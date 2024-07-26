Social media users have gushed over a video of a talented young man doing a moonwalking on a road

The young man impressed many people as he effortlessly moonwalked like the King of Pop, Michael Jackson

Some people thought he moonwalked faster than Michael Jackson, while others wanted him to share how he did it

A young man blew people away as he moonwalked in public like the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Dressed like the late singer, the young man, @africjackson, performed the dance on a road while Michael Jackson's 1987 hit song Smooth Criminal played in the background.

The talented youth moonwalked like Michael Jackson. Photo Credit: Phil Dent, TikTok/@africjackson

Source: TikTok

The talented @africjackson moved across the road at an impressive pace like he glided on something.

Moonwalking is a popping dance move in which the performer glides backwards and was popularised by Michael Jackson, who passed away in 2009.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

@africjackson's display drew him comparison with the singer he imitated. The TikTok video blew up on TikTok.

Watch his video below:

People hail the young man's display

KingSkoti said:

"Michael Jackson didn't do too much like that and too fast."

Bone_X .60 said:

"I'm buyin you new shoes, you've reversed long enough that i doubt your shoe soles are still there.

"JOKES aside you nailed it brother ."

lollipez🦍⚽ said:

"Brooooooooo.

"So smooth did you teach MJ this move."

Bryan Nelson🌟💫 said:

"This guy kill the moonwalk teach me."

EDIBLE (COD DEMON) 👿👿👿 said:

"Omo .....you fit use this walk reach from Ogun State to Lagos state."

Ikukublojob said:

"Bro you can use these moves to start doing delivery 📦 for people."

@navybankz said:

"Omo thiis guy is the Michael while Michael Jackson is Jackson."

Hiba

"Why are you faster than Michael Jackson himself?"

Michael Jackson's moonwalk hat up for auction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Michael Jackson's moonwalk hat was put up for auction.

Just before performing his famous moonwalk dance for the first time, Michael Jackson tossed his hat to the side of the stage. Four decades later, it's up for auction in Paris.

Though it is the star among some 200 items of rock memorabilia, organiser Arthur Perault of the Artpeges gallery admitted that valuations for Jackson items had fallen lately due to "the sale of fakes and the accusations against him". Jackson has long been accused of child abuse, which his heirs still contest and which the singer denied up to his death in 2009 at the age of 50.

Source: Legit.ng