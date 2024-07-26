President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians living abroad to remember that there is no place like home

Tinubu reflected on his own experience of living and working overseas before returning to contribute to the nation

Tinubu disclosed that diaspora remittances totalled $646 million between January and May 2024

FCT, Abuja—President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians living abroad to always remember that there is no place like home.

Reflecting on his experience of living and working overseas before returning to contribute to Nigeria’s development, he encouraged the diaspora to do the same.

The president, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, spoke at the 2024 National Diaspora Day Celebrations in Abuja on Thursday, July 24.

Tinubu: Bring back experience to support my development plan

Furthermore, Tinubu emphasized the importance of the diaspora bringing back their skills and experiences to support the country's growth.

He said:

"I urge our citizens abroad to remember there is no place like home and to bring back their experiences to support our development agenda."

Nigerians abroad urged not to forget homeland

Tinubu acknowledged that while citizen migration has consequences, the government does not fault anyone for seeking better opportunities abroad, The Guardian reported.

He urged them, however, not to forget their homeland.

He said:

"We cannot begrudge our citizens seeking better opportunities abroad, but we must urge them not to forget their homeland.”

Diaspora remittances jump $646 million in 2024, says Tinubu

Tinubu revealed that between January and May 2024, diaspora remittances amounted to $646 million, The Punch reported.

He revealed:

"The CBN's recent reforms in the sector are producing rapid results. Remittances were $138.56 million in January, $39 million in February, $104 million in March, $193 million in April, and $365 million in May."

"The progression reflects the trust and positive impacts of the Central Bank's mandatory reforms."

