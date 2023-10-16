Girls are currently taking their place in the famous K-pop industry. Among them are the beautiful and talented girls who not only sing but have led to the success of their respective groups. These hottest K-pop girls possess an irresistible combination of talent, beauty, and charisma that sets them apart in the competitive music industry.

Irene of Red Velvet, Tzuyu of TWICE, and Jennie of Black Pink are amongst the most stunning girls in the K-pop industry. Photo: Han Myung-Gu, The Chosunilbo JNS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The music industry has radically transformed in recent years, offering a platform for diverse music genres. One of the latest additions is the South Korean music genre known as K-pop. K-pop encompasses various musical styles, including pop and hip-hop, accompanied by visually stunning music videos.

Hottest K-pop girls

K-pop women have shattered stereotypes and achieved international recognition for their talents and artistry. Not only are they talented, but they are also good-looking. However, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. Thus, the list can change from one person to another.

Tzuyu (TWICE)

Tzuyu of girl group TWICE attends the photocall for 'Estee Lauder' at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Tzuyu of TWICE is among the most beautiful K-pop idols. She was born Chou Tzu-yu on 14 June 1999 in Tainan, Taiwan, but she currently resides in South Korea. Tzuyu successfully made her way into TWICE, which debuted later in 2015 under JYP Entertainment. Fans always consider her a Taiwanese Princess because of her stunning beauty.

Irene (Red Velvet)

Irene attends the photocall for HAZZYS in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Irene, whose real name is Bae Joo-hyun, is a member of a K-pop group known as Red Velvet. Irene is renowned for her striking and ethereal beauty. In addition to her role as the group's leader, she has ventured into acting, making her debut as the female lead in the Korean web drama titled The Female Employees of a Game Company.

Mina (TWICE)

Mina of TWICE attends TWICE's 7th Mini Album, 'FANCY YOU' Release Showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Mina, whose full name is Mina Sharon Myoi, was born in San Antonio, Texas, on 24 March 1997 but relocated to Kobe, Japan, during her early childhood years.

She garnered widespread recognition when she debuted as a member of the immensely popular girl group TWICE. She is known for her delicate, graceful demeanour, captivating fans with her mesmerizing eyes and poise.

Shuhua (G) I-DLE)

Shuhua of (G)I-dle attends the showcase for (G)I-dle's second single album 'Uh-Oh' at Blue Square in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: THE FACT

Source: Getty Images

Shuhua is a Taiwanese artist with a versatile career spanning singing, modelling, and television work. She is a recognised member of the multinational South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE, including members like Minnie, Soojin, Soyeon, and Yuqi. The (G)I-DLE group was established by Cube Entertainment in 2018 and has since grown to global recognition.

Krystal f(x)

Krystal of f(x) attends the Blanc&Eclare launching event at Koon in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Ilgan Sports

Source: Getty Images

Krystal, whose real name is Krystal Jung, is a South Korean singer and actress known for her multifaceted career in the entertainment industry. She rose to prominence as a member of the popular K-pop girl group f(x), showcasing not only her exceptional vocal and dance skills but also her captivating beauty.

Krystal quickly earned a reputation as one of the prettiest K-pop idols due to her talent, striking features, and elegant charm.

JiSoo (Blackpink)

Jisoo attends the photo call for the "Lady Dior Celebration" event at DIOR Seongsu in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Jisoo of Blackpink is undeniably one of the hottest K-pop girls in the industry. She was born on 3 January 1995 in Gunpo. JiSoo commenced her journey as a trainee under YG Entertainment in August 2011, dedicating five years to her training. Then, in August 2016, she joined Blackpink as a member, taking on the roles of lead vocalist and visualist within the group.

Jennie (Black Pink)

Singer Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK performs onstage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Jennie Kim, born on 16 January 1996 in Seoul, South Korea, is a gifted South Korean artist known for her skills in both singing and rapping. She has received acclaim for her remarkable musical talent and charming beauty. Jennie is associated with well-respected music labels like YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.

Dayul (DAONBIN, Rockit Girl)

Dayul, previously known as Dabin, is a South Korean-born singer. Dayul is a member of both DAONBIN and Rockit Girl, having previously been part of the Baby Boo group. She is among the K-pop girls with stunningly beautiful facial attributes, including captivating eyes and an adorable and delightful smile.

Lisa (Blackpink)

LISA of BLACKPINK is seen leaving Gimpo International Airport for CELINE Men's Summer 2023 Fashion Show in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Lisa, born Pranpriya Manoban, stands out among beautiful K-pop idols. Standing at 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer best known as a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink. She has been featured in hit songs like Boombayah, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, and Kill This Love.

Wendy (Red Velvet)

Wendy of Red Velvet attends the Q&A session for media at the SMTOWN Coexartium in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Shon Seung-wan, better recognised by her stage name, Wendy, is a versatile artist hailing from South Korea. Wendy is known for her roles as a singer, radio host, and movie actress. She is a prominent member of the Red Velvet, a highly acclaimed South Korean K-pop group.

Wendy has earned significant recognition for her exceptional talents and striking beauty, hence making it to the pretty K-pop idols list.

SooDam (SECRET NUMBER)

Soodam of SECRET NUMBER during TBS TV program 'Fact iN Star' at TBS Open Studio in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

SooDam was born on 9 November 1999 in Seoul, South Korea. Lee Soo Dam, also known as Dami, is a valued member of Secret Number, a K-pop group managed by VINE Entertainment.

SooDam established herself as a skilled traditional Korean dance performer. Beyond her remarkable talent, she captivates fans with her alluring dimples and enchanting eye smiles, solidifying her status as one of the hottest K-pop girls.

Sana (TWICE)

Sana of the K-Pop group Twice attends the press conference for Yves Saint Laurent Beaute at Tokyo Midtown in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Sana Minatozaki, simply referred to as Sana, is a Japanese singer who has established herself in South Korea, though born in Tennōji-ku, Osaka, Japan. She is one of the trio of Japanese members in the renowned South Korean girl group Twice. She is celebrated for her radiant and captivating beauty, making her one of the standout K-pop female idols.

Kyulkyung (PRISTIN)

Kyulkyung, also known as Zhou Jieqiong, is a Chinese singer, dancer, and model who gained prominence as a member of the girl group PRISTIN. With her striking features and undeniable charm, she has captivated fans and is often recognised as one of the prettiest female K-pop idols.

Na-yeon (TWICE)

Nayeon of girl group TWICE attends the 'Cedric Charlier Photocall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Im Na-yeon is a K-pop star born in Seoul, South Korea. Her journey in music commenced when she joined JYP Entertainment. As part of TWICE, Nayeon and her team received various awards at South Korean awards, such as the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and the Golden Disc Awards.

Seolhyun (AOA)

Seolhyun, a member of the South Korean girl group AOA, is seen at the DIAGEO Korea at Nomad Cities Seoul launch event at Lotte World Mall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Seolhyun has been ranked among the top girl K-pop idols worldwide for her beauty. She was the lead vocalist and visual of AOA, which later transitioned to a more standard girl group style. Seolhyun and AOA released several successful songs, including Miniskirt, Like a Cat, Heart Attack, and Excuse Me.

Yuna (ITZY)

Yuna of girl group ITZY is seen at the Golden Goose 'Marathon' pop-up store opening in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Yuna is a South Korean singer and dancer of the popular K-pop girl group ITZY. In January 2019, she marked her entry into the K-pop scene as a member of ITZY. Yuna is known for her rapping and vocal skills within ITZY, swiftly garnering attention from K-pop lovers.

RyuJin (ITZY)

Ryujin of ITZY attends ITZY's Digital Single 'ITz Different' Release Showcase at Blue Square Eyemarket Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

RyuJin, whose full name is Shin RyuJin, is among the prettiest female K-pop idols playing for the ITZY group. She is a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer who has led to the K-pop group's success. The group has released several successful songs, including DALLA DALLA, CY, Wannabe, and Not Shy.

Miyeon (G) I-DLE)

Miyeon of (G)I-dle attends the showcase event for (G)I-dle 2nd Mini Album 'I MADE' at Blue Square Eyemarket Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Cho Miyeon is a South Korean-born K-pop starwell known by her stage name Miyeon. She is part of (G) I-DLE) serving as the main vocalist of the group. Her passion for music started at a young age, being influenced by her father, who enjoyed music so much.

Hyunjin (LOONA)

Hyunjin of LOONA during LOONA's New Mini Album 'Midnight' at Blue Square in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

Hyunjin (LOONA), a member of the beloved K-pop group LOONA, is undoubtedly one of the prettiest K-pop idols to grace the industry. In 2016, she made her debut as a LOONA member, and within the same year, she also unveiled her remarkable solo single album, HyunJin.

Winter (Aespa)

Winter of Aespa performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Winter, a renowned South Korean rapper and vocalist, is a part of the famous K-pop group Aespa. The group members introduced themselves to the music scene with their debut digital single, Black Mamba, released on 17 November 2020. Because of her beauty, the K-pop star is equally ranked among the most beautiful K-pop idols of this generation.

The K-pop industry has been enriched by the presence of some of the hottest K-pop girls, including iconic figures like Tzuyu from TWICE, JiSoo, and Jennie. Together with their teammates, they have exemplified the global appeal and enduring influence of K-pop music.

Legit.ng also published an article on the latest Flavour songs you must listen to as soon as possible. Flavour, also known as Flavour N'abania, is a top Nigerian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist. Flavour is 38 years old and hails from Enugu State, Nigeria.

One of his biggest hits, Nwa Baby, propelled him into stardom when it became a hit in Africa. He has continued to drop new music in his native Igbo language and English. Discover some of his top songs.

Source: Legit.ng