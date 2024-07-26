Josh 2Funny Recounts Dropping Out of School, Stirs Emotions: “My Life Could Define Poverty For You”
- Skit maker Josh2funny has shared a story of how he dropped out of school because he wanted to work for himself
- The father of two was a guest on Chude Jideonewo's podcast where he shared how he told his parents he will not go to school
- He also spoke about living with low self-esteem because of poverty and how he felt appearing on America's Got Talent
Nigerian skit maker, Josh Alfred, was a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo's podcast, where he opened up about growing up.
The content creator, who welcomed a child this year, said that his life could define poverty while growing up.
He stated that he was wearing rubber scandals to school and couldn't talk to most of his mates because their parents were very rich.
Josh2fuuny also mentioned that he didn't bag a university degree.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Josh2funny shares details about school
When asked why he didn't go to the higher institution, he explained that he told his parents he will not attend one because he was not ready to work for anyone.
According to him, he was too proud to work for people.
Josh2funny shares experience on America's Got Talent
Chude Jideonwo also asked him how if felt appearing on America's Got Talent, he said it was the most beautiful thing that ever happened in his life.
According to him, he didn't know where the confidence came from. He added that he felt elated when people stood up at the end of the show to clap and dance.
Below is the video:
How fans reacted to Josh2funny's interview
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what the skit maker said. Here are some of the comments below:
@iamshyner:
"Normally Josh no small."
@zobbafabrics:
"When he said “my life could define poverty” I felt that."
@veeystitches_fashion:
"I hope he was serious in this interview because, normally, he's not normaI."
@hommorwhummy:
"His look is overshadowing my mouth. I want to listen but iro mo kan nrerin ni."
@baronsbabe:
"I am already emotional listening to this."
@ugthefree:
"So Josh can be this serious."
@melisageorge:
"The AGT challenge gives me chills till tomorrow!!"
@temenray:
"I still feel it's a joke."
@temenray:
"I still feel it's a joke."
@wiz.ko14:
"Liar, He was my senior colleague in school, he graduated from University of Calabar."
Josh2funny's wife shares dance video
Legit.ng had reported that the wife of Josh2funny, Bina opened up on her battle with depression.
The woman shared a video of herself happily dancing and singing along like a normal person without any mental health challenges.
The entrepreneur's caption revealed that the video was made when she was battling depression, and nobody knew.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng