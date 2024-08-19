Timini Egbuson's net worth, background, biography and career
Timini Egbuson is an actor, model and television host from Nigeria. He first gained public recognition in 2013 after portraying Tobi on the Nigerian MTV drama series Shuga. He is also famous for his roles in Tinsel and A Tribe Called Judah. Timini Egbuson's net worth is a subject of interest for many, as he is a rising star in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
Timini Egbuson has been in the entertainment industry since 2010. He has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows, such as Lovers & Foes (2024), Couple's Pact (2024), and Country Hard (2021). He currently boasts over 60 acting credits. Discover Timini Egbuson's net worth and some lesser-known facts about him.
Profile summary
|Full name
|James Timini Egbuson
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|10 June 1987
|Age
|37 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Bayelsa state, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|Dakore Akande
|Relationship status
|Dating
|School
|Greenspring Montessori, Adebayo Mokuolu College, Lagos
|University
|University of Lagos
|Profession
|Actor, model, television host
|Net worth
|$500 thousand–$1 million
|@_timini
What is Timini Egbuson's net worth?
According to Carmart Africa and Ovh.net, the Nigerian actor has an alleged net worth of $500,000. He has amassed this wealth through his thriving acting career.
In addition to his acting career, Egbuson promotes various notable brands, including Pepsi, MTN, and Airtel. He also has his own clothing line, Timeless.
Timini Egbuson’s age and background
The actor was born James Timini Egbuson on 10 June 1987 in Bayelsa, Nigeria and currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. He is 37 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.
Egbuson is a Nigerian national of African heritage. He grew up alongside five siblings, including his sister Dakore Akande. Dakore is an actress and ambassador for Amnesty International, Amstel Malta, and Oxfam of America. She is also known for her roles in Isoken (2017), Fifty (2015), and Ye! (2023).
Timini Egbuson’s education
The Nigerian entertainer completed his basic education at Greenspring Montessori, The Afro School and St. Catherine's and later enrolled at Adebayo Mokuolu College, Lagos State, Nigeria. He also attended the University of Lagos, where he studied psychology. He graduated in 2011.
Career
Egbuson began his professional acting career in 2010 after appearing in M-net's soap opera Tinsel. He has since acted in numerous hit movies, such as Breaded Life, Elevator Baby, Introducing the Kuju’s, Dinner At My Place, and A Tribe Called Judah.
The actor has also won numerous awards, including Best Actor in a Drama for his role in Elevator Baby. In 2017, he was also nominated for the City People Movie Award for Best New Actor of the Year. Below are Timini Egbuson's movies and TV shows he has appeared in.
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2015
|Fifty
|Jamal
|2016
|Dark Spotlight
|Jim
|2017
|Another Time
|N/A
|2017
|Isoken
|Tega
|2018
|Room 420
|Jolomi Okorobube
|2019
|Elevator Baby
|Dare Williams
|2013-2019
|Shuga
|Tobi
|2020
|Dear Affy
|Akin
|2020
|Love Is Yellow
|Oladayo
|2020
|Fate of Alakada
|Ochuko
|2020
|The Smart Money Woman
|Bobby
|2021
|Tanwa Savage
|Michael
|2021
|Ponzi
|Ikenna
|2023
|The Kujus Again
|Maugbe
|2023
|Unforgivable!
|Edafe Iwhiwhu
|2023
|A Young Time Ago
|N/A
|2023
|Something Like Gold
|N/A
|2023
|Terella: Princes of the Nile
|Prince Nosa
|2024
|All's Fair in Love
|Kanla
|2024
|Ajosepo
|Jide
|2024
|Unexpected Places
|Chris
|2024
|Shina
|Shina
|2024
|Couple's Pact
|Eric
|2024
|Lovers and Foes
|Charles
Is Timini Egbuson married?
The Nigerian model is not married and has never been married before. However, he disclosed his relationship status while in a YouTube interview with Hawa Magaji. When asked if he has a partner, he replied:
Yes, actually. Oh my God I said it! I think I am in love. It’s time for me to start considering marriage. I am not a kid anymore. 40 is knocking on the door.
He added:
It’s about time. I am not a kid anymore. 40 is knocking on the door. In order to be a better boyfriend, then you have to be available. No matter how you try to explain and compensate with material things, there is really nothing like that presence you know.
FAQs
- Who is Timini Egbuson? He is a Nigerian actor best known for his role in the Nigerian MTV drama series Shuga.
- How old is Timini Egbuson? The actor is 37 years old as of 2024. He was born on 10 June 1987.
- Is Timini Egbuson from Edo State? He is from Bayelsa State.
- What is Timini Egbuson’s tribe? The Nigerian entertainer is of the Ijaw tribe.
- Does Timini Egbuson have siblings? The actor has five siblings, including actress Dakore Akande.
- Who is Timini Egbuson’s wife? The model has never been married and does not have a wife. He is reportedly in a relationship but has not disclosed the identity of his partner.
- What is Timini Egbuso’s net worth? The actor has an alleged net worth of between $500 thousand and $1 million.
Timini Egbuson's net worth reflects his hard work and dedication to his career as an actor, model and presenter. He began acting in 2010 after being featured in M-net's soap opera Tinsel. He has since starred in numerous other TV shows and movies, including Lovers & Foes, Couple's Pact, and Country Hard.
