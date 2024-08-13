Where are Odumodu Blvck's parents from? The rapper's background and biography

Odumodu Blvck is an up-and-coming Nigerian rapper and songwriter. He is best known for his notable tracks like Blood on the Dance Floor, Picanto, and On God. Odumodu Blvck has been in the limelight for a couple of years, and many of his fans are curious about his personal life, more so his support system. Where are Odumodu Blvck's parents from?

Odumodu Blvck was born Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu. He rose to fame for his dynamic stage performances and ability to blend different musical genres. Tochukwu has collaborated with notable artists like Ecko Miles, DRB LasGidi, Victony, and Zlatan.

Profile summary

Full name Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu Nickname Odumodu Blvck Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 1993 Age 30 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Christ the King College, Bowen University, University of Lagos Profession Rapper Net worth $300,000 Instagram @odumodublvck

Where are Odumodu Blvck's parents from?

Odumodublvck's parents are from Delta State, Nigeria. Blvck revealed that his father passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic because his family could not afford the N70,000 needed for hospital bed space charges. Odumodublvck shared on his X handle:

When my father died my family was poor. We could not pay hospital bed space of 70k [N70,000]. We had to take him home. Coming to tell me about paving the way for me? That’s God, brother. No use your ego counter reason my reality, bros. I agree say you inspire me. But bros, you pave the way for nobody. Nobody! I hate when n...ggas try to play God.

The musician grew up partly in Lagos and Abuja alongside his brother, Agunnabueze, who is also a musician.

Which state is Odumodu Blvck from?

He was born on 18 October 1993 in Lagos State, Nigeria. He hails from Anioma in Delta State and belongs to the Igbo ethnic group. Odumodublvck's real name is Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu.

Educational background

Odumodublvck went to Christ the King College for his junior high education. He then proceeded to Bowen University, pursuing his first-year tertiary education. The Nigerian entertainer later earned a B.Sc. in Mass Communications from the University of Lagos.

Career

Ojogwu is a rising rapper, singer and songwriter, famous for his skill in fusing many genres, including drill, hip hop, highlife, and afro beats. He began his music career in 2018 after he released his debut EP, The Trenches.

The Nigerian celebrity released a joint studio album titled The Drop alongside BOC Madaki in 2022. A few months later, Tochukwu entered the limelight following the release of his first charting single, Picanto, featuring Ecko Miles and Zlatan.

Odumodublvck's second single, Declan Rice, was released in March 2023. The song was composed in honour of English professional footballer Declan Rice. He is signed up for the Native Records/Def Jam record label. Below is a list of some of Odumodu Blvck's best songs.

100 Million

Blood on the Dance Floor

Picanto

On God

Cast

Kevin De Bruyne Pass

Tears in Abidjan

Commend

Ekelebe

Who is Odumodu Blvck dating?

The Picanto singer is seemingly not dating anyone, as he has not revealed much about his love life. During his recent interview with Zero Conditions podcast in December 2023, Gbubemi revealed that the last time he dated was around 2017. He said:

I haven’t been in love with anyone in six years but I have been in romantic relationships.

Odumodu Blvck's cars

Over the years, the singer has owned a few of the most luxurious and expensive automobiles. Some of the iconic cars Odumodu Blvck own include:

Green Lamborghini Gallardo

Kia Picanto

Lexus ES 330

FAQs

Who is Odumodublvck? He is a fast-emerging rapper, singer, and songwriter. Where is Odumodu Blvck's state of origin? He was born in Lagos State, Nigeria. However, he is from Anioma, Delta State. Ojogwu is of the the Igbo ethnic group. What is Odumodu Blvck's age? The Nigerian singer is 30 years old, having been born on 18 October 1993. Does Odumodu Blvck have a girlfriend? No, he is seemingly single as of 2024. What is Odumodu Blvck's net worth? According to HotNewHitz, the Nigerian artist has an alleged net worth of $300,000. What is Odumodu Blvck's height? He is 5 feet 5 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Fans often wonder, "Where are Odumodu Blvck's parents from?" They are originally from Delta State, Nigeria. Unfortunately, his father passed away as a result of COVID-19 because the family could not bear the treatment costs.

