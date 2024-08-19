Timini Egbuson's net worth, background, biography and career

Timini Egbuson is an actor, model and television host from Nigeria. He first gained public recognition in 2013 after portraying Tobi on the Nigerian MTV drama series Shuga. He is also famous for his roles in Tinsel and A Tribe Called Judah. Timini Egbuson's net worth is a subject of interest for many, as he is a rising star in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Timini Egbuson in a white outfit (L). Timini Egbuson posing for a picture in a blue background (R). Photo: @_timini on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Timini Egbuson has been in the entertainment industry since 2010. He has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows, such as Lovers & Foes (2024), Couple's Pact (2024), and Country Hard (2021). He currently boasts over 60 acting credits. Discover Timini Egbuson's net worth and some lesser-known facts about him.

Profile summary

Full name James Timini Egbuson Gender Male Date of birth 10 June 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Bayelsa state, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Dakore Akande Relationship status Dating School Greenspring Montessori, Adebayo Mokuolu College, Lagos University University of Lagos Profession Actor, model, television host Net worth $500 thousand–$1 million Instagram @_timini

What is Timini Egbuson's net worth?

According to Carmart Africa and Ovh.net, the Nigerian actor has an alleged net worth of $500,000. He has amassed this wealth through his thriving acting career.

In addition to his acting career, Egbuson promotes various notable brands, including Pepsi, MTN, and Airtel. He also has his own clothing line, Timeless.

Timini Egbuson’s age and background

Top-5 facts about Timini Egbuson. Photo: @_timini on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The actor was born James Timini Egbuson on 10 June 1987 in Bayelsa, Nigeria and currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. He is 37 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Egbuson is a Nigerian national of African heritage. He grew up alongside five siblings, including his sister Dakore Akande. Dakore is an actress and ambassador for Amnesty International, Amstel Malta, and Oxfam of America. She is also known for her roles in Isoken (2017), Fifty (2015), and Ye! (2023).

Timini Egbuson’s education

The Nigerian entertainer completed his basic education at Greenspring Montessori, The Afro School and St. Catherine's and later enrolled at Adebayo Mokuolu College, Lagos State, Nigeria. He also attended the University of Lagos, where he studied psychology. He graduated in 2011.

Career

Egbuson began his professional acting career in 2010 after appearing in M-net's soap opera Tinsel. He has since acted in numerous hit movies, such as Breaded Life, Elevator Baby, Introducing the Kuju’s, Dinner At My Place, and A Tribe Called Judah.

The actor has also won numerous awards, including Best Actor in a Drama for his role in Elevator Baby. In 2017, he was also nominated for the City People Movie Award for Best New Actor of the Year. Below are Timini Egbuson's movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2015 Fifty Jamal 2016 Dark Spotlight Jim 2017 Another Time N/A 2017 Isoken Tega 2018 Room 420 Jolomi Okorobube 2019 Elevator Baby Dare Williams 2013-2019 Shuga Tobi 2020 Dear Affy Akin 2020 Love Is Yellow Oladayo 2020 Fate of Alakada Ochuko 2020 The Smart Money Woman Bobby 2021 Tanwa Savage Michael 2021 Ponzi Ikenna 2023 The Kujus Again Maugbe 2023 Unforgivable! Edafe Iwhiwhu 2023 A Young Time Ago N/A 2023 Something Like Gold N/A 2023 Terella: Princes of the Nile Prince Nosa 2024 All's Fair in Love Kanla 2024 Ajosepo Jide 2024 Unexpected Places Chris 2024 Shina Shina 2024 Couple's Pact Eric 2024 Lovers and Foes Charles

Is Timini Egbuson married?

The Nigerian model is not married and has never been married before. However, he disclosed his relationship status while in a YouTube interview with Hawa Magaji. When asked if he has a partner, he replied:

Yes, actually. Oh my God I said it! I think I am in love. It’s time for me to start considering marriage. I am not a kid anymore. 40 is knocking on the door.

He added:

It’s about time. I am not a kid anymore. 40 is knocking on the door. In order to be a better boyfriend, then you have to be available. No matter how you try to explain and compensate with material things, there is really nothing like that presence you know.

FAQs

Who is Timini Egbuson? He is a Nigerian actor best known for his role in the Nigerian MTV drama series Shuga. How old is Timini Egbuson? The actor is 37 years old as of 2024. He was born on 10 June 1987. Is Timini Egbuson from Edo State? He is from Bayelsa State. What is Timini Egbuson’s tribe? The Nigerian entertainer is of the Ijaw tribe. Does Timini Egbuson have siblings? The actor has five siblings, including actress Dakore Akande. Who is Timini Egbuson’s wife? The model has never been married and does not have a wife. He is reportedly in a relationship but has not disclosed the identity of his partner. What is Timini Egbuso’s net worth? The actor has an alleged net worth of between $500 thousand and $1 million.

Timini Egbuson's net worth reflects his hard work and dedication to his career as an actor, model and presenter. He began acting in 2010 after being featured in M-net's soap opera Tinsel. He has since starred in numerous other TV shows and movies, including Lovers & Foes, Couple's Pact, and Country Hard.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Steve Burton's net worth. Burton is an actor, writer, and director famous for his roles as Jason Morgan in General Hospital and Dylan McAvoy in The Young and the Restless. He was born on 28 June 1970 in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States, and currently resides in California, United States.

He made his acting debut in 1982 after appearing in the movie Hear No Evil as Plainclothesman and has since been featured in over 30 movies and TV shows. What is Steve Burton's net worth? Discover how much the actor is worth here.

Source: Legit.ng