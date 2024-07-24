A Nigerian man graduating from Birmingham University in the UK jumped on the Brain Jotter Gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge

The man was seen during the Birmingham University 2024 convocation ceremony as he jumped on the dance with another man

The man was putting on his graduation gown while taking part in the challenge created from Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's song

Brain Jotter's Gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge has reached outside Nigeria as people in the UK have jumped on it.

This much was seen in a video showing a Nigerian man jumping on the viral dance challenge at Birmingham University.

The man danced during his graduation from Birmingham University. Photo credit: TikTok/@maccapele.

The man was graduating from Birmingham University, and he took part in the trending dance move with his graduation gown.

In the video posted by @maccapele, the man paired with another fellow and both of them made their moves in opposite direction.

The origin of Brain Jotter's dance challenge

The Gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge started after Brain Jotter performed a funny dance with Mike Ejeagha's song, 'Onye Isi Oche.'

Mike Ejeagha, a legendary folklorist known for his songs and engaging stories, released the now-viral track in 1983.

The song has captured the attention of young people who previously may not have taken it seriously despite its deep meanings.

The song is about the foolishness of an elephant who was traded for a wife by a cunning tortoise.

Watch the video below:

