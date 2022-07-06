Carson Holmes’ biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Carson Holmes is a young up-and-coming actor from the United States of America. He rose to prominence for his role as Three Langmore in the Ozark television series. He is also known for his appearances on Instant Family and The Darkest Minds.

Carson Holmes made his acting debut in 2016 when he was 13 years old. Since then, he has been featured in a number of films and shows.

Profile summary

Full name Carson Holmes Gender Male Date of birth 29 January 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence North Carolina, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Red Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Profession Actor Net worth $2 million

Carson Holmes’ biography

The American actor was born in Houston, Texas, United States of America, but currently resides in North Carolina, USA. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

How old is Carson Holmes?

Carson is 19 years old as of 2022. When is Carson Holmes' birthday? The rising actor was born on 29 January 2003. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career highlights

Carson is a young rising actor who has appeared in a number of television films and shows. He made his acting debut in 2016 at the age of 13 when he made a brief appearance as Atticus in the Outcast television series.

He is widely known for his appearances on Instant Family and The Darkest Minds. However, his breakthrough came when he was featured in the Ozark television series, where he played the role of Three Langmore. Some of his other movies and shows include:

Outcast (2016) as Atticus

(2016) as Atticus The Darkest Minds (2018) as Leader Kid

(2018) as Leader Kid Instant Family (2018) as Charlie

(2018) as Charlie The Passage (2019) as Nathan

(2019) as Nathan The Best of Enemies (2019) as Kenneth Ellis

(2019) as Kenneth Ellis Uncle Frank (2020) as 15-Year-Old Bullet

(2020) as 15-Year-Old Bullet Naomi (2022) as Drew

(2022) as Drew Ozark (2017-2022) as Three Langmore

What is Carson Holmes’ net worth?

According to an unreliable source, the young American actor’s net worth is approximately $2 million. His primary source of income is from his acting career.

Who is Carson Holmes dating?

He is presently in a relationship with Sydney McCann. According to her Instagram profile, she is a student at UC Davis, and she runs track and field.

What is Carson Holmes' height?

The American actor stands at 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall and weighs around 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Fast facts about Carson Holmes

Carson Holmes is a young rising actor from the United States. He is best known for his role as Three Langmore in the Ozark television series. He is also recognized for his appearances in such movies as Instant Family (2018) and The Darkest Minds (2018).

