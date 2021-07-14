Liberte Chan’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, partner, salary

Liberte Chan is a renowned presenter in the United States. She is known for being a weathercaster and co-host on the KTLA Network, where she has worked for most of her career. What do you know about her?

Liberte Chan has been on TV for almost two decades. After spending a significant part of her career as a meteorologist, she has moved on to co-hosting the show LA Unscripted, where she shares her tips on health and fashion.

Profile summary

Full name : Liberte Chan

: Liberte Chan Gender : Female

: Female Liberte Chan's date of birth : 16 July, 1979

: 16 July, 1979 Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Liberte Chan's age : 42 years

: 42 years Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: LA

LA Nationality : American

: American Liberte Chan's ethnicity : Mixed (Chinese and White)

: Mixed (Chinese and White) Profession : Meteorologist, reporter, blogger, certified yoga teacher

: Meteorologist, reporter, blogger, certified yoga teacher Years active : 2003 - present

: 2003 - present Education : University of Massachusetts, University of Southern California

: University of Massachusetts, University of Southern California Height in feet : 5'5"

: 5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds : 110 pounds

: 110 pounds Weight in kilograms: 50 kg

50 kg Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status : Engaged

: Engaged Partner: Luis Strohmeier

Luis Strohmeier Instagram page : @libertechan

: @libertechan Twitter account : @libertechan

: @libertechan Facebook page: @LiberteChan

Liberte Chan's biography

She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her parents were Tom and Angie Thornbury.

Tom, who has passed away several years back, was her step-father. He came into her life when she was a teenager. The identity of Liberte Chan's biological father is unknown. Her mom has recently passed away after battling Pancreatic cancer.

Liberte Chan's nationality is American. She is of mixed ethnicity (White and Chinese). Chan's mother was Chinese, while her father was White. She has two older brothers, Randy and Cory.

How old is Liberte Chan? Considering that Liberte Chan's birthday is on 16 July, and she was born in 1979, her age is 42 years as of 2021.

Are Liberte Chan and Ginger related?

Ginger Chan and her fellow television personality share the last name. As a result, most people have thought that they are related. But that is not the case.

Ginger has been a helicopter traffic and news reporter at KTLA Channel 5 in Los Angeles since 2008.

Educational background

Liberte attended Marlborough High School, and upon graduating, she joined the University of Massachusetts. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Journalism.

The meteorologist then went to the University of Southern California (USC)’s Keck School of Medicine. She earned her Master's degree in MPH, Public Health and Communication Track, in 2005.

Additionally, she obtained a certificate in Broadcast Journalism from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and a certificate in Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Profession

The meteorologist began her career in 2003 when she was employed as a news writer by the KTLA-5 Network. She worked under the late Hal Fishman on his New At 10 Show. Unfortunately, KTLA Liberte Chan's stint did not last long at that time as he moved to another popular network, KCOY-TV.

She worked there for two years as a general assignment reporter from the year 2006 to 2008. After that, NBC hired her to work as a morning news anchor, and she worked there for two years.

In 20120, she returned to the KTLA-5 Network. She began pursuing her dream job as a weathercaster and meteorologist. She has worked there ever since.

What happened to Liberte Chan on Channel 5 news? After working as a meteorologist for KTLA’s weekend show since 2012, she bade farewell to the Weekend Morning News on February 21st, 2021. She now focuses her time on KTLA’s LA Unscripted.

Fashion line and lifestyle blog

Apart from working on her career, Chan is a fashion, travel and healthy lifestyle enthusiast. She has a blog called Life of Liberte, where she shares information about her ventures and tips for a healthy life.

She promotes fitness and yoga. Chan also has her clothing line called Sweat With Soul.

How much is Liberte Chan’s net worth?

She has a net worth estimated at $3 million. She has made this fortune from her salary and business. Liberte Chan's salary working as a meteorologist and reporter at KTLA Channel 5 News is estimated to be $500,000.

Who is Liberte Chan's ex-husband Brian Chase?

Brian is an American actor known for his appearance in the film Haunt, released in 2005. Brian Chase and Liberte Chan tied the knot at Greystone Mansion Garden in 2012.

He was her first-ever boyfriend, and their wedding was royal and exquisite. The bride wore a classic Monique Lhuillier gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a custom embroidered veil. She also wore an imperial jade necklace, a gift to her grandmother from her great-grandfather.

The newlyweds spent their honeymoon in Paris, France, and planned to host a post-nuptial in Los Angeles.

Is Liberte Chan still married to him? No, their marriage did not last long. Liberte Chan separated from Brian Chase in 2017. They have never disclosed their reasons for the divorce.

Is Liberte Chan married?

The meteorologist is not currently married but she will be soon. She finally found love after separating from her ex-husband.

Who is Liberte Chan's fiance? She got engaged to Luis Strohmeier on 2 October 2020. This was exactly one year after their first date.

It is unclear when the two will be getting married, but according to Chan's recent post, the big day might be 29 October, 2021.

Liberte Chan's fiance is a partner and wealth advisor at Octavia Wealth Advisors at Los Angeles Office. Like his girlfriend, he was also married before and is a father of three children.

Before meeting Luis, Chan had tried another relationship. Liberte Chan's boyfriend was called Brett Hoebel. He is a fitness trainer, and he began dating her after her divorce in 2017.

How tall is Liberte Chan?

Liberte Chan's height is 5 feet 5 inches (1.65m). She has a slim body and weighs approximately 110 lbs (50 kg).

Liberte Chan has made a name for herself working as a reporter and meteorologist. These days, she shares her tips on healthy living and fashion on KTLA and on her personal blog.

