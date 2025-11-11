A portrait of Sarian Martin and the power in her calm confidence

I discovered my passion for acting in secondary school when I did my very first production, and since then, I knew that I was going to chase the career after school.

Sarian Martin reflected in an interview. The Nigerian actress has since transformed that early spark into a remarkable career through acclaimed Nollywood productions such as Freda, Colours of Love, Loving Samira, Expensive Househelps, and Mr Lecturer. Through persistence and authenticity, she continues to carve her place among Nollywood’s promising figures.

Sarian Martin earned a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Niger Delta University.

from Niger Delta University. Her acting career began in 2019 , with a breakthrough role as Amaka in the Africa Magic series Freda .

, with a breakthrough role as Amaka in the Africa Magic series . As of 2025 , Sarian Martin remains unmarried and has no children.

and has no children. Beyond acting, she is a multi-business entrepreneur, running ventures such as a beauty salon, spa, and hotel.

Profile summary

Full name Sarian Martin Oruene Nickname Queen Sari Gender Female Date of birth 12 January 1997 Age 28 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Ijaw Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 4 Marital status Single College Niger Delta University Profession Actress, film producer, television host, entrepreneur Instagram @official_queensari

Sarian Martin’s bio

Sarian Martin Oruene, Queen Sari, was born on 12 January 1997 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, and comes from the Izon-speaking ethnic group in Nigeria’s South-South region.

Her parents, Mr and Mrs Martin Oruene, hail from Nembe and Ogbia in Bayelsa, where she also spent her formative years. Sadly, her father passed away in 2018, a loss that deeply shaped her outlook on life.

She was raised in a Christian family with four siblings and grew up in an environment that valued culture, creativity, and discipline. The Nollywood star completed her early education in Bayelsa before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island.

Sarian Martin’s path in entertainment

Sarian Martin has built an impressive career as a Nigerian actress, film producer, television host, brand influencer, and entrepreneur. Reflecting on her beginnings, Sarian once shared in an interview with The Guardian Nigeria that her studies built a strong foundation for her future work in film and media:

My acting journey started when I was in secondary school. We did a production in school and then in my church, before I came to Lagos and officially took it as a career in 2019, after I finished university.

Her rise to fame came in 2021 when she portrayed Amaka in the Africa Magic Original Series Freda. The role revealed her emotional range and established her as a fast-rising star in the industry. She has also worked alongside top actors such as Jim Iyke, Frederick Leonard, Bimbo John, Maurice Sam, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Nadia Buari.

Before acting, Sarian gained public attention through beauty pageants and modelling. She won Miss Niger Delta University (2015), Miss Pentico Style (2017), and finished as first runner-up in the Face of University Nigeria pageant.

Since her debut in Nollywood, she has appeared in more than 50 productions. As per her IMDb profile, here are some of her notable roles:

Film / TV Show Role Year Mad Neighbours Samantha 2023 Merry Men 3: Nemesis Female Bartender 2023 My Ride or Die Sandra 2023 The Side Wife Steph 2023 Pretty Liar Octavia 2023 A Toast to Forever Bimbo 2023 Mr Lecturer Eva 2024 Finding Hope Kaima 2024 Tari Love Tamuno 2024 One Heart at a Time Laura 2024 Maid of Honour Salome 2024 A Place Called Love Nissan 2024 Meet Me Halfway Isoken 2024 Whispers of Love Carla 2024 Local Love Blessing 2024 The Man in My Bed Fina 2024 Colours of Love Aminat 2025 Expensive Househelps Iboro 2025 Loving Samira Samira 2025

Additionally, Sarian produces her own films and runs a YouTube channel, Sarian Martin TV, where she shares movies and behind-the-scenes content with fans. Her influence extends beyond film through her thriving entrepreneurial ventures. In a 2023 interview with The Guardian Nigeria, she stated that she also runs a beauty salon and spa.

She also works in interior design, supplies construction materials, engages in humanitarian services, hosts events, and manages a hotel business. In 2023, the Nollywood actress received the Fame Icon Award for Entrepreneur of the Year.

Did Sarian Martin get married?

As of 2025, the film producer remains single and has never been married. She also has no children and rarely discusses her private life publicly.

Rumours have occasionally linked her to Nollywood actor Maurice Sam because of their frequent collaborations and strong on-screen chemistry in romantic films. However, both stars have denied any romantic involvement, clarifying that their relationship is strictly professional.

Did Sarian Martin have a BBL?

Speculation about Sarian Martin’s appearance has spread online, with some observers speculating that she may have undergone cosmetic surgery or skin-lightening treatments. Comparisons between her older and recent photos have fuelled such rumours, but Sarian has never addressed these claims.

FAQs

Who is Sarian Martin? Sarian Martin is a Nigerian actress, film producer, television host, brand influencer, and entrepreneur. What is Sarian Martin’s age? As of November 2025, Sarian Martin is 28 years old. What is Sarian Martin's real name? Her real name is Sarian Martin Oruene. Who are Sarian Martin’s parents? Her parents are Mr and Mrs Martin Oruene from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. How many siblings does Sarian Martin have? She has four siblings. Which state is Sarian Martin from in Nigeria? She is from Bayelsa State in the South-South region of Nigeria. When did Sarian Martin start acting? She began acting professionally in 2019 after completing university. Did Sarian Martin get married? The actress is not married and has no children. Did Sarian Martin have a BBL? No credible evidence confirms that Sarian Martin has had a BBL or any cosmetic surgery.

Sarian Martin continues to build her reputation as one of Nollywood’s most consistent emerging talents. Her dedication to acting, production, and business reflects her clear commitment to growth both within and beyond the film industry.

