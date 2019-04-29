Liz Wheeler's bio: age, net worth, husband and wedding photos

Liz Wheeler is a conservative political analyst, author, and podcast host from the United States. In 2019, she released her first book, Tipping Points: How to Topple the Left's House of Cards. What else is known about her?

What happened to Liz Wheeler? Take a look at her bio to learn more about Liz Wheeler's new job after leaving the One America News Network (OANN) and her personal life.

Liz Wheeler's biography

Wheeler was born on July 12, 1989, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her father ran a small business while her mother was a full-time housewife who helped take care of Liz and her four siblings.

How old is Liz Wheeler?

The TV presenter in a floral dress. Photo: @liz_oann

Source: Instagram

As of 2021, the former OAN news anchor's age is 32 years old.

Where did Liz Wheeler go to college?

From a young age, the television host was fascinated with politics. She majored in Political Science with a Homeland Security minor at Pennsylvania State University.

Career summary

Liz Wheeler began her career in 2012 as the youngest commissioner of the Board of Zoning appeals for her hometown. During her time there, she collaborated with other young activists on the book Young Conservative and Why It's Smart to Be Like Us.

She, later on, joined a military placement service as a social media manager. The Recruit Military program helped place military veterans into suitable jobs in society.

She became a freelance expert and consultant in the fields of digital marketing, advertising, and social media, with several recommendations in skills like leadership, public speaking, and program management.

Wheeler debuted as the anchor of the primetime talk show Tipping Point with Liz Wheeler, which aired on weeknights on One America News Network on October 26, 2015.

Why did Liz Wheeler leave OAN? Wheeler announced her departure from OANN in September 2020, citing a desire to pursue new possibilities.

Personal life

The anchor's wedding and baby bump photos. Photo: @liz_oann (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In August 2017, Liz tied the knot with her partner. There are barely any details about her husband, apart from the fact that he is in the military and is of Protestant faith. The couple is blessed with a daughter who was born in February 2021.

Where is Liz Wheeler working now?

Where is Liz Wheeler now? She currently hosts a podcast, The Liz Wheeler Show. The premium video podcast offers her personal perspective on how she thinks about the American culture.

According to the TV presenter, the show helps her share a more personal viewpoint, promote values that matter to her over relativism, and restore sanity to a world.

The Liz Wheeler Show is produced by Soundfront, a premium podcast creative company based in New York. It is distributed by sites like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. It is also available on YouTube in a full-length video format.

While she is one of the most outspoken media figures, Liz Wheeler is also the most private in her personal life. She has kept her husband's identity secret. Her ascent to notoriety in the television industry, on the other hand, has kept her in the spotlight.

