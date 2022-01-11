Felicia Combs’ biography: age, measurements, is she married?

Felicia Combs is a professional American broadcast meteorologist and journalist. She currently works at The Weather Channel (TWC). She is also known for working at WFLX Fox 29 and WSVN-TV as a broadcast meteorologist.

The Weather Channels broadcaster, Felicia Combs. Photo: @feliciacombs

Source: Instagram

Where is Felicia Combs a meteorologist? She is currently working as a broadcast meteorologist at The Weather Channel located in Greater Atlanta. What else is known about Felicia Combs? Have a look at her biography and find more information including details about her career and personal life here.

Profile summary

Birth name: Felicia Combs

Felicia Combs Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27 May 27 1989

27 May 27 1989 Age: 32 years old (as of January 2022)

32 years old (as of January 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: West Virginia, Florida, USA

West Virginia, Florida, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’9’’

5’9’’ Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 137

137 Weight in kilograms: 62

62 Body measurements: 37-27-35

37-27-35 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Single

Single Education: University of Central Florida, Mississippi State University

University of Central Florida, Mississippi State University Profession: Broadcast meteorologist

Broadcast meteorologist Net worth: $550,000

$550,000 Instagram: @feliciacombs_

@feliciacombs_ Twitter: @FeliciaCombsTWC

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Felicia Combs' biography

She was born and raised in West Virginia, Florida, USA. The names of her parents are not known. However, it is known that her father is a lawyer and her mother is a secretary at a local law firm.

As for her education, she studied at a local high school in Orland, where she was a sports enthusiast. Similarly, she was an active member of the school drama club.

Educational background

She attended the University of Central Florida, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. Later, in 2014, she graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Meteorologist from the Mississippi State University.

How old is Felicia Combs?

Combs at TWC, her current place of work. Photo: Photo: @feliciacombs

Source: Instagram

Felicia Combs' age is 32 years as of 2022 January. She was born on 27 May 1989, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What nationality is Felicia Combs?

She is an American citizen.

Is Felicia Combs Hispanic?

The meteorologist is of Hispanic-American descent.

Career achievements

Felicia Combs is an accomplished journalist; she majorly covers weather news. Her journey in the field began shortly after graduating. Her first job was at the News Channel Fox 24 and ABC 16.

Later, she worked at the central Georgia weather and Springfield, Missouri. Her main job was to analyze and report weather news.

Between December 2013 and December 2015, she worked at KY3 Inc. (KYTV) network in Missouri, as a morning meteorologist. The broadcast meteorologist hosted three segments at the TV network; Ozarks Today Weekend Edition, NY3 News at Noon and KY3 News.

Between 2016 and 2018, Felicia worked at WFLX FOX 29. Later, she moved to WSVN-TV 7 News. She was there from January 2019 to May 2019.

What is Felicia Combs’ net worth?

According to Popular Networth, she has an estimated net worth of $550,000. However, this information is not official. In addition, it is alleged that her salary is estimated to be $52k per year.

Is Felicia Combs married?

Felicia posing for a picture in front of a colourful background. Photo: @feliciacombs

Source: Instagram

The American meteorologist is not married. Hence details about Felicia Combs' husband are not available.

Is Felicia Combs engaged? No, she is not engaged. The journalist has also not revealed anything about her dating life. She perhaps prefers a private life away from the public eye.

Felicia Combs' measurements

Felicia Combs’ height is 5 feet 9 inches tall equivalent to (175 cm). Aside from that, she has a weight of 137 pounds which is 62 kgs.

Her body measurements are 37-27-35 inches (94-69-89 cm). She has brown hair and eyes.

Felicia Combs is an American broadcast meteorologist. She is an expert in weather forecasting because she has worked at numerous weather channels in the United States.

READ ALSO: Stunna Gambino’s biography: age, height, real name, parents

Legit.ng recently published Stunna Gambino's biography. Stunna is an American rapper from New York City. He rose to stardom in 2017 when he started uploading his songs on SoundCloud.

Gambino is also a songwriter and has since written many songs. He became more popular after he was featured in an EP titled Prada Everything by Dre Prada.

Source: Legit.ng