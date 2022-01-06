Savannah Lee May’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Savannah Lee May is an American actress, singer, and dancer. She is famously known for appearing in a handful of movies and television shows and making impressive performances in all the characters roles she is cast to play.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Despite being young, Savannah Lee May is gradually growing as a formidable actress in the film industry. Find out more about her here.
Profile summary
- Full name: Savannah Lee May
- Other names: Savannah
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 12 August 2000
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'4"
- Height in centimetres: 163
- Weight in pounds: 106
- Weight in kilograms: 48
- Body measurements in inches: 32-22-31
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-55-78
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Lori May
- Father: Kurt May
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Single
- School: Fulshear High School
- Profession: Actress, singer, and dancer
- Net worth: $1.5 million
- Savannah Lee May's Instagram: @savannahleemay
- Twitter: @savannahleemay
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
When was Savannah Lee May born?
The American actress was born in 2000 in Houston, Texas, United States of America. She is an American national. She has a brother named Corner. Concerning her educational background, she attended Fulshear High School.
How old is Savannah Lee in May?
Savannah Lee May's age as of 2022 is 21 years. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
When is Savannah Lee May's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 12 August every year.
Career
May developed a passion for acting, dancing, and singing at a younger age and was determined to pursue them.
She made her debut in acting through her appearance in the family musical comedy series School of Rock in August 2017. She appeared in an episode titled Minimum Wage, where she was cast to play the role of Shopper.
Savannah Lee May made her big break when she was cast for the 2019 film The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders. She was portraying the role of Ava Scott.
In 2020, she was cast for a Netflix original series, Julie and the Phantoms. The musical comedy-drama is based on the Brazilian television series Julie eos Fantasmas. The show focuses on Julie, a teenage girl dealing with her mom's demise.
May portrays the role of Carrie, who is Julies' former friend. She hates her, dates her crush and condescends to her every time she gets an opportunity. The films feature other famous and talented actors and actresses, including Madison Reyes, Sacha Carlson, Jeremy Shada, Owen Joyner, Charlie Gillespie, and Jadah Marie.
Can Savannah Lee May sing?
Yes, the actress can sing and dance. Interestingly, most of the films and shows she has been featured in are musical and dance dramas.
What movies is Savannah Lee May in?
The actress has appeared in several movies and TV shows. Here is a list of Savannah Lee May's movies and TV shows.
Movies
- 2019: The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders as Ava Scott.
- 2019: Cousins for Life as Marigold
Television shows
- 2017: School of Rock as Shopper
- 2018: Knight Squad as Buttercup
- 2018: Bizaardvark as Jade
- 2020: Julie and the Phantoms as Carrie
Savannah Lee May's height
The American actress is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) and weighs 106 pounds (48 kgs). Her body measurements are 32-22-31 inches (81-55-78 cm). She has long blonde hair with dark brown eyes. Often, she dyes her hair in different colour shades.
What is Savannah Lee May's net worth?
According to Famous Birthdays, her net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. This information is, however, not from a verified source.
Savannah Lee May is a young and upcoming actress who is still building a career in the entertainment industry. She currently resides in Los Angeles California.
READ ALSO: Kountry Wayne's biography: age, brothers, partner, kids, net worth
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Kountry Wayne. He is an American comedian, social media influencer, and actor. He is most recognised for his comedic videos uploaded on his Instagram and YouTube.
He has also made appearances in TV shows like Brazilian Wavy as Man in Barbershop, The Turn around as Kevin Evans and Holiday Heartbreak as Wild Bill. Wayne is also a father of ten children. Find out more interesting facts about him here.
Source: Legit.ng