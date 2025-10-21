All to know about Vince Gill's illness and how it’s affected his life

Vince Gill is an American country singer and songwriter known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. He has battled serious health issues, including a kidney infection and congenital heart disease, that temporarily slowed down his career. Despite these challenges, Gill’s resilience and passion for music have kept him a beloved figure in country music.

Key takeaways

Vince began his career with Pure Prairie League in the 1970s before launching a successful solo career in the 1980s and 1990s.

The country music singer married Amy Grant on March 10, 2000 , and they share a daughter, Corrina Grant Gill .

on , and they share a daughter, . Vince and Amy have been through multiple personal and health challenges, including Amy undergoing open-heart surgery in June 2020 and suffering a serious bicycle accident in July 2022. He was diagnosed with kidney stones in 2018.

Profile summary

Vince Gill’s bio

Vince Grant Gill was born to Jerene and J. Stanley Gill in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. His father, a judge, played the guitar and banjo, while his mother, a singer, also played the harmonica. He grew up with two siblings, a sister named Gina and a half-brother named Bob, and he is the youngest in the family.

Vince attended Northwest Classen High School, where he began developing his musical skills. He is an American national of white ethnicity, currently residing in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

How old is Vince Gill?

The Hotel California hitmaker was born on 12 April 1957, making him 68 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Vince Gill’s career: what is he famously known for?

Vince Gill is an award-winning American country singer, songwriter, and guitarist, celebrated for his smooth vocals and skilful musicianship. He first gained national attention in the 1970s as a member of the country-rock band Pure Prairie League, where he showcased his singing and guitar talents.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Gill launched a highly successful solo career, releasing several chart-topping hit songs. He has so far released over 15 studio albums, and below is a list of some of his popular tracks.

When I Call Your Name

Go Rest High on That Mountain

I Still Believe in You

Look at Us

Hotel California

I Can’t Tell You Why

Take It Easy

Take It to the Limit

The Last Resort

Already Gone

His blend of traditional country, bluegrass, and contemporary sounds made him one of the genre’s most admired artists. Throughout his career, Gill has earned numerous music awards, including 22 Grammy Awards and 18 CMA Awards, and has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In addition to his solo work, he joined the Eagles in 2017, touring and performing alongside the legendary rock band. Previously, he was part of other bands, such as The Time Jumpers and The Notorious Cherry Bombs.

Beyond performing, Vince Gill is also known for producing and collaborating with other artists, contributing his talent to the success of many country and gospel projects. His consistency, humility, and love for authentic music have made him a lasting influence in American country music.

Who is Vince Gill married to?

The American country music singer’s wife is Amy Grant, an American contemporary gospel artist. Their relationship began as a friendship built on mutual respect and a shared love for music. The two first met in the early 1990s when they worked together on stage and collaborated musically, both already well-known in their respective genres.

At the time, Vince was married to Janis Oliver, while Amy was married to Gary Chapman, so their connection remained professional. In the late 1990s, after both had gone through divorces, their friendship gradually turned into romance. They exchanged marriage vows on 10 March 2000, in a private ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

Together, they have one daughter, Corrina Grant Gill, born on 12 March 2001. From their first marriages, Vince has a daughter named Jennifer Jerene Gill, while Amy has three children. Their marriage has often been described as warm, grounded, and built on faith, and both have occasionally expressed their mutual support for each other.

What happened to Vince Gill and his wife?

In recent years, Vince Gill and Amy Grant have faced serious health challenges that brought them even closer together. In 2020, Amy underwent open-heart surgery to correct a rare condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR).

Then, in July 2022, she suffered a bicycle accident in Nashville, leaving her unconscious and with a traumatic brain injury. The accident led to memory loss, balance issues, and a throat cyst that required surgery, forcing her to relearn how to sing. During this time, Vince was her constant support, helping her through surgeries and recovery.

He also faced his own health scare in 2018, when he was hospitalised for kidney stones. Despite these challenges, both have returned to performing, with Amy gradually resuming tours and Vince continuing his music career. Their shared strength and faith have made their bond even stronger, inspiring many who follow their journey.

FAQs

Vince Gill’s life and career reflect talent, resilience, and dedication to his craft. Through personal and health challenges, he has remained a powerful voice in country music. Alongside his wife, Amy Grant, he continues to inspire fans with his faith, love, and timeless artistry.

