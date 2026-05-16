Yusuf Buhari secured the APC ticket for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency after defeating his opponent with a wide margin

The son of former President Muhammadu Buhari polled 5,849 votes during the APC House of Representatives primary election

Yusuf Buhari thanked delegates, party leaders and supporters after emerging as the APC candidate for the 2027 election

Yusuf Buhari, son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress candidate for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC primary election held on Saturday produced Yusuf Buhari as the clear winner after he secured 5,849 votes. His only challenger, Auwal Lawal Daura, polled 21 votes.

Yusuf Buhari secured the APC ticket for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency. Photo YusufBuhari

Source: Twitter

APC primary produces Yusuf Buhari

The victory officially positions Yusuf Buhari as the party’s flagbearer for the House of Representatives seat covering the Sandamu, Daura and Mai’adua federal constituency in Katsina State.

The APC is currently conducting National Assembly primary elections across different states as political parties intensify preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Following his victory, Yusuf Buhari appreciated party delegates, leaders and supporters for backing his ambition during the primary process.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“I wish to sincerely thank the delegates, party leaders, stakeholders, and the good people of Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency for the overwhelming confidence and support.”

Yusuf Buhari thanked delegates, party leaders and supporters after emerging winner. Photo: FB/fPMB

Source: Twitter

Buhari promises better representation

The APC candidate described the mandate as an opportunity to contribute to the development of the constituency through effective representation at the National Assembly.

“May this mandate be a stepping stone toward greater representation and development for our constituency,” he added.

His late father, Muhammadu Buhari, served as Nigeria’s president for two terms between 2015 and 2023 under the platform of the APC. Before then, he also served as military head of state from 1983 to 1985.

APC releases names of disqualified reps aspirants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress has released the names of House of Representatives aspirants disqualified from participating in its screening process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The affected aspirants are from Ondo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kogi and Rivers states. The party disclosed the development in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

According to the statement, the decision followed the outcome of the party’s screening exercise conducted for National Assembly aspirants across various federal constituencies.

“The screening exercise was conducted by the Party’s Screening Committees in line with established procedures and guidelines,” the statement said.

The APC, however, did not state the reasons behind the “not cleared” status assigned to the affected aspirants.

Power minister declares governorship ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said it was his turn to become Oyo state governor in 2027.

Legit.ng recalls that Adelabu had earlier said he returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to extend a hand of fellowship and reconciliation with all members of the party.

Adelabu noted that his return to the ruling APC from the Accord Party is not to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng