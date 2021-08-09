Eva Lovia’s biography: age, measurements, real name, husband

Eva Lovia is an American social media personality, lifestyle blogger, and former adult content actress. She is best known for her roles in Fall in Lovia (2018) and Deeper (2017). After leaving the adult entertainment industry, the renowned former actress now focuses on sharing her thoughts on beauty, nutrition, fitness, food, and health through her website and various social media platforms.

Adult film actress Eva Lovia attends the 2017 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & C*sino on January 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Here is a glimpse of the former actor's details.

Eva Lovia's bio

Here is a detailed look into Eva Lovia's biography - her age, career, relationships, marriage, and net worth.

Age and early career

The lifestyle blogger was born on 29th May 1989, making her 32 years old as of August 2021. Eva Lovia's real name is Candice Horbacz. Her second name is taken from her husband, Eric Horbacz. Eva is of mixed descent, with Latin and Japanese roots.

Lovia's mother, Eva Louise, was a lingerie model, once featured in the world-renowned Playboy magazine. Before getting into the adult content industry, Eva worked as a cashier at Target and later at a restaurant chain.

Venturing into the adult content industry

Eva landed her first adult content role when she worked for the Reality Kings website. After that, she got roles in numerous adult websites such as Naughty America, Digital Desire, Nubile Films, and FM Concepts, and BangBr*s.

Her adult content career initially featured exclusively girl-girl scenes before her first girl-boy scene in Reality Kings. In 2015, Lovia and another actor were chosen in P*rnhub's crowdfunding campaign that aimed to raise $3.4 million for shooting an adult content film in space.

The campaign, however, flopped and only managed to raise $230,000. In the same year, Eva was among the participants in a campaign to raise awareness of testicular cancer in Australia. 2015 was also the same year the actress won the Digital Playground DP star.

In 2016, Lovia launched her own website and, two years later, was named in the 'Dirty Dozen: The 12 Most Popular Stars in Adult Entertainment' by Fortune Magazine.

Current work

Before leaving the entertainment industry, Eva had already launched her website. She runs the site with her husband, Eric Horbacz. Eva Lovia's husband is an accomplished entrepreneur who focuses on food and beverage management.

The couple's site provides solutions for bars and restaurants and focuses on social media campaigns, live streaming programs, and live television shows. Candice believes that her true passion is in sharing her thoughts on beauty, health, fitness, food, and nutrition.

Television series

Here is a look at some of the television series in which the actress appeared during her acting career.

Baebz (2017)

(2017) Blacked (2017)

(2017) College Rules (2011-2013)

(2011-2013) Crazy College GFs (2013)

(2013) Deeper (2017)

(2017) Eva (2017)

(2017) Fall in Lovia (2018)

(2018) Haze Her (2011-2013)

(2011-2013) In the VIP (2013-2015)

(2013-2015) Naughty Office (2017)

(2017) Share My BF (2017)

(2017) Vixen (2017)

Eva Lovia's measurements

The former actress is 5 feet 7 inches tall (170.18 centimeters) and weighs 62 kilograms (137 pounds). She has brown eyes and dark brown hair. Her body measures 34-24-35 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

She wears dress size 4 (US) and shoe size 6 (US) and works out regularly.

Eva Lovia's net worth

There is barely any reliable information regarding Lovia's net worth. The former actress is reported to have several partnerships and advertising sponsorships, deals that might contribute to her huge alleged net worth.

Social media presence

The lifestyle blogger is quite active on several social media platforms. Her Instagram account currently has about 2.5 million followers. She is also quite active on YouTube through her channel, where she regularly engages her guests in relatable conversations.

Eva also owns a website on which she shares insights on fitness, cooking, nutrition, and several other issues.

Eva Lovia is undoubtedly well known worldwide due to her stint in the adult entertainment industry. Despite leaving the industry, the former actress still remains in the limelight through her work and presence on various social media platforms.

