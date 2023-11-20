100+ popular South African names for girls and boys

South Africa is a country with a rich and diverse cultural heritage. It has various ethnic groups, each with its unique naming culture. If you want to give your child a name from the South African community, here is a list of popular South African names you can use.

Naming is one of the best moments for any parent expecting a child. While there are numerous name options, most parents prefer the unique ones. In such cases, popular names in South Africa can be a great choice.

100+ popular South African names

Every parent wishes to find the ideal name for their child. Here is a list of names with meanings you can choose for your baby boy or girl.

Unique South African female names

If you are expecting or have welcomed a little girl into your family, here are fantastic female South African names and their meanings to consider.

Aba: Given to girls born on Thursday

Given to girls born on Thursday Abebi: We asked and got her

We asked and got her Abina: Born on Tuesday

Born on Tuesday Ade: Princess

Princess Adelheid: Nobility

Nobility Adiel: Animal Inspired

Animal Inspired Adonis: Goddess of peace or love

Goddess of peace or love Adowa: Noble

Noble Adriaan: One who is from Adria

One who is from Adria Agetha: Good woman

Good woman Aia: Eternal's mother

Eternal's mother Aitan: A possessive woman

A possessive woman Ajani: She who always wins the struggle

She who always wins the struggle Akpena: Thanks to God

Thanks to God Aletta: Truth

Truth Andrietta: Strong and manly

Strong and manly Bonolo: Ease

Ease Brunelda: Armor or protection

Armor or protection Busisiwe: Blessed

Blessed Cezanne: Big flower

Big flower Christien: Follower of Christ

Follower of Christ Dikeledi: Tears

Tears Duduzile: Consoled

Consoled Khethiwe: The one who is chosen

The one who is chosen Kholwa: Believe

Believe Lindiwe: Waited for

Waited for Londiwe: Protected

Protected Mbalenhle: Beautiful flower

Beautiful flower Nomasonto: Mother of Sundays

Mother of Sundays Nomathalente: Mother of talents

Mother of talents Noxolo: Peace

Peace Ntombifuthi: A girl again

A girl again Palesa: Flower

Flower Philisiwe: Healed

Healed Samukelisiwe: We have received a gift

We have received a gift Sibongile: We are grateful

We are grateful Sibusisiwe: We're blessed

We're blessed Thabisa: To bring joy

To bring joy Thulile: Quiet, peaceful

Quiet, peaceful Xolisile: We are sorry

We are sorry Zandile: They have multiplied

They have multiplied Zanele: Enough

Enough Zibuyile: The dowry cows have come back

Short female names in South Africa

A short name is easy to pronounce and even remember. Check out this list of fantastic names for your little girl.

Alizea: Joyful

Joyful Amadi: Freeman

Freeman Amari: Possesses great strength

Possesses great strength Amo: An Eagle

An Eagle Amore: Love

Love Aneke: Grace

Grace Anja: Grace

Grace Arno: Eagle

Eagle Ava: Life

Life Ayize: Let it happen, or come

Let it happen, or come Azelle: Reserved

Reserved Aziza: Precious

Precious Azizi: Precious one

Precious one Badru: Born on a full moon

Born on a full moon Betje: Devoted to God

Devoted to God Bibi: Lady or grandmother

Lady or grandmother Elna: Beloved

Beloved Ike: God will laugh

God will laugh Imka: Water

Water Kai: Goddess of the sea

Goddess of the sea Kaya: Restful place

Restful place Kian: The beautiful one

The beautiful one Kofi: Born on a Friday

Born on a Friday Lerato: Love

Love Luan: Lion

Lion Masego: Blessed one

Blessed one Mieke: Water

Water Mpho: Gift, blessing

Gift, blessing Nandi: Sweet

Sweet Oratile: Origin

Origin Sifiso: Wish

Wish Sipho: Gift

Gift Tau: Means lion

Means lion Zola: Calm

Calm Zonke: All

Cute South African male names

Check out this list of charming South African male names. Some are quite traditional, while others offer a modern twist.

Akhona: To build or to construct

To build or to construct Amahle: The ancestors are here

The ancestors are here Bandile: The girls have increased in number

The girls have increased in number Enzokuhle: Do good or do the right thing

Do good or do the right thing Gugulethu: One you are proud of

One you are proud of Kagiso: Peace

Peace Kaikara: Goddess

Goddess Kaikura: Ground

Ground Kamogelo: Acceptance

Acceptance Kgosi: Chief or king

Chief or king Lethabo: Happiness or joy

Happiness or joy Liambe: To request or to ask for

To request or to ask for Minenhle: Beautiful day

Beautiful day Naidoo: Alternative spelling of Naidu

Alternative spelling of Naidu Nandipha: Gift of God

Gift of God Njabulo: Joy or happiness

Joy or happiness Pretorious: From the Latin word "praetor"

From the Latin word "praetor" Sbusiso: Blessings

Blessings Sibabalwe: The blessed one

The blessed one Simphiwe: We have him as a gift

We have him as a gift Sinegugu: We now have a precious treasure

We now have a precious treasure Sinenhlanhla: We now have luck

We now have luck Swanepoel: Swan’s pool

Swan’s pool Tau: Lion

Lion Tebello: Expectation

Expectation Thabo: Joy or happiness

Joy or happiness Thalente: Talent or a gift from God

Talent or a gift from God Themba: Trust, hope, or faith

Trust, hope, or faith Thembeka: Trustworthy One

Trustworthy One Van Niekerk: From the new church

Popular South African surnames

A name reflects a person's character or personality, and many people want to resonate with theirs fully. Here are some cool South African surnames for your baby.

Absko: Power and strength

Power and strength Andile: They have extended

They have extended Anika: Sweet-faced

Sweet-faced Arabella: Yielding to prayer

Yielding to prayer Avethandwa: Truly loved

Truly loved Behati: She who brings happiness

She who brings happiness Berhane: My light

My light Chima: God knows

God knows Dakarai: Rejoice

Rejoice Dlamini: Associated with the Swazi royal family

Associated with the Swazi royal family Gabisile: Has made people envious

Has made people envious Hlengiwe: Redeemed

Redeemed Jabulisile: She has brought joy

She has brought joy Jansen: Son of Jan (John)

Son of Jan (John) Khanyisile: Has brought light

Has brought light Khumalo: Descendant of the fish

Descendant of the fish Mhlongo: Tall person

Tall person Modise: Founder or Originator

Founder or Originator Molefe: He/she has given

He/she has given Ndlovu: Elephant

Elephant Ndondoloza: Prudence

Prudence Nkazimulo: Glory

Glory Nkosi: King or Lord

King or Lord Nkosingiphile: The Lord gave me

The Lord gave me Nobantu: Mother of people

Mother of people Nobuhle: Mother of beauty, goodness

Mother of beauty, goodness Siyabonga: Feeling grateful to you

Feeling grateful to you Sizwe: Refers to a nation

Refers to a nation Teboho: Thankfulness

Thankfulness Thandiwe: Loving one

Loving one Thando: Love

Love Thembekile: Trustworthy and reliable

Trustworthy and reliable Thembile: Hopeful, trusting

Hopeful, trusting Thenjiwe: The trusted one

The trusted one Thuthukile: Better person

Better person Van der Merwe: From the Merwe (near a river)

From the Merwe (near a river) Zinhle: The girls are good, beautiful

The girls are good, beautiful Ziphozonke: All our gifts

All our gifts Zodwa: Abbreviation for Ntombizodwa

Abbreviation for Ntombizodwa Zonkizizwe: All the nations

Simple kids' names in South Africa

Simple names have a sophisticated, posh and elegant feel. These are fashionable names that will never go out of style.

Akani: Means to build

Means to build Amogelang: Accept or receive

Accept or receive Anathi: They are with us

They are with us Anele: The one who is enough or the last one

The one who is enough or the last one Aphiwe: They are given

They are given Ayanda: Means they are increasing

Means they are increasing Bokamoso: The future

The future Bokang: Rejoice or praise

Rejoice or praise Buhle: Comes from the root, handsome or beautiful

Comes from the root, handsome or beautiful Jaivyn: Light spirit

Light spirit Katlego: The successful or accomplished one

The successful or accomplished one Kganya: Means light

Means light Letsatsi: Means day or the sun

Means day or the sun Linathi: One in the company of God

One in the company of God Loyiso: Victory

Victory Lungile: Right, correct, or good, Ndebele and Zulu

Right, correct, or good, Ndebele and Zulu Mandela: Honour the anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela

Honour the anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela Mandla: Strength

Strength Onkarabile: God has responded to our supplications

God has responded to our supplications Thabani: You all be joyful

You all be joyful Thamsanqa: We have luck

We have luck Thandanani: You all love one another

You all love one another Thandazile: Has/have prayed

Has/have prayed Thandeka: Lovely, beloved

Lovely, beloved Thmba: Faith, trust, and hope

Faith, trust, and hope Thulani: Be quiet or peaceful

Be quiet or peaceful Thuthuka: Become a better person

Become a better person Unathi: He is with us

He is with us Vusumuzi: Rekindle the family, builder of the home

Rekindle the family, builder of the home Wandile: You are extra

You are extra Xolani: You all have peace

There are numerous popular South African names for girls and boys. It is up to you to choose the one that best represents your child's personality. Remember that your chosen name will be used for the rest of your child's life.

