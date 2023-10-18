50 C-list celebrities who you will probably recognise
Celebrity status is, in most cases, associated with successful careers in the entertainment industry and sports. Levels in celebrity status are in alphabetic order, where A-list celebrities are the most popular, while D-list, B-list, and C-list celebrities are popular to a specific audience. Discover some of the top C-list celebrities doing good in the entertainment scene.
Celebrity status comes with fame and broad public recognition for a group of people, a person, animals, or even fictional characters due to attention given to them by the mass media. The C-list celebs always strive in rising ranks to become A-listers.
Famous C-list celebrities
Who is a C-list celebrity? A C-list star is a less famous person, but in most cases, the public knows them by face, not by name. They are famous to a specific audience. Here is a list of some of them.
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Marie Heigl is among the C-list celebrities, born in Washington, DC, USA, on 24 November 1978. She is an actress who rose to fame for her role as Dr. Izzie Stevens in the film Grey's Anatomy. Katherine is known for starring in other movies and TV shows, including Knocked Up, The Big Wedding and 27 Dresses.
Hillary Duff
Hillary Erhard Duff is an actress, author and singer born on 28 September 1987 in Houston, Texas, United States. Hillary is best known for her roles in TV series and films such as Casper Meets Wendy, The Perfect Man, and Younger. Some of Duff's hit tracks are So Yesterday, Come Clean and Wake Up.
Monica Keena
Monica Keena, born on 28 May 1979 in Brooklyn, USA, is one of the C-list celebrities female. The actress is popularly known for appearing in films and TV shows such as Freddy vs. Jason, Castle and The Closer. She debuted in her acting career in 1994 in the TV movie A Promise Kept: The Oksana Baiul Story.
Meagan Good
Meagan Monique Good is an actress born on 8 August 1981 in Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, USA. She began appearing in commercials at the age of 4 years old. Meagan Good has been featured in several films and TV series, including Think Like a Man, Buying Back My Daughter and Eve's Bayou.
Elisabeth Shue
Elisabeth Judson Shue was born in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, on 6 October 1963. She is known for appearing in movies and TV series like The Saint, Deconstructing Harry, Gen V, and Hollow Man.
Ella Purnell
Ella Summer Purnell was born on 17 September 1996 in London, England, U.K. She is an actress best known for her roles in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Ordeal for Innocence, and Junk Male.
Sarah Jeffery
Sarah Marie Jeffrey is a Canadian actress, singer and dancer born on 3 April 1996. She began her performance in theatre productions and musicals at age 3. Sarah's notable films and TV series include Wayward Pines, Descendants, and Across the Line, which won the Best Atlantic Feature Award.
Thandiwe Newton
Melanie Thandiwe Newton was born in Westminster, London, England, UK, on 6 November 1972. Her first acting role was in 1991 in the film Flirting. Since then, she has played numerous prominent roles in TV series and movies such as Crash, For Colored Girls and Beloved.
Christina Hendricks
Christina Rene Hendricks is an American actress and former model born on 3 May 1975. Christina has won several accolades, including the SAG, SyFy Genre, and Golden Nymph Awards. She has been featured in over 65 movies and TV series like Solar Opposites, Mad Men and Ginger & Rosa.
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Ann Simpson was born on 10 July 1980. She is a musician, fashion designer and actress. Jessica is well known for starring in films and TV shows such as That '70s Show, Blonde Ambition and The Dukes of Hazzard. Some albums she has released include Sweet Kisses, Irresistible and A Public Affair.
Kristen Bell
Kristen Anne Bell was born on 18 July 1980 in Huntington Woods, Michigan, USA. Kristen debuted her acting career in 1998 when she got a role in Polish Wedding. Other films and TV shows she has been featured in include Hit and Run, Once Upon A Studio and Central Park.
Victoria Baldesarra
Victoria Baldesarra is an actress and dancer born on 28 July 1998 in Toronto, Canada, to her parents Tulio and Cherlann. She began dancing at the age of 3 and was a Team Canada's National dance member. Victoria is known for appearing in TallBoyz, The Bay and Private Eyes.
Alicia Witt
Alicia Roanne Witt was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on 21 August 1975. She began acting in 1984. Alicia Witt is known for starring in films and TV shows like Urban Legend, Fuzzy Head and Kingdom. Some songs she has released include Talk To You, Anyway and Still Sorry.
Jessica Henwick
She was born on 30 August 1992 in Surrey North Western, Surrey, England, UK. Her father, Mark Henwick, is English, while her mother, Pearlyn Goh Kun Shan, is a Singaporean Chinese. She is an actress best known for her roles in Game of Thrones, Iron Fist and Inspector Lewis.
Eva Mendes
Eva de la Caridad Méndez was born in Miami, Florida, USA, on 5 March 1974. Her acting career commenced in the late 1990s. She is known for being featured in movies and TV shows like Training Day, Fast Five and ER.
Camille De Pazzis
Camille is an actress and model born on 9 March 1978 in Paris, France. Camille rose to stardom following her role in the French TV series La vie devant nous. She is also known for appearing in American TV series such as Last Resort, Tomorrow Is Ours and The Following.
Liv Tyler
Liv Rundgren was born on 1 July 1977 in New York City, USA. She is an actress and model popularly known for appearing in films and TV shows such as That Thing You Do!, Armageddon, and Cookie's Fortune.
Salma Hayek
Salma Valgarma Hayek Jimenez was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico on 2 September 1966. She is an American-Mexican actress, film director and producer. Her father, Sami Hayek Dominguez, is of Lebanese descent, and her mother, Diana Jimenez Medina, is of Mexican-Spanish ethnicity.
Bella Thorne
Annabella Avery Thorne was born in Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA, on 8 October 1997. She is a singer and actress. According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in nearly 125 movies and TV shows, including The DUFF, Blended and Midnight Sun.
Denise Richards
Denise Lee Richards is an actress, model and TV personality born on 17 February 1971 in Downers Grove, Illinois, USA. Denise began modelling at 15 years old. She is widely known for her roles in TV series and films like Starship Troopers, Wild Things, and The World is Not Enough.
Frankie Muniz
Francisco Muniz IV is among the C-list actors born on 5 December 1985 in Woodridge, New Jersey, USA. He is known for appearing in films and TV series such as Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, The Rookie and Moville Mysteries.
Vanessa Marcil
Vanessa Sally Ortiz was born on 15 October 1968 in Indio, California, USA. She is an actress widely known for starring in films and TV shows, including General Hospital, The Rock and Las Vegas.
Jessica Biel
Jessica Claire Biel was born on 3 March 1982 in Ely, Minnesota, USA. She is an actress and film producer popularly known for starring in TV series and films such as The Illusionist, Pete the Cat and Family Guy. Jessica currently has 51 acting credits to her name.
Natalie Alyn Lind
Natalie is an actress born on 21 June in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Her first role was in One Tree Hill at the age of 4 years, where she starred alongside her mother. Natalie has been featured in films and TV series, such as The Goldbergs, iZombie and Tell Me a Story.
Maika Monroe
Dillon Monroe Buckley was born in Santa Barbara, California, USA, on 29 May 1993. She is an actress and professional freestyle kiteboarder. Maika Monroe's breakthrough in acting came after appearing in the horror film It Follows.
Michelle Borth
Michelle Teresa Borth was born on 19 August 1978 in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. She debuted in acting in 2002 and has over 30 acting credits. She is famously known for starring in movies and TV shows, including Shazam! and The Christmas Thief.
Paz Vega
The actress was born María de la Paz Campos Trigos in Seville, Andalucia, Spain, on 2 January 1976. Her fame skyrocketed following her role in Sex and Lucia in 2001. Paz has starred in other movies and TV shows such as The House of Flowers, Paquita Salas and Kaleidoscope.
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel is a British actress born on 2 March 1989. She is famously known for her roles in Game of Thrones, Furious 7, and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Anne Hudgens, born on 14 December 1988, is an American actress and singer. She began acting in 2002 when she appeared in the TV series Still Standing. Since then, she has been featured in movies and TV shows such as Bandslam, Thirteen and Downtown Owl.
Nell Tiger Free
Nell Tiger Free is a British actress born on 13 October 1999. Nell is best known for her roles in TV series, including Game of Thrones, Too Old To Die Young, and Servant.
Sofia Lama
Sofia Lama Stamatiades was born in Puebla, Mexico, on 9 June 1987. She began acting at the age of eleven. Sofia has starred in films and TV shows such as Guerra de Idolos, Designated Survivor and Chicago P.D.
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Dee Lohan is an American actress, singer and songwriter born on 2 July 1986. She is known for being featured in films and TV series like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday and Falling for Christmas. Lindsay has released songs including Ultimate, Drama Queen, and I Decide.
Kelly Stables
Kelly Michelle Stables was born on 26 January 1978 in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. She has played outstanding roles in movies and TV series such as Superstore, No Tomorrow and Young Justice.
Cerina Vincent
Cerina Vincent was born on 7 February 1979 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. She was crowned Miss Nevada Teen USA in 1996. She has been featured in films and TV series such as Power Rangers Lost Galaxy, Haunted Hill, and Cabin Fever, which won her Saturn Award.
Brooke D'orsay
Brooke D'Orsay was born on 17 February 1982 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Brooke is an actress widely known for her roles in films and TV series, including Royal Pains, Drop Dead Diva and A Fabled Holiday.
Julia Voth
Julia Anne Voth is a Canadian actress and model born on 16 May 1985. She has appeared in films and TV shows such as Supernatural, Castle and Hard Surfaces.
Dawn Olivieri
Dawn Orienne Olivieri was born on 8 February 1981 in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA. She has over 49 acting credits to her name as of this writing. Dawn has been featured in movies and TV shows like Bright, House of Lies and Yellowstone.
Madison Davenport
Madison Danielle Davenport was born on 22 November 1996 in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Some of her notable works include her roles in Sharp Objects, Black Mirror and Sisters.
Jesse McCartney
Jesse Abraham Arthur McCartney is a singer and actor born on 9 April 1987 in Ardsley, New York, USA. He has appeared in films and TV series such as Young Justice and Keith. He is a former member of the Dream Street band.
Danica McKellar
Danica Mae McKellar is an actress, education advocate and mathematics writer born on 3 January 1975. She is popularly known for her role in the TV series The Wonder Years. Besides the role above, she has been featured in Campfire Kiss and Swing Into Romance.
Melissa Fumero
Melissa Gallo was born in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, USA, on 19 August 1987. Some of her acting credits include Digman!, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and All My Children.
Carla Gugino
Carla Neil Gugino is an American actress born on 29 August 1971. She gained recognition for portraying Ingrid Cortez in Spy Kids trilogy and Rebecca Hutman in Night at the Museum.
Teri Polo
Theresa Elizabeth Polo was born on 1 June 1969 in Dover, Delaware, USA. She is widely known for her role as Pam Brynes-Focker in Meet the Parents.
Simone Missick
She is an American actress born on 19 January 1982. Simone is best known for her roles in Luke Cage, Altered Carbon and All Rise. The actress has 25 acting credits under her name as of writing.
Sarah Roemer
Sarah Christine Roemer is an American actress born on 28 August 1984. She has starred in several films and TV series, including Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Chosen and The Girlfriend Game.
Laura Fraser
Laura is a Scottish actress born on 24 July 1975. She debuted in her acting career after appearing in the film Small Faces. Laura has also been featured in Crime, The Tribe and Traces.
A.J. Cook
Andrea Joy Cook is a Canadian actress born on 22 July 1978. She is widely recognised for her role in Criminal Minds, Out Cold and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Kristian Capalik
Kristian Capalik is among the list of C-list celebrities. He is a Bosnian-American actor and former tennis player born on 3 October 1979. Capalik is known for his acting credits, such as The 100 Candles Game and Cougar Town.
Megalyn Echikunwoke
Ebubennem Megalyn Ann Echikunwoke is an American actress born on 28 May 1983 to her parents Onigwe Versato Echikunwoke and Anita Laurie. Her father is a Nigerian, while her mother is of English and Scots-Irish descent.
Freema Agyeman
Freema is a British actress born on 20 March 1979. She became famous for her role in the BBC science fiction series Doctor Who. She has also been featured in Sense8, Dreamland and Survivors.
People become stars due to media attention for their lifestyle, actions, or association with famous/wealthy persons. Even though C-list celebrities receive less attention than A and B-list celebrities, most of them are good at their crafts.
