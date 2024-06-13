Archie Heaton: Meet Charlie Heaton's son with Akiko Matsuura

Archie Heaton is a celebrity kid widely recognised as Charlie Heaton's son. His father is a famous actor known for starring as Jonathan Byers in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things. His mother, Akiko Matsuura, is a Japanese professional vocalist and drummer.

Charlie Heaton at Villamagna Hotel in Madrid, Spain (L). Young Archie and his mother, Akiko Matsuura (R). Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez, @keex.keex on Facebook (modified by author)

Archie Heaton gained celebrity status at a young age because of his famous parents. His dad has a successful acting career, appearing in films and TV shows such as The Souvenier, Soulmates, Marrowbone, and Vera. His mother is also famous in the entertainment industry. Charlie Heaton's son has been kept out of the public by his parents.

Full name Archie Heaton Gender Male Date of birth 19 May 2014 Age 10 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 4' Height in centimetres 122 Weight in pounds 60 Weight in kilograms 27 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Dark brown Father Charlie Heaton Mother Akiko Matsuura

Charlie Heaton's son's biography

The celebrity child was born on 19 May 2014 in London, United Kingdom. He is ten years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Taurus. Archie is a British national of mixed ethnicity. His father is English, while his mom is Asian.

Archie Heaton's parents

Archie's dad, Charlie, a famous actor and musician, was born on 6 February 1994 in Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire, United Kingdom. He began his career as a musician at 16, joining the London noise-rock band Comanechi as a drummer.

Charlie debuted in acting in 2014, appearing in a short film, Life Needs Courage. His breakthrough came in 2016 when he was featured in the Netflix supernatural drama series Stranger Things. His role in the TV series earned him Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

His mother, Akiko, was born in Osaka, Japan. She is widely known as an Asian drummer, vocalist, and guitarist nicknamed Keex. Akiko began her career after relocating to London, UK, where she met Simon Petrovich and formed the Comenechi band together. She has also been in other British bands, such as The Big Punk and PRE band.

Archie's parents met while they were teens. They were both in the rock band Comanechi. The two dated for a while, during which Akiko fell pregnant and gave birth to a son, Archie Heaton, in May 2014.

In 2022, rumours spread on social media that Akiko had groomed Charlie. Many referred to her as Akiko Matsuura groomer. They claimed that Akiko was 31 years old while the actor was 18 when they started dating. However, the grooming allegations are unproven.

The British actor and Akiko broke up a few months after Archie's birth. They both share custody of their son. Where is Archie Heaton now? Archie is with his mother in London, UK, but his father visits him occasionally.

Archie's dad, Charlie Heaton, attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Since 2016, the famous actor has been romantically involved with Natalia Dyers, his co-star in the Stranger Things series. The two met in 2015 on the set of Stranger Things, where they were cast as Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers.

Their on-screen chemistry made fans speculate they could be dating in real life. The rumours were fueled in 2017 when they were spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport after attending the Golden Globes.

They at first kept their romantic relationship under wraps. During an interview with GQ, the British actor explained why they kept it private. He stated:

We didn't really know what the relationship was. The caginess, anyway, might have been unnessary.

Fast facts about Archie Heaton

Who is Archie Heaton? He is a celebrity kid from the United Kingdom. How old is Charlie Heaton's son? He is ten years old as of 2024. Does Charlie from Stranger Things have a son? He has a son called Archie Heaton. Where does Archie Heaton come from? He was born in London, United Kingdom. What is Archie Heaton's nationality? Akiko Matsuura's son is a British citizen. How old was Charlie Heaton when he had his son? Charlie was 20 years old. Does Charlie Heaton have full custody of his son? Charlie and Akiko hold joint custody of their son.

Archie Heaton is a celebrity kid from the United Kingdom who gained recognition as Charlie Heaton's son. His dad is an English actor and musician, and his mother, Akiko Matsuura, is a professional drummer and vocalist. While his parents, especially his father, are famous in the entertainment industry, Archie has been kept out of the public eye.

