifestyle, and everyday struggles.

Though not a mainstream artist, his music draws many people’s attention, especially lovers of contemporary Yoruba sound. Below is a list of Lege Miami’s songs:

True Friend

Koko

Eleniyan

Don’t Call My Phone

Prayer

For God

Sho Bebe Fe

Run Away

Birthday

Oh No!

Beyond acting and music, Lege Miami has become a major force on social media. Known for his humorous commentary on trending issues and matchmaking skits, he has amassed a significant following on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. His videos often blend comedy and controversy, sparking discussions that keep his name in the spotlight.

Lege Miami's wife: Is he married?

Lege Miami is not married and has never exchanged marriage vows. The Nigerian musician prefers to keep his personal life away from the public eye, so it remains unclear whether he is currently in a relationship.

Despite not being married, he is reportedly a proud father of two children, David Adams and Mercy Adams, whom he occasionally features in his social media posts.

What happened to Lege Miami?

The Nigerian actor has hit the headlines multiple times, but in a recent one, he claimed that he was edited out of Seyi Tinubu's birthday tribute video. Seyi Tinubu is a Nigerian entrepreneur and the son of Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a video that went viral on social media, he attributed his predicament to not speaking fluent English and not being rich.

Lege Miami did not blame Seyi Tinubu for deleting his segment on the video but pointed fingers at his team. He expressed his disappointment in an Instagram video, saying:

I am responsible for my predicament, because I am the one who doesn’t speak good English. If I speak good English, Seyi Tinubu will include me among people who speak good English and are rich.

He continued:

They brought a camera to my house, they recorded me, and I wished Seyi Tinubu a happy birthday. Seyi’s aides, we know ourselves in the same group, and Seyi removed me from the documentary, but it’s not Seyi’s fault; don’t blame him. Seyi is a good friend; however, if I were to be a good English speaker or I package myself well on social media, they will include me.

FAQs

What is Lege Miami's real name? The Nigerian actor's real name is Adams Kehinde. Where is Lege from? Although he was born in Lagos, Lege Miami hails from Ilorin in Kwara State, Nigeria. He is of Yoruba descent. What is Lege Miami’s age? He is 38 years old as of 2025. The Nigerian singer was born on 1 July 1987. Where does Lege Miami live? He currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria, where he manages his entertainment and online activities. What does Lege Miami do for a living? He is a multifaceted entertainer thriving as a Yoruba actor, musician, and social media influencer. Is Lege Miami married? He is not married and has never exchanged marriage vows. Additionally, he keeps his romantic life private, and it is unknown if he is currently dating anyone. Does Lege Miami have children? The entertainer is a father of two children named David Adams and Mercy Adams, whom he occasionally shares on social media. What happened to Lege Miami and Seyi Tinubu? The actor took to Instagram to express his frustration after discovering that his segment in the birthday tribute video to Seyi Tinubu had been removed.

Lege Miami continues to make his mark in the Nigerian entertainment industry through his talent and outspoken personality. From acting and music to social media influence, he remains a recognisable figure among Yoruba audiences. Despite controversies, his passion for entertainment and connection with fans keep him in the public spotlight.

