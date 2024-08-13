Shallipopi's net worth, age, where is he from and who signed him?

Shallipopi is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and recording artist from Nigeria. He gained public attention in 2023 after he released his hit song, Elon Musk. He has also released several other songs, such as High Tension, Went On Me, and Things on Things. But what is Shallipopi's net worth in 2024?

Shallipopi squats, holding a bunch of flowers (L), and poses next to his car (R). Photo: @plutomaniapopi on X, @theycallmeshallipopi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shallipopi's real name is Crown Uzama. He has collaborated with notable Nigerian artists such as Tega Boi DC, Burna Boy, Rema, Davido, Tekno, and Zerry DL. Due to his popularity, many fans have been curious about his wealth.

Profile summary

Full name Crown Uzama Nickname Shallipopi, Pluto Presido Gender Male Date of birth 12 April 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single College Auchi Polytechnic Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $500,000—$700,000 Instagram @theycallmeshallipopi X (Twitter) @plutomaniapopi

What is Shallipopi's net worth?

According to Creeb Hills, The City Celeb, and Music Biography, his net worth is alleged to range from $500,000 to $700,000. He has amassed this wealth primarily from his singing career.

The singer is speculated to have purchased his first car, a red Mercedes-Benz GLE. He was spotted driving it on the streets of Lagos.

Shallipopi's age and background

The Nigerian rapper was born on 12 April 2000. He is 24 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

The entertainer was born Crown Uzama in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. He derived his nickname from a 1994 Chinese Kung Fu comedy movie, Shaolin Popey. The singer disclosed this during an interview with Madame Joyce.

I was looking for [stage] name, so I was like let me coin something from the movie Shaolin Popey, that’s how I came up with my nickname.

The singer was raised alongside three siblings: two brothers and a sister. One of his brothers, Derry Divine Uzama, known by his stage name, Zerry DI, is also a rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Crown graduated in 2023 with a degree in Computer Science from Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, Nigeria.

Career

The young entertainer started his music career by crafting and sharing covers of popular songs and freestyles on TikTok and other social media platforms. His breakthrough came after he released his single Elon Musk. The song went viral on TikTok, topping the Nigeria Top 100 Apple Music.

Top-5 facts about Shallipopi. Photo: @plutomaniapopi/X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

In June 2023, he was named a new Up Next artist through Apple Music. At the time, he was signed with the Dvpper Music Distribution. Shallipopi released the remix of Elon Musk featuring Fireboy DML and Zlatan Ibile on 30 June 2023.

In July 2023, he released another single, Ex-Convict, which peaked at number 6 on the Turntable Top 100. He also released his debut EP, Planet Pluto, in the same month.

The singer launched his record label, Plutomania Records, in October 2023. He first signed his brother Zerry DL and Tega Boi DC.

Crown released his debut studio album, Presido La Pluto, in November 2023, reaching number 69 on the Nigerian Apple Music. He released his second album, Shakespopi, in April 2024. The album peaked at 42 in the top 50 on US Apple Music. Additionally, its lead single, ASAP, was #1 on the TurnTable Top 100. Here is a list of some of his hit songs.

Benin Boys

Evil Receive

Things on Things

So What?

Sharpiru

Shaka

Power

Gra Gra

The singer has drawn inspiration and support from famous hip-hop artists such as Zlatan Ibile and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid. He revealed how Zlatan has supported him musically. Shallipopi shared this via his Instagram story, as reported by Vanguard, where he wrote:

Big shoutout to @zlatan_ibile for giving my career life without asking for anything in return.

In another interview, he also talked about how Wizkid has been his great musical influence. He stated:

All the artists are inspirations to me. I pick something from all of them. But Wizkid is my biggest influence.

What happened to Shallipopi?

Shallipopi, his manager and others were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 30 May 2023 for alleged internet fraud. They were convicted on 23 June 2023 and sentenced to two years imprisonment with the option of a fine, which the singer opted to pay the fine.

Fast facts about Shallipopi

What is Shallipopi's net worth? His alleged net worth ranges between $500,000 and $700,000. Who is Shallipopi? He is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper. What is Shallipopi's real name? His real name is Crown Uzama. How old is Shallipopi? The rapper is 24 years old as of 2024. Who signed Shallipopi? He was initially signed to Dvpper Music Distribution before owning his record label, Plutomania Records, in October 2023. Where is Shallipopi from? He hails from Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. What genre is Shallipopi? Nigerian artists' musical genres include Afropop, pop, and Afro-talk.

Shallipopi's net worth is attributed to earnings from his career as a singer and rapper. He first gained public attention after releasing his hit single, Elon Musk. The rapper currently resides in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Legit.ng recently published Rupert Grint's biography. Rupert started his acting career in 2001. He has been featured in movies and TV series, such as Wild Target, Thunderpants, and Driving Lessons.

Rupert Grint was born in Harlow, Essex, England. He has starred in all the Harry Potter films since 2001 and has won several awards, including the Otto, Satellite, and Young Artist awards. Rupert produced designs for the Chrysalis Collection for Keech Hospice Care in Luton. Learn more about him in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng