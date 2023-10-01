Hottest YouTubers: 20 most attractive women on the platform
YouTube is one of the most popular video-sharing platforms in the world. It has produced many talented YouTubers who have made a name for themselves online. Among them are talented and attractive female content creators. These are the hottest YouTubers to watch now.
YouTubers have been around since the mid-2000s. Since then, they have shared different content with their followers, making them famous. Female YouTubers have given their male counterparts a run for their money from beauty, fashion, and lifestyle vlogs. Here is a look at the prettiest YouTubers.
20 hottest YouTubers
YouTube has numerous female vloggers showcasing their different talents. Their success and looks have made them household names. Below is a list of the hottest women on YouTube.
1. Zoella
Zoella, born Zoe Elizabeth Sugg on 28 March 1990, is an English YouTuber, vlogger, author and entrepreneur. She is one of the old-school YouTubers, having joined the platform in 2007. Zoe's channels, Zoe Sugg and Zoella, have amassed 4.9 million and 10.7 million subscribers, respectively.
2. SSSniperWolf
Alia Shelesh, or SSSniperWolf, is an English-American YouTuber and actress. She is famous for her reaction, commentary, DIY videos, vlogs, and gaming videos. Alia was born on 22 October 1992 in England, United Kingdom, but relocated to the United States. Her handle is SSSniperWolf on all social media. Besides YouTube, she has worked with Dhar Mann.
3. Pokimane
Imane Anys, famously known as Pokimane, is one of the most beautiful female YouTubers. She was born in Morocco on 14 May 1996 but relocated to Canada. Pokimane is best known for her Twitch live streams, and her channel has over 6.6 million subscribers. Imane is a member of OfflineTV, a group of online content creators dedicated to social media entertainment.
4. Alexandra Hirschi
Alexandra Mary Hirschi, famous as Supercar Blondie, is an Australian social media celebrity, presenter, and automotive enthusiast. She was born on 21 September 1985 in Brisbane, Australia. She posts videos of exploring supercars, and her channel has over 15.3 million subscribers. Hirschi is the presenter of Car Crews, a show that talks about the world's most exclusive cars.
5. Alisha Marie
Alisha Marie is arguably one of the prettiest YouTubers today. She was born on 5 April 1993 in Riverside, California, United States. Alisha Marie showcases fashion and beauty content to over 8 million subscribers. Besides YouTube, Alisha Marie is an actress known for appearing in the TV show Guidance.
6. AzzyLand
Azra "Azzy" Bajrami is a Canadian YouTuber and actress born on 23 February 1991. AzzyLand is ranked as one of YouTube's most-watched creators. Her channel has over 13.4 million subscribers.
7. Emma Chamberlain
Emma Frances Chamberlain is one of the hot YouTubers to watch now. She was born on 22 May 2001 in San Bruno, California, US. The internet celebrity started her channel in 2018 and has gained over 12 million subscribers. Chamberlain won the 2018 Streamy Award.
8. Eva Gutowski
Eva Mariso Gutowski is a content creator born on 29 July 1994 in Brea, California, US. Her channel name is MyLifeasEva, which has over 11.2 million subscribers. Eva's content revolves around fashion, lifestyle, beauty, and comedy. Besides YouTube, she is an actress. She is known for various television shows and movies, such as Me and My Grandma and All Night.
9. Kandee Johnson
Kandee Johnson is an American content creator born on 9 July 1978 in Los Angeles, California, US. The internet sensation is known for her makeup transformations, and her channel has over 3.66 million subscribers. Kandee voiced Mandy Sparkledust in the 2016 film Trolls.
10. Lele Pons
Lele Pons is one of the most beautiful female YouTubers. She is also a singer, model, comedian and actress. Pons was born on 25 June 1996 in Caracas, Venezuela. She shot to fame through Vine, where she had a considerable following. On her channel, Lele Pons, she has over 18 million subscribers. Lele was featured in the documentary The Secret Life of Lele Pons in 2023.
11. Lilly Singh
Lilly Singh is among the most famous female YouTubers in the world. She is also an actress and comedian born on 26 September 1988 in Scarborough, Toronto, Canada. She shares skits and comedy videos on her channel, Lilly Singh, which has over 14.5 million subscribers.
12. Liza Koshy
Liza Koshy is an actress, content creator, and comedian from the United States. She was born on 31 March 1996 in Houston, Texas, United States.
The content creator started her career on Vine in 2013. Now, Liza Koshy shares comedic and life lessons videos with her 17 million subscribers. As an actress, she has appeared in movies like Freakish, Boo! A Madea Halloween, and Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.
13. Madison Miller
Madison Miller is one of the hot female YouTubers. She was born on 6 May 1989. Miller has a self-titled channel that focuses on beauty items and makeup tutorials. Occasionally, she uploads videos about hauls, reviews, and cooking.
14. Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell is a Canadian actress, content creator, model, entrepreneur and author. She was born on 10 April 1987 in Mississauga, Canada.
Shay is famous for her role as Emily Fields in Pretty Little Liars. She has also appeared in films like Mother's Day, The Possession of Hannah Grace and The Heiresses. Shay Mitchell joined YouTube in 2011, where she shares lifestyle videos with her 4 million followers.
15. Alissa Violet
Alissa Violet Butler is an American content creator, model and actress. She was born on 12 June 1996. The content creator started on Vine and moved on to YouTube in February 2015. Her self-titled channel has 3.55 million subscribers.
16. Saffron Barker
Saffron Barker was born on 24 July 2000 in Brighton, England. She created her channel in 2016 and has gained over 2.46 million subscribers. Her content concerns her daily life, comedic sketches, vlogs and challenges. Saffron has appeared in The Celebrity Circle TV series.
17. Tana Mongeau
Tana Mongeau is one of the hot female YouTubers worth watching. She was born on 24 June 1998 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Tana Mongeau shares content about life experiences, fashion and beauty with her 5.38 million followers.
18. Tessa Brooks
Tessa Brooks is a content creator and dancer born on 5 April 1999 in California, USA. Her content is primarily beauty vlogs and dance videos. Besides content creation, she is known for appearing on The Next Big Thing on Disney and Boss Cheer web series. Tessa Brooks has 3.31 million subscribers.
19. Loren Gray
Loren Gray Beech was born on 19 April 2002 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, USA. She is a YouTuber, model, and singer. Loren Gray was a Virgin Records and Capitol Records artist but went independent in February 2021. Her channel has over 3.67 million followers.
20. Lexi Rivera
Alexa Brooke Rivera was born on 7 June 2001. She is a social media personality, YouTuber, TikToker, actress, and socialite from the United States. Alexa Rivera became famous on Vine together with her brother Brent. She primarily posts challenges, pranks and sibling adventures to her 14.4m subscribers.
YouTube is home to some of the most talented and attractive. They boast millions of subscribers and share interests across many niches, such as gaming, tutorials, reviews, and lifestyle. The above is a list of 20 hottest YouTubers to watch.
