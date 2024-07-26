Skit maker Josh2funny has shared a story of how he dropped out of school because he wanted to work for himself

The father of two was a guest on Chude Jideonewo's podcast where he shared how he told his parents he will not go to school

He also spoke about living with low self-esteem because of poverty and how he felt appearing on America's Got Talent

Nigerian skit maker, Josh Alfred, was a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo's podcast, where he opened up about growing up.

The content creator, who welcomed a child this year, said that his life could define poverty while growing up.

Josh2funny opens up about growing up. Photo credit @josh2funny

Source: Instagram

He stated that he was wearing rubber scandals to school and couldn't talk to most of his mates because their parents were very rich.

Josh2fuuny also mentioned that he didn't bag a university degree.

Josh2funny shares details about school

When asked why he didn't go to the higher institution, he explained that he told his parents he will not attend one because he was not ready to work for anyone.

According to him, he was too proud to work for people.

Josh2funny shares experience on America's Got Talent

Chude Jideonwo also asked him how if felt appearing on America's Got Talent, he said it was the most beautiful thing that ever happened in his life.

According to him, he didn't know where the confidence came from. He added that he felt elated when people stood up at the end of the show to clap and dance.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Josh2funny's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what the skit maker said. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamshyner:

"Normally Josh no small."

@zobbafabrics:

"When he said “my life could define poverty” I felt that."

@veeystitches_fashion:

"I hope he was serious in this interview because, normally, he's not normaI."

@hommorwhummy:

"His look is overshadowing my mouth. I want to listen but iro mo kan nrerin ni."

@baronsbabe:

"I am already emotional listening to this."

@ugthefree:

"So Josh can be this serious."

@melisageorge:

"The AGT challenge gives me chills till tomorrow!!"

@temenray:

"I still feel it's a joke."

@temenray:

"I still feel it's a joke."

@wiz.ko14:

"Liar, He was my senior colleague in school, he graduated from University of Calabar."

Josh2funny's wife shares dance video

Legit.ng had reported that the wife of Josh2funny, Bina opened up on her battle with depression.

The woman shared a video of herself happily dancing and singing along like a normal person without any mental health challenges.

The entrepreneur's caption revealed that the video was made when she was battling depression, and nobody knew.

Source: Legit.ng