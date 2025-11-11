A portrait of Sarian Martin and the power in her calm confidence
I discovered my passion for acting in secondary school when I did my very first production, and since then, I knew that I was going to chase the career after school.
Sarian Martin reflected in an interview. The Nigerian actress has since transformed that early spark into a remarkable career through acclaimed Nollywood productions such as Freda, Colours of Love, Loving Samira, Expensive Househelps, and Mr Lecturer. Through persistence and authenticity, she continues to carve her place among Nollywood’s promising figures.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Sarian Martin earned a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Niger Delta University.
- Her acting career began in 2019, with a breakthrough role as Amaka in the Africa Magic series Freda.
- As of 2025, Sarian Martin remains unmarried and has no children.
- Beyond acting, she is a multi-business entrepreneur, running ventures such as a beauty salon, spa, and hotel.
Profile summary
Full name
Sarian Martin Oruene
Nickname
Queen Sari
Gender
Female
Date of birth
12 January 1997
Age
28 years old (as of October 2025)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Nigeria
Current residence
Lagos, Nigeria
Nationality
Nigerian
Ethnicity
Ijaw
Religion
Christian
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
5’6’’
Height in centimetres
167
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Brown
Siblings
4
Marital status
Single
College
Niger Delta University
Profession
Actress, film producer, television host, entrepreneur
Sarian Martin’s bio
Sarian Martin Oruene, Queen Sari, was born on 12 January 1997 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, and comes from the Izon-speaking ethnic group in Nigeria’s South-South region.
Her parents, Mr and Mrs Martin Oruene, hail from Nembe and Ogbia in Bayelsa, where she also spent her formative years. Sadly, her father passed away in 2018, a loss that deeply shaped her outlook on life.
She was raised in a Christian family with four siblings and grew up in an environment that valued culture, creativity, and discipline. The Nollywood star completed her early education in Bayelsa before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island.
Sarian Martin’s path in entertainment
Sarian Martin has built an impressive career as a Nigerian actress, film producer, television host, brand influencer, and entrepreneur. Reflecting on her beginnings, Sarian once shared in an interview with The Guardian Nigeria that her studies built a strong foundation for her future work in film and media:
My acting journey started when I was in secondary school. We did a production in school and then in my church, before I came to Lagos and officially took it as a career in 2019, after I finished university.
Her rise to fame came in 2021 when she portrayed Amaka in the Africa Magic Original Series Freda. The role revealed her emotional range and established her as a fast-rising star in the industry. She has also worked alongside top actors such as Jim Iyke, Frederick Leonard, Bimbo John, Maurice Sam, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Nadia Buari.
Before acting, Sarian gained public attention through beauty pageants and modelling. She won Miss Niger Delta University (2015), Miss Pentico Style (2017), and finished as first runner-up in the Face of University Nigeria pageant.
Since her debut in Nollywood, she has appeared in more than 50 productions. As per her IMDb profile, here are some of her notable roles:
Film / TV Show
Role
Year
Mad Neighbours
Samantha
2023
Merry Men 3: Nemesis
Female Bartender
2023
My Ride or Die
Sandra
2023
The Side Wife
Steph
2023
Pretty Liar
Octavia
2023
A Toast to Forever
Bimbo
2023
Mr Lecturer
Eva
2024
Finding Hope
Kaima
2024
Tari Love
Tamuno
2024
One Heart at a Time
Laura
2024
Maid of Honour
Salome
2024
A Place Called Love
Nissan
2024
Meet Me Halfway
Isoken
2024
Whispers of Love
Carla
2024
Local Love
Blessing
2024
The Man in My Bed
Fina
2024
Colours of Love
Aminat
2025
Expensive Househelps
Iboro
2025
Loving Samira
Samira
2025
Additionally, Sarian produces her own films and runs a YouTube channel, Sarian Martin TV, where she shares movies and behind-the-scenes content with fans. Her influence extends beyond film through her thriving entrepreneurial ventures. In a 2023 interview with The Guardian Nigeria, she stated that she also runs a beauty salon and spa.
She also works in interior design, supplies construction materials, engages in humanitarian services, hosts events, and manages a hotel business. In 2023, the Nollywood actress received the Fame Icon Award for Entrepreneur of the Year.
Did Sarian Martin get married?
As of 2025, the film producer remains single and has never been married. She also has no children and rarely discusses her private life publicly.
Rumours have occasionally linked her to Nollywood actor Maurice Sam because of their frequent collaborations and strong on-screen chemistry in romantic films. However, both stars have denied any romantic involvement, clarifying that their relationship is strictly professional.
Did Sarian Martin have a BBL?
Speculation about Sarian Martin’s appearance has spread online, with some observers speculating that she may have undergone cosmetic surgery or skin-lightening treatments. Comparisons between her older and recent photos have fuelled such rumours, but Sarian has never addressed these claims.
FAQs
- Who is Sarian Martin? Sarian Martin is a Nigerian actress, film producer, television host, brand influencer, and entrepreneur.
- What is Sarian Martin’s age? As of November 2025, Sarian Martin is 28 years old.
- What is Sarian Martin's real name? Her real name is Sarian Martin Oruene.
- Who are Sarian Martin’s parents? Her parents are Mr and Mrs Martin Oruene from Bayelsa State, Nigeria.
- How many siblings does Sarian Martin have? She has four siblings.
- Which state is Sarian Martin from in Nigeria? She is from Bayelsa State in the South-South region of Nigeria.
- When did Sarian Martin start acting? She began acting professionally in 2019 after completing university.
- Did Sarian Martin get married? The actress is not married and has no children.
- Did Sarian Martin have a BBL? No credible evidence confirms that Sarian Martin has had a BBL or any cosmetic surgery.
Sarian Martin continues to build her reputation as one of Nollywood’s most consistent emerging talents. Her dedication to acting, production, and business reflects her clear commitment to growth both within and beyond the film industry.
