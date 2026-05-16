There was violence at the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mushin and Igabi Local Government Areas of Lagos and Kaduna, an incident that forced the party members to flee for their safety.

It was learnt that the incident happened before the voting commenced for the APC House of Representatives primary in Mushin Constituency II on Saturday, May 16.

Tension as APC primaries turns violence in 2 states Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

It could not be ascertained if the election would be held at the time of writing this report, but tension remains high around the venue of the primary.

Daily Trust reported that the scene had witnessed chaos after there was a disagreement among the supporters of some of the aspirants

The disagreement led to a stampede as delegates and party faithful immediately vacated the scene. Among the leading aspirants were Hon. Seye Oladejo and the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, who is seeking re-election. Other aspirants are contesting for the party's ticket.

In a related development, the APC primary in the Igabi LGA of Kaduna state turned violent as the chairman of the party, Bashir Jibrin Jaji, was taken away by some angry youths, while expressing their dissatisfaction with the House of Representatives primary election.

The incident happened after the APC leadership and some officials were accused of manipulating the primary election in the Igabi Federal Constituency.

The development has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Nuhu Inau Mshelia projected Atiku Abubakar's coming:

"This is just the beginning. Atiku Abubakar will surely win the presidential election. ADC will be there everywhere by the mercy of God."

Kennedy Nathan urged people to focus on governance:

"When people were telling the government to concentrate on governance, they were busy sharing money on some few, allegedly. See the outcome na?"

Saleh Mohammed said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be re-elected:

"By the grace of God, all the signs of the end of APC in Gombe and Nigeria have come to an end, oh God, bring APC to the end for the sake of the Prophet and the Quran."

Mohammed Satomi

"Bola Tinubu made a mistake nowadays, as in the third republic, direct primary elections were successfully held and well coordinated during those days, but nowadays it is impossible to conduct them in a peaceful manner."

Musa S. Ododo criticised the APC:

APC can never conduct free, fair and credible elections, because they can never win if the right thing is done."

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Source: Legit.ng