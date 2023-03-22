Kali Uchis’ boyfriend timeline: who has she dated over the years?

Kali Uchis is a well-known Colombian-American singer, songwriter, record producer, music video director, poet, and fashion designer. She is known for hits such as Telepatia, I Wish You Roses, and Moonlight. Kali has many accolades, including a Grammy Award, American Music Award, and a Latin Grammy Award nomination. Her thrust into the limelight has made fans curious about her dating life. Do you know who Kali Uchis' boyfriend is now? And who has she dated in the past?

Kali Uchis attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Born Karly-Marina Loaiza got her nickname Kali Uchis from her father. She is a fashion designer and has a denim line called BODIED by UCHIS. Kali is also a talented poet who started poetry at a young age. Here is a look at her personal life and who she has dated.

Kali Uchis’ boyfriends' timeline

Kali Uchis' success in the music industry has attracted attention to her personal life. Here are the guys she has dated over the years. Some are confirmed relationships while others are not.

Don Toliver

Singer Don Toliver and singer Kali Uchis watch a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis have been dating for close to two years. Don Toliver is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Houston, Texas. He was born Caleb Zackery, and his music was influenced by his father, a rappe.

Toliver released his debut mixtape, Donny Womack, in August 2018. The rapper is best known for his hit singles, such as No Idea, After Party and Can't Say, from Travis Scott's album, Astroworld. He has three albums to his belt, and his third album Lovesick was released on 24 February 2023.

The musician has worked with big names such as Travis Scott and Justin Bieber in the music scene. One of his closest collaborations is with his beau Uchis. The two lovebirds collaborated on a music video, Dr*gs N Hella Melodies, in June 2021. A few weeks later, on 23 July 2021, they confirmed they were dating. The two have worked together on other songs, such as Fantasy and 4 Me.

Kali celebrated Don's birthday on 12 June 2022 by posting a sweet message on Instagram. She wrote,

Happy birthday, baby!! May the blessings multiply every year & may you continue to be divinely guided through it all. I thank God for the day your love came into my life.

Toliver is not shy about her relationship with Uchis. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the rapper said his relationship with Kali is the most present he has ever been. He added that this is the most invested he has been in a relationship. When asked about their song, 4 Me, in the interview, he said,

She's amazing. I love her artistry! Her artistry is beyond.

The Lovesick rapper took time to promote Uchis' new album, Red Moon In Venus, saying,

She's actually dropping an interview tonight. I'm excited.

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Omar Apolonio Velasco popularly known as Omar Apollo is a Mexican-American singer and songwriter. He started his music career in 2017 and he released his first studio album Ivory in 2022 after signing with Warner Records.

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have shared great moments. A photo of the two having a good time at a pool party was posted by Omar. A waiter even referred to the two as a couple on Instagram live. Nonetheless, Uchis explained her astonishment at the two being mistaken for a couple by a waiter.

In an interview with Interview Magazine in October 2020, she said:

It was hard to wrap my head around the point of dating because I'm a relationship person, but I've been single for over a year and a half. It feels fine to just be getting to know people and going on dates.

Kali and Omar are friends she has supported Omar in his career. In an Instagram post, he thanked her after the release of his album Ivory saying.

My hermana thank u for always being there for me and being a part of this albumI’mm so grateful to have you in my life you’ve supported me in so many ways! Bad life is one of my favorite songs ever, te amo.

In 2022, Omar was interviewed by Macias of Interview Magazine and this is what he had to say about Kali when he was asked about Tyler, the Creator.

I loved his show—I saw him in New York with Kali Uchis and everything. It was nuts. Kali was amazing, I was screaming the whole time. When he picked her up I was like, “Don’t drop her, please, don’t drop her.”

The two are great friends who support each other in their craft. Omar considers Uchis as one of the people he looks up to in the industry.

Yung Gleesh

Rapper Yung Gleesh performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 10, 2017 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Yung Gleesh, born Asa Asuncion, is an American songwriter and rapper. Kali and Yung were reportedly together when he was accused of assault in 2018. Yung was accused of assaulting a lady in Austin back in 2015. The incident happened after he performed at the South by Southwest music festival. He stayed at a mutual friend's house with the woman in the case friend after the festival and that is where the assault happened.

Kali told the jury that Gleesh had changed and was a good candidate for probation. She also stated that the case ruined the rapper's career.

People don't come to his shows. People don't book his shows. People don't want anything to do with him.

Yung was sentenced to five years in prison for attempted assault. Later on, the two broke, stating personal reasons to be the cause of their separation.

Fast facts about Kali Uchis

Does Kali Uchis have a boyfriend? Yes, the talented singer has a boyfriend. Who is Kali Uchis dating? The award-winning singer is dating an American rapper, singer and songwriter, Don Toliver. Is Kali Uchis dating Don Toliver? Yes, the talented musician is dating Don Toliver. Are Kali and Don still together? As of 2023, Don Toliver and Kali Uchis are still together, and their relationship is growing stronger. How long have Kali Uchis and Don Toliver been together? The two lovebirds have been dating for almost two years as of 2023. Did Kali and Omar date? No, Kali Uchis and Omar Apollo have never dated. Does Kali Uchis have a baby? Uchis does not have any children.

Kali Uchis is a Colombian American singer, songwriter, record producer and music video director. The talented musician has been dating an American rapper, Don Toliver, for almost two years. Kali Uchis’ boyfriend is an American rapper. The duo has collaborated on several music projects, including the release of their hit single 4 Me.

