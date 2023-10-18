50 C-list celebrities who you will probably recognise

Celebrity status is, in most cases, associated with successful careers in the entertainment industry and sports. Levels in celebrity status are in alphabetic order, where A-list celebrities are the most popular, while D-list, B-list, and C-list celebrities are popular to a specific audience. Discover some of the top C-list celebrities doing good in the entertainment scene.

Actress and singer Sarah Jeffery, actor Frankie Muniz, and actress Eva Mendes are some of the C-list celebrities. Photo: @sarahmjeffery, @frankiemuniz4, @evamendes on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Celebrity status comes with fame and broad public recognition for a group of people, a person, animals, or even fictional characters due to attention given to them by the mass media. The C-list celebs always strive in rising ranks to become A-listers.

Famous C-list celebrities

Who is a C-list celebrity? A C-list star is a less famous person, but in most cases, the public knows them by face, not by name. They are famous to a specific audience. Here is a list of some of them.

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Katherine Marie Heigl is among the C-list celebrities, born in Washington, DC, USA, on 24 November 1978. She is an actress who rose to fame for her role as Dr. Izzie Stevens in the film Grey's Anatomy. Katherine is known for starring in other movies and TV shows, including Knocked Up, The Big Wedding and 27 Dresses.

Hillary Duff

Hilary Duff at GMA waving in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

Hillary Erhard Duff is an actress, author and singer born on 28 September 1987 in Houston, Texas, United States. Hillary is best known for her roles in TV series and films such as Casper Meets Wendy, The Perfect Man, and Younger. Some of Duff's hit tracks are So Yesterday, Come Clean and Wake Up.

Monica Keena

Actress Monica Keena at Park Ave. South and 20th St. She stars in the upcoming film "Long Distance," a psychological thriller which will be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival. Photo: Susan Watts

Source: Getty Images

Monica Keena, born on 28 May 1979 in Brooklyn, USA, is one of the C-list celebrities female. The actress is popularly known for appearing in films and TV shows such as Freddy vs. Jason, Castle and The Closer. She debuted in her acting career in 1994 in the TV movie A Promise Kept: The Oksana Baiul Story.

Meagan Good

Meagan Good attends the "Harlem” press junket during the 2023 SCAD TVfest at Four Seasons Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Meagan Monique Good is an actress born on 8 August 1981 in Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, USA. She began appearing in commercials at the age of 4 years old. Meagan Good has been featured in several films and TV series, including Think Like a Man, Buying Back My Daughter and Eve's Bayou.

Elisabeth Shue

Elisabeth Shue attends the 2019 Comic-Con International - Red Carpet For "The Boys" in San Diego, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Elisabeth Judson Shue was born in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, on 6 October 1963. She is known for appearing in movies and TV series like The Saint, Deconstructing Harry, Gen V, and Hollow Man.

Ella Purnell

Actress Ella Purnell attends Film Independent's Live Read of “Jennifer's Body” at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Ella Summer Purnell was born on 17 September 1996 in London, England, U.K. She is an actress best known for her roles in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Ordeal for Innocence, and Junk Male.

Sarah Jeffery

Sarah Jeffery attends the opening night of "Les Misérables" at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Marie Jeffrey is a Canadian actress, singer and dancer born on 3 April 1996. She began her performance in theatre productions and musicals at age 3. Sarah's notable films and TV series include Wayward Pines, Descendants, and Across the Line, which won the Best Atlantic Feature Award.

Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton received a Deauville Film Festival 2022 Talent Award during the 48th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France. Photo: Sylvain Lefevre

Source: Getty Images

Melanie Thandiwe Newton was born in Westminster, London, England, UK, on 6 November 1972. Her first acting role was in 1991 in the film Flirting. Since then, she has played numerous prominent roles in TV series and movies such as Crash, For Colored Girls and Beloved.

Christina Hendricks

Christina Hendricks attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

Christina Rene Hendricks is an American actress and former model born on 3 May 1975. Christina has won several accolades, including the SAG, SyFy Genre, and Golden Nymph Awards. She has been featured in over 65 movies and TV series like Solar Opposites, Mad Men and Ginger & Rosa.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Ann Simpson was born on 10 July 1980. She is a musician, fashion designer and actress. Jessica is well known for starring in films and TV shows such as That '70s Show, Blonde Ambition and The Dukes of Hazzard. Some albums she has released include Sweet Kisses, Irresistible and A Public Affair.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell attends the Citizens Of The World Charter Schools Gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Source: Getty Images

Kristen Anne Bell was born on 18 July 1980 in Huntington Woods, Michigan, USA. Kristen debuted her acting career in 1998 when she got a role in Polish Wedding. Other films and TV shows she has been featured in include Hit and Run, Once Upon A Studio and Central Park.

Victoria Baldesarra

Actress Victoria Baldesarra attends the National Alliance Of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles Mental Health Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Victoria Baldesarra is an actress and dancer born on 28 July 1998 in Toronto, Canada, to her parents Tulio and Cherlann. She began dancing at the age of 3 and was a Team Canada's National dance member. Victoria is known for appearing in TallBoyz, The Bay and Private Eyes.

Alicia Witt

Alicia Witt attends the AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – Screening Of "Marriage Story" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Alicia Roanne Witt was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on 21 August 1975. She began acting in 1984. Alicia Witt is known for starring in films and TV shows like Urban Legend, Fuzzy Head and Kingdom. Some songs she has released include Talk To You, Anyway and Still Sorry.

Jessica Henwick

Jessica Henwick attends the Radiance Gala presented by Cape at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

She was born on 30 August 1992 in Surrey North Western, Surrey, England, UK. Her father, Mark Henwick, is English, while her mother, Pearlyn Goh Kun Shan, is a Singaporean Chinese. She is an actress best known for her roles in Game of Thrones, Iron Fist and Inspector Lewis.

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Eva de la Caridad Méndez was born in Miami, Florida, USA, on 5 March 1974. Her acting career commenced in the late 1990s. She is known for being featured in movies and TV shows like Training Day, Fast Five and ER.

Camille De Pazzis

Camille De Pazzis in the "Reflection" episode of THE FOLLOWING airing on FOX. Photo: FOX Image Collection

Source: Getty Images

Camille is an actress and model born on 9 March 1978 in Paris, France. Camille rose to stardom following her role in the French TV series La vie devant nous. She is also known for appearing in American TV series such as Last Resort, Tomorrow Is Ours and The Following.

Liv Tyler

US actress Liv Tyler arrives for the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robert Smith

Source: Getty Images

Liv Rundgren was born on 1 July 1977 in New York City, USA. She is an actress and model popularly known for appearing in films and TV shows such as That Thing You Do!, Armageddon, and Cookie's Fortune.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek attends the Gucci Cosmos evening Vernissage at 180 The Strand in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Salma Valgarma Hayek Jimenez was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico on 2 September 1966. She is an American-Mexican actress, film director and producer. Her father, Sami Hayek Dominguez, is of Lebanese descent, and her mother, Diana Jimenez Medina, is of Mexican-Spanish ethnicity.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne attends the amfAR Paris Fashion Week Cocktail Party at Sinner Paris in Paris, France. Photo: Julien M. Hekimian

Source: Getty Images

Annabella Avery Thorne was born in Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA, on 8 October 1997. She is a singer and actress. According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in nearly 125 movies and TV shows, including The DUFF, Blended and Midnight Sun.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards at the 30th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Denise Lee Richards is an actress, model and TV personality born on 17 February 1971 in Downers Grove, Illinois, USA. Denise began modelling at 15 years old. She is widely known for her roles in TV series and films like Starship Troopers, Wild Things, and The World is Not Enough.

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz speaks onstage at Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Francisco Muniz IV is among the C-list actors born on 5 December 1985 in Woodridge, New Jersey, USA. He is known for appearing in films and TV series such as Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, The Rookie and Moville Mysteries.

Vanessa Marcil

Actress Vanessa Marcil attends the 6th Annual Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR celebration at Kiehl's Since 1851 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Vanessa Sally Ortiz was born on 15 October 1968 in Indio, California, USA. She is an actress widely known for starring in films and TV shows, including General Hospital, The Rock and Las Vegas.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel attends the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Claire Biel was born on 3 March 1982 in Ely, Minnesota, USA. She is an actress and film producer popularly known for starring in TV series and films such as The Illusionist, Pete the Cat and Family Guy. Jessica currently has 51 acting credits to her name.

Natalie Alyn Lind

Natalie Alyn Lind attends the season 2 premiere of "Chucky" at Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Natalie is an actress born on 21 June in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Her first role was in One Tree Hill at the age of 4 years, where she starred alongside her mother. Natalie has been featured in films and TV series, such as The Goldbergs, iZombie and Tell Me a Story.

Maika Monroe

Maika Monroe arrives at the premiere of "Greta" during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival held in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Dillon Monroe Buckley was born in Santa Barbara, California, USA, on 29 May 1993. She is an actress and professional freestyle kiteboarder. Maika Monroe's breakthrough in acting came after appearing in the horror film It Follows.

Michelle Borth

Actress Michelle Borth arrives at the 8th Annual AFI Awards held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Michelle Teresa Borth was born on 19 August 1978 in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. She debuted in acting in 2002 and has over 30 acting credits. She is famously known for starring in movies and TV shows, including Shazam! and The Christmas Thief.

Paz Vega

Paz Vega enjoys an immersive dinner with Campari, serving unforgettable cuisines and cocktail creations at the 76th Festival de Cannes. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

The actress was born María de la Paz Campos Trigos in Seville, Andalucia, Spain, on 2 January 1976. Her fame skyrocketed following her role in Sex and Lucia in 2001. Paz has starred in other movies and TV shows such as The House of Flowers, Paquita Salas and Kaleidoscope.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel is seen in SoHo in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel is a British actress born on 2 March 1989. She is famously known for her roles in Game of Thrones, Furious 7, and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Vanessa Anne Hudgens, born on 14 December 1988, is an American actress and singer. She began acting in 2002 when she appeared in the TV series Still Standing. Since then, she has been featured in movies and TV shows such as Bandslam, Thirteen and Downtown Owl.

Nell Tiger Free

Actress Nell Tiger Free is seen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Nell Tiger Free is a British actress born on 13 October 1999. Nell is best known for her roles in TV series, including Game of Thrones, Too Old To Die Young, and Servant.

Sofia Lama

Actor Sofia Lama attends the 21st Annual National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards Gala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Sofia Lama Stamatiades was born in Puebla, Mexico, on 9 June 1987. She began acting at the age of eleven. Sofia has starred in films and TV shows such as Guerra de Idolos, Designated Survivor and Chicago P.D.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Lindsay Dee Lohan is an American actress, singer and songwriter born on 2 July 1986. She is known for being featured in films and TV series like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday and Falling for Christmas. Lindsay has released songs including Ultimate, Drama Queen, and I Decide.

Kelly Stables

Actress Kelly Stables attends the 14th annual Burbank International Film Festival opening night at AMC Burbank in Burbank, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Michelle Stables was born on 26 January 1978 in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. She has played outstanding roles in movies and TV series such as Superstore, No Tomorrow and Young Justice.

Cerina Vincent

Cerina Vincent attends the Launch of Actors & Athletes: Unions for Democracy at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Cerina Vincent was born on 7 February 1979 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. She was crowned Miss Nevada Teen USA in 1996. She has been featured in films and TV series such as Power Rangers Lost Galaxy, Haunted Hill, and Cabin Fever, which won her Saturn Award.

Brooke D'orsay

Actress Brooke D'orsay visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Brooke D'Orsay was born on 17 February 1982 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Brooke is an actress widely known for her roles in films and TV series, including Royal Pains, Drop Dead Diva and A Fabled Holiday.

Julia Voth

Julia Voth attends the Oslo International Film Fest in Oslo, Norway. Photo: Ragnar Singsaas

Source: Getty Images

Julia Anne Voth is a Canadian actress and model born on 16 May 1985. She has appeared in films and TV shows such as Supernatural, Castle and Hard Surfaces.

Dawn Olivieri

Dawn Olivieri attends PaleyFest LA 2023 - "Yellowstone" at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Dawn Orienne Olivieri was born on 8 February 1981 in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA. She has over 49 acting credits to her name as of this writing. Dawn has been featured in movies and TV shows like Bright, House of Lies and Yellowstone.

Madison Davenport

Madison Davenport attends the premiere of Hulu's "Reprisal" Season One at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Madison Danielle Davenport was born on 22 November 1996 in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Some of her notable works include her roles in Sharp Objects, Black Mirror and Sisters.

Jesse McCartney

Jesse McCartney attends Loop Now Technologies And Two Bit Circus to Celebrate The Launch Of the Firework Mobile App at Two Bit Circus in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Jesse Abraham Arthur McCartney is a singer and actor born on 9 April 1987 in Ardsley, New York, USA. He has appeared in films and TV series such as Young Justice and Keith. He is a former member of the Dream Street band.

Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar of the TV series "The Wonder Years" attends the 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

Danica Mae McKellar is an actress, education advocate and mathematics writer born on 3 January 1975. She is popularly known for her role in the TV series The Wonder Years. Besides the role above, she has been featured in Campfire Kiss and Swing Into Romance.

Melissa Fumero

Melissa Fumero attends the premiere of Netflix's "Blockbuster" at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Gallo was born in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, USA, on 19 August 1987. Some of her acting credits include Digman!, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and All My Children.

Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino attends the opening ceremony during the 4th Canneseries Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Carla Neil Gugino is an American actress born on 29 August 1971. She gained recognition for portraying Ingrid Cortez in Spy Kids trilogy and Rebecca Hutman in Night at the Museum.

Teri Polo

Actress Teri Polo attends the Love First benefit for Kusewera in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Theresa Elizabeth Polo was born on 1 June 1969 in Dover, Delaware, USA. She is widely known for her role as Pam Brynes-Focker in Meet the Parents.

Simone Missick

Actress Simone Missick visits People TV in New York, United States. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

She is an American actress born on 19 January 1982. Simone is best known for her roles in Luke Cage, Altered Carbon and All Rise. The actress has 25 acting credits under her name as of writing.

Sarah Roemer

Sarah Roemer arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Summit Entertainment's "John Wick: Chapter Two" at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Christine Roemer is an American actress born on 28 August 1984. She has starred in several films and TV series, including Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Chosen and The Girlfriend Game.

Laura Fraser

Actress Laura Fraser arrives at the 2014 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Fig & Olive Melrose Place in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Laura is a Scottish actress born on 24 July 1975. She debuted in her acting career after appearing in the film Small Faces. Laura has also been featured in Crime, The Tribe and Traces.

A.J. Cook

Actress A.J. Cook attends AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Andrea Joy Cook is a Canadian actress born on 22 July 1978. She is widely recognised for her role in Criminal Minds, Out Cold and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Kristian Capalik

Kristian Capalik is among the list of C-list celebrities. He is a Bosnian-American actor and former tennis player born on 3 October 1979. Capalik is known for his acting credits, such as The 100 Candles Game and Cougar Town.

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Megalyn Echikunwoke attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Luncheon in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Ebubennem Megalyn Ann Echikunwoke is an American actress born on 28 May 1983 to her parents Onigwe Versato Echikunwoke and Anita Laurie. Her father is a Nigerian, while her mother is of English and Scots-Irish descent.

Freema Agyeman

Freema Agyeman attends the 'New Amsterdam' photocall during the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival: Day Two in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

Freema is a British actress born on 20 March 1979. She became famous for her role in the BBC science fiction series Doctor Who. She has also been featured in Sense8, Dreamland and Survivors.

People become stars due to media attention for their lifestyle, actions, or association with famous/wealthy persons. Even though C-list celebrities receive less attention than A and B-list celebrities, most of them are good at their crafts.

Legit.ng recently published an article on famous Asian actresses making strides in Hollywood and beyond. Hollywood has opened its doors to international talents, and several Asian actresses are gracing the screens.

Asian actresses have redefined beauty, grace, passion and diversity in the global entertainment industry. They can immerse themselves in their roles, transforming characters and their stories.

Source: Legit.ng