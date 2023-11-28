Leanne Morgan’s age, height, birthday, family, net worth

Leanne Morgan is a standup comedian, writer, and podcaster from the United States. She is popularly known for her Netflix comedy special, Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman. She has appeared in several famous comedy shows, including The View and Paula's Best Dishes. What is Leanne Morgan's age?

Leanne Morgan posing for a photo in a navy blue top. Photo: Nathan Congleton (modified by author)

Leanne Morgan aspired to be in the show business from a young age. She began her professional comedy journey in 2008 by performing at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival. Leanne Morgan's bio unveils lesser-known facts about the standup comedian.

Profile summary

Full name Leanne Morgan Gender Female Date of birth 3 October 1965 Age 58 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Adams, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Knoxville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father James Fletcher Mother Lucille Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Chuck Morgan Children 3 University University of Tennessee Profession Standup comedian, writer, podcaster Net worth $2 million Instagram @leannemorgancomedy TikTok @leannemorgancomedy Facebook @leannemorgancomedy YouTube @LeanneMorganComedy

What is Leanne Morgan's age?

She is 58 years old as of 2023. The comedian was born on 3 October 1965. Her zodiac sign is Libra. Leanne Morgan's hometown is Adams, Massachusetts, United States.

Leanne is the daughter of Lucille and James Fletcher. Her father was a businessman who ran a postal route. He also owned a meat processing plant. She was raised alongside her sister, Beth Mabry. The entertainer graduated with a bachelor's degree in Child and Family Studies from the University of Tennessee.

Career

Leanne discovered her passion for comedy at a tender age. She narrated how an insurance man would visit them at home, and she would dance like Cher. She is best known for her comedy style of combining her Southern charm and hilarious storytelling about her life.

After graduating from the university and getting married, she started selling jewellery. She would attend women's jewellery parties, and it was one of the parties that she realised she was funny.

She later began performing at Rotary events and Kiwanis clubs. In the process, a man approached and requested her to be his centrepiece in his club.

Leanne Morgan posing for a photo smiling while sitting on a grey couch. Photo: Weiss Eubanks

Later, Leanne Morgan's family relocated to San Antonio, Texas, United States. It was there that she went professional. In 2008, she was invited to perform at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival. She also travelled to Canada to perform at the Montreal Comedy Festival.

She has since appeared in several comedy shows, such as the Hilarious Housewives segment on the ABC talk show, The View, Dr Dhil on CBC, and Paula's Party. She participated in the reality comedy competition Funniest Mom and finished in second place.

Leanne has also worked in radio. She co-hosted a comedy radio show, Chewing the Fat, alongside comedian Reno Collier. The stand-up comedian has worked with various comedy groups, such as Country Cool and Southern Fried Chicks.

Some comedy specials she has starred in include So Yummy, streaming on VidAngel and the Netflix comedy special Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman. In February 2023, she commenced her 2nd 100+ show tour, Just Getting Started. She has multiple comedy tours scheduled, and her fans can get updates from her self-titled website.

Leanna has a podcast titled Sweaty and Pissed. Her co-host is a nurse practitioner called Karen Nickell. They tackle various topics related to menopause. She also owns an online merch selling T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, caps and more.

What is Leanne Morgan's net worth?

According to Net Worth Gorilla, Celebz Biography, and FreshesrsLive, the comedian has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She primarily earns her fortune through her career as a comedian.

Who is Leanne Morgan's husband?

Leanne Morgan performs at Whitney Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

The entertainer is married to Chuck Morgan. The two met while studying at the University of Tennessee. After dating for some years, they tied the knot in April 1993. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in 2023.

The couple share three children, a son and two daughters. Their names are Charlie, born in 1993; Maggie, born in 1996; and Tess, born in 1998. The American entertainer is a grandmother of two, Charles Wilbur and James Morgan. Charles Wilbur was born on 3 December 2020.

Her husband works at Clayton Homes, a homebuilding company based in Maryville, Tennessee, United States. He is the vice president of Site Construction at the company.

Leanne Morgan's height and weight

The American podcaster stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Leanne Morgan? She is 58 years old as of 2023. When is Leanne Morgan's birthday? She was born on 3 October 1965. Where does Leanne Morgan come from? She hails from Knoxville, Massachusetts, United States. Who are Leanne Morgan's parents? Her parents are Lucille and James Fletcher. Who are Leanne Morgan's children? She has three kids: Charlie, Maggie and Tess. How tall is Leanne Morgan? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. What is Leanne Morgan's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $2 million.

Leanne Morgan's age is 58 years old as of 2023. She is a standup comedian, writer, and podcaster. She has garnered a significant following on her social media platforms due to her entertaining content. She is a mother of three.

