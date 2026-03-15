A supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2025/26 Premier League title after Manchester City drew against West Ham

The Citizens are nine points behind Arsenal, who recorded a vital 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday, March 14

Manchester City will host the Gunners on April 19, with nine matches remaining for Pep Guardiola's side

Arsenal have received an advantage in their 2025/26 English Premier League title chase on Saturday, March 14.

The Gunners fought hard to record a vital 2-0 win against Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

The North London side left it late as substitute Viktor Gyokeres scored in the 89th minute following an assist from Piero Hincapie after goalkeeper Jordan Pickford missed Max Dowman's cross.

Opta supercomputer mentions the team that will win the Premier League this season between Manchester City and Arsenal. Photo by: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

In the 90+7 minute, Dowman became the youngest player to score in Premier League history after racing almost the entire length of the pitch to tap into an empty net.

Meanwhile, Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium.

In the 31st minute, Portuguese star Bernardo Silva scored the opener for the visitors before former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos equalised four minutes later through a header.

City's draws against the Hammers means that Arsenal are currently nine points ahead of Pep Guardiola's side despite having one game in hand.

Opta's supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Arsenal have seven matches to go while, Manchester City have eight in the ongoing Premier League.

According to Opta's supercomputer, the Gunners have an overwhelming 97.43% chance to win the league from this point, as they eye their first title since 2004.

The Citizens have a 2.56% chance, while Aston Villa have been given a 0.01% chance ahead of their game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said his team will not give up in the title race.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not giving up on the Premier League title. Photo by: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

The former Bayern Munich manager said Citizens will try to secure three maximum points against Arsenal when they meet next month. He said:

‘It’s not over. We didn’t lose. It’s not over. We will continue.

‘It’s so difficult but we have a game in hand and this game at home against Arsenal. I’m not saying it will be easy to beat them but there is hope. Always, you have to be there.

‘I don’t know how they (Arsenal) are playing because I didn’t see the last games but I have a few things that I like. It could be better, but it is what it is.

"Nine points is a lot against Arsenal but we have to try until the end. When it is not possible, then we congratulate the champion, but we have to try, per UK Metro.

Opta's prediction for Real Madrid vs Man City

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City have been tipped as favourites to win the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday.

The English champions were given a 45.5% probability of victory in the encounter.

Source: Legit.ng