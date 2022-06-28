A1 Bentley (Sprngbrk)’s biography: age, real name, wife, net worth

A1 Bentley is a prominent record producer, songwriter, rapper and television personality from the United States of America. He is widely known for collaborating with notable artists, including Drake, Chris Brown, Big Sean, and Tyga. The rapper is also recognized for appearing on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

A1 Bentley is a popular television personality. He has appeared in a number of television reality shows, including The Conversation and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Profile summary

Real name Floyd Eugene Bentley III Nickname A1 Bentley, A1, Sprngbrk Gender Male Date of birth 6 July 1987 Age 35 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Kansas City, Missouri, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 157 Weight in kilograms 71 Hair colour Black (dyed blond) Eye colour Dark brown Father Floyd Mother Pam Siblings 1 Marital status Separated Wife Lyrica Anderson Children 1 Profession Record producer, songwriter, rapper, television personality Net worth $7 million Instagram @sprngbrk Twitter @SprngBrk Facebook @SprngBrk

A1 Bentley’s biography

The renowned record producer was born and brought up in Kansas City, Missouri, United States, by his parents Pam and Floyd. A1 grew up alongside his brother Loyd. He played basketball while in college.

What is A1's real name?

The popular record producer’s real name is Floyd Bentley. However, he is popularly known as A1 Bentley. Recently, the rapper changed his name to Sprngbrk.

How old is A1 Bentley?

The American rapper is 35 years old as of 2022. He was born on 6 July 1987. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Sprngbrk famous?

Floyd A1 Bentley is known for being a television personality, record producer, rapper, and songwriter.

A1, the rapper, has been the main cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood since season five. He appeared as a supporting cast member in seasons three and four.

Who has A1 Bentley wrote songs for?

The known record producer has written songs for numerous popular artists such as Jason Derulo, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, French Montana, K. Michelle, Tinashe and G-Eazy. He has also released his singles, like Pride and Mushrooms.

What songs has A1 Bentley produced?

Since the beginning of his career as a music producer, A1 has produced a variety of songs for multiple artists. He wrote and produced almost half of Chris Brown's OHB mixtape, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, including the hit singles You Like That, Grass Ain't Greener and Hope You Do. Other songs he has produced include:

All The Time by Ty Dolla $ign

by Ty Dolla $ign Marriott by Lyrica Anderson

by Lyrica Anderson Me So Bad by Tinashe

by Tinashe Back For More by Justine Skye Ft. Jeremih

by Justine Skye Ft. Jeremih Classic You by T-Pain

by T-Pain Party by Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane

by Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane Valet by Eric Bellinger

What is A1 Bentley's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the record producer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $7 million. However, this source is not confirmed.

Who is Sprngbrk’s wife?

The American rapper was previously married to Lyrica Anderson, an American R&B singer and songwriter. His ex-partner is also the daughter of an American singer and actress, Ikette Lyrica Garrett. Lyrica and A1 got married on 13 September 2016 and welcomed their first child Ocean Zion Bentley on 30 November 2018.

Are Lyrica and A1 still together?

No. They separated in 2019 due to claims of infidelity. The pair had been through a rough patch and could barely keep their marriage work in the past. In 2018, Lyrica was accused of having an affair with Safaree Samuels.

In season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, it was confirmed that A1 was romantically involved with a woman called Summer Bunni, which led to the couple's split in 2019. However, they confirmed that they have not officially divorced.

What is A1 Bentley’s height?

Lyrica Anderson's husband stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs around 157 pounds (71 kilograms).

Fast facts about A1 Bentley

Who is A1 Bentley? He is a notable record producer, songwriter, rapper and television personality from the United States. What is Sprngbrk's age? He is 35 years old as of 2022. When is A1’s birthday? The famous songwriter celebrates his birthday on 6 July every year. What did A1 Bentley change his name to? The rapper changed his name to SprngBrk. Who is Sprngbrk's wife? The rapper is married to an American singer and songwriter, Lyrica Anderson, but they are separated. Who is A1 Bentley signed to? A1 from love and hip hop is signed to BEAT HOUSE, a music agency based in Los Angeles, United States.

A1 Bentley is an American record producer, songwriter, rapper and television personality. He rose to stardom following his collaborations with some famous personalities like Drake. He made his first appearances on season three of the TV series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as a supporting cast member alongside Lyrica Anderson.

