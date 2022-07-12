Mitch Rowland’s biography: who is Harry Styles’ guitarist?

Mitch Rowland is a professional guitarist, songwriter and drummer from the United States of America. He is widely recognized for his collaborations with the former One Direction star Harry Styles. He works as a guitarist and backing vocalist for Harry Styles' touring band. He is also an Instagram personality with a significant fan following.

Photo: @mitchrowland on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mitch Rowland began his professional music career in 2012. However, he came into the spotlight in 2017 when Harry Styles hired him to write for his debut album Harry Styles. Harry Styles and Mitch Rowland also happen to be closest friends.

Profile summary

Real name Mitchell Kristopher Rowland Gender Male Date of birth 13 July 1988 Age 34 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Dublin, Ohio, United States Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 173 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Mark Mother Tammy Marital status Married Spouse Sarah Jones Children 1 High school Coffman High School University University of Cincinnati Profession Songwriter, guitarist and drummer Instagram @mitchrowland

Mitch Rowland’s biography

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Harry Styles' guitarist was born Mitchell Kristopher Rowland in Dublin, Ohio, United States of America but currently resides in London, United Kingdom. Mitch Rowland's parents are Mark and Tammy Rowland. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

The American guitarist attended Dublin Coffman High School. While there, he played drums for the Jazz band. He later enrolled at the University of Cincinnati, where he was also a drummer for the Buckeye rock band Lionel the Jailbird.

What is Mitch Rowland's age?

The renowned guitarist is 34 years old as of 2022. When is Mitch Rowland’s birthday? He was born on 13 July 1988. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career highlights

Mitch Rowland is a popular songwriter, guitarist and drummer. He is currently part of Harry Styles' touring band, where he plays guitar and backing vocals. He previously worked in a pizza shop before he landed a job in Harry Styles’ band.

He co-wrote and played the guitar for nine of the 10 songs on the Harry Styles album, including Styles' debut single, Sign of the Times, which ranked number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song Watermelon Sugar, which he wrote alongside Tyler Johnson, Thomas Hull and Harry Styles, was nominated and awarded for the Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards in 2021.

Aside from his music career, he is a social media personality with over 756 thousand followers on Instagram and 5.9 thousand followers on Twitter at the present.

Are Sarah Jones and Mitch Rowland married?

Yes, the famous guitarist is married to his long-time partner Sarah Jones. Mitch Rowland's wife is a drummer and currently works in Harry Styles' band.

The two first met while on Harry Styles' touring band. They have one child together, a son. Mitch Rowland's son was born in 2021.

What is Mitch Rowland’s height?

The professional guitarist stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs around 173 pounds (68 kilograms).

Fast facts about Mitch Rowland

Who is Mitch Rowland? He is an American songwriter, guitarist and drummer. Where is Mitch Rowland from? The guitarist was born in Dublin, Ohio, United States of America. How old is Mitch Rowland? He is 34 years old as of 2022. When is Mitch Rowland's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 13 July each year. He was born in 1988. Are Sarah and Mitch Rowland dating? No, they are married. Does Mitch Rowland have a baby? Yes, together with his wife, they share a son born in 2021. How did Harry Styles and Mitch Rowland meet? They first met at a pizza shop where Mitch was working part-time. Is Mitch still in Harry's band? Yes. He is currently working with Harry Styles' touring band and backing vocals.

Mitch Rowland is a known guitarist, songwriter and drummer from the United States. He is best known for being a member of Harry Styles' backing band, where he plays guitar and backing vocals. He is also an Instagram sensation.

READ ALSO: White Money’s biography BBNaija: age, real name, father, origins

Legit.ng recently published White Money’s biography. He is a reality television personality, model, entrepreneur, singer and songwriter from Nigeria. He was born in Enugu State, Nigeria and currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

White Money BBNaija came into the limelight when he was featured as one of the housemates in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) in 2021. He gained more popularity after emerging the winner of the reality show. He is also a singer known for his hit singles, Rosemary and Selense.

Source: Legit.ng