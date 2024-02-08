300+ popular Turkish names and their meanings for boys and girls

Turkey is bordered to the north by the Black Sea and to the northeast by Georgia and Armenia. It bridges the continents of Europe and Asia. Its culture is a mix of ancient traditions and modern influences. When it comes to naming their children, Turkish people take significant consideration of their tradition, history, and culture. This article has some of the most popular Turkish names and their meanings.

Is Turkey rich in culture? The country's territory spreads across Anatolia and Thrace, and as a result, many civilisations have risen, becoming a home to cultural and ethnic wealth and diversity. Most Turkish names have a variation of Arabic with Islamic significance.

Popular Turkish names

What is a common Turkish name? There are many names in Turkey which are found in almost all families. Among them is Zeynep, meaning precious gem. Below are popular names in Turkey with their meanings.

Turkish male names

Males are associated with physical strength, power and independence. Therefore, when looking for a name for the males, picking the ones that will make them feel proud is crucial. Below are some you can consider. Some are modern names, and others are ancient.

Agin : A child who belongs to the lowest rank of nobles

: A child who belongs to the lowest rank of nobles Deniz : Sea

: Sea Eren : Holy one

: Holy one Mustafa : Chosen, appointed, preferred

: Chosen, appointed, preferred Barkın : Wanderer

: Wanderer Ozan : A composer or storyteller

: A composer or storyteller Erdem : Virtue, merit, knowledge

: Virtue, merit, knowledge Alp : Heroic, mountain

: Heroic, mountain Aagha : Someone in control over something; Lord; chief

: Someone in control over something; Lord; chief Kerem : Nobility and generosity

: Nobility and generosity İpar : Pretty scent

: Pretty scent Enver : Luminous

: Luminous Feris : Elegant

: Elegant Erhan : Manly leader

: Manly leader Çamer : One who is strong and fearless

: One who is strong and fearless Bunyamin : Son of the right hand

: Son of the right hand Karer : Valiant

: Valiant Ertuğrul : Bird of prey

: Bird of prey Ensar : Helper

: Helper Can : Spirit, life, or heart

: Pretty scent Miran : Prince

: Prince Murat : Wished for

: Wished for Cetin : Hard, rough

: Hard, rough Sinan : Sharp-pointed spear

: Sharp-pointed spear Azizbek : Powerful chief

: Powerful chief Baris : Peaceful, quiet and calm

: Peaceful, quiet and calm Musa : Child

: Child Berat : The night of forgiveness

: The night of forgiveness Omer Asaf : Flourishing collector

: Flourishing collector Okan : one with a noble nature

: one with a noble nature Mirac : Ascension

: Ascension Asker : Soldier

: Soldier Mert : Brave, manly

: Brave, manly Aslan : Lion

: Lion Emet : Abundance

: Abundance Canol : One who is a life to another one

: One who is a life to another one Emre : "Friend" in Turkish

: "Friend" in Turkish Muhammed : Praised, Praiseworthy, Commendable

: Praised, Praiseworthy, Commendable Alparslan : heroic lion

: heroic lion Aytaç: Crown of the moon

Crown of the moon Abay : Being talented

: Being talented Cinar : Plane tree

: Plane tree Osman : Wise, intuitive

: Wise, intuitive Uras : Luck

: Luck Ayhan : Gift from God

: Gift from God Ahmet : One who is highly or greatly praised or comment

: One who is highly or greatly praised or comment Emin : Self-assured

: Self-assured Mehmet : Praiseworthy

: Praiseworthy Ayaz : Bright-faced, cool night breeze, royal breeze

: Bright-faced, cool night breeze, royal breeze Bahadir : One who is brave and valiant

: One who is brave and valiant Ömar : Populous and flourishing

: Populous and flourishing Aydin : One who is enlightened

: One who is enlightened Eymen : Blessed and good fortune

: Blessed and good fortune Bilal: Full moon, water, victorious

Cenk : The one who wins the war

: The one who wins the war Enes : Human, close friend

: Human, close friend Cem : The one who rules

: The one who rules Nijaz : Desire or wish

: Desire or wish Bayram : Celebration

: Celebration Betigül : The letter smells like a rose

: The letter smells like a rose Suleyman : Man of peace

: Man of peace Hamza : Lion, steadfast, strong and brave

: Lion, steadfast, strong and brave Baki : One who has a quick and analytical mind

: One who has a quick and analytical mind Ceyhun : A central Asian river

: A central Asian river Candon : A sincere and honest man

: A sincere and honest man Bey : A Turkish title for chieftains

: A Turkish title for chieftains Atil : Big river

: Big river Ayli : Ascending, rising

: Ascending, rising Ali : Elevated, high and great

: Elevated, high and great Kaan : King of Kings

: King of Kings Adlee : One who is judged by God, Just or fair

: One who is judged by God, Just or fair Buqat : Like a lightning bolt

: Like a lightning bolt Balian : Master; Lord

: Master; Lord Ajnur : Moonlight; the glow of the moon

: Moonlight; the glow of the moon Can : One who is full of spirit, life and heart

: One who is full of spirit, life and heart Zoltan : King or ruler

: King or ruler Cahil : Naive young man

: Naive young man Candana : Sincerity and honesty

: Sincerity and honesty Yusuf : God increases

: God increases Egemen : The dominant one

: The dominant one Behrem : Planet Mars

: Planet Mars Doruk : Peak, mountain top

: Peak, mountain top Emirhan : Princely ruler

: Princely ruler Ataa : Gift; one of the twins; ancestor; predecessor

: Gift; one of the twins; ancestor; predecessor Azzat : Turkish form of the Arabic name Azzah; gazelle

: Turkish form of the Arabic name Azzah; gazelle Burak : The name of a holy saddle beast

: The name of a holy saddle beast Eyman : Righteous

: Righteous Afshin : Ancient king

: Ancient king Candanin : He is sincere and honest

: He is sincere and honest Emir : King or commander

: King or commander Asuman : Sky, lord of vital breaths

: Sky, lord of vital breaths Volkan : Volcanic

: Volcanic Ajdin : He who is bright, happy and lucky

: He who is bright, happy and lucky Berkan : He who is of strong blood

: He who is of strong blood Levent : Good-looking

: Good-looking Dervis : Beggar

: Beggar Efe : older brother

: older brother Agha : A noble person who is honoured for his efficiency, intelligence, and significant positive leadership qualities

: A noble person who is honoured for his efficiency, intelligence, and significant positive leadership qualities Beg : A title of respect.

: A title of respect. Aydar : Topknot or forelock, referring to the hairstyle of ancient Turkic warriors

: Topknot or forelock, referring to the hairstyle of ancient Turkic warriors Bayar : A delightful person

: A delightful person Davut : Beloved friend

: Beloved friend Safet : Pure

: Pure Bakytbek : Happy chief

: Happy chief Hosmunt : Clever person

: Clever person Demir : One who is made of iron

: One who is made of iron Adem : Son of the red Earth

: Son of the red Earth Kahraman : Hero

: Hero Aimal : Desire; wish

: Desire; wish Beibut : Peaceful or peace

: Peaceful or peace Devrim : Revolution

: Revolution Bekarys: Chieftain; master; foundation; support; framework

Beautiful Turkish female names

What is the most beautiful Turkish name? There are plenty of beautiful names that can make your daughter grow up feeling confident. They include:

Afet : A woman of enchanting beauty

: A woman of enchanting beauty Akasma : White climbing rose

: White climbing rose Alara : Water fairy; one who makes things beautiful and brings happiness to the soul

: Water fairy; one who makes things beautiful and brings happiness to the soul Ayla : Oak tree, halo of the light

: Oak tree, halo of the light Beyza : Pure, very white and clean

: Pure, very white and clean Burcu : Of sweet scent

: Of sweet scent Ayça : The crescent of the moon

: The crescent of the moon Idil : From the river

: From the river Deran : Beauty

: Beauty Kadriye : Valuable

: Valuable Yücel: Exalted

Exalted Banou : Princess, Queen

: Princess, Queen Sumeyye : She who is high above others

: She who is high above others Elif : Honest and slender

: Honest and slender Saye : Shadow

: Shadow Jale : Dew, hailstones

: Dew, hailstones Ipek : Silk

: Silk Harika : Wonderful

: Wonderful Gunseli : Day, sun

: Day, sun Ceylan : An antelope

: An antelope Lara : Water fairy

: Water fairy Ferzin : Queen

: Queen Havva : First woman

: First woman Sevda : Loving woman

: Loving woman Aylin : Moon halo, the one that belongs to the moon

: Moon halo, the one that belongs to the moon Nurten : Of bright skin

: Of bright skin Selda : Gray battle

: Gray battle Aysu : Beautiful moon

: Beautiful moon Nehir : River

: River Asli : Someone who is genuine and real

: Someone who is genuine and real Damla : Drop of water

: Drop of water Irmak : River

: River Lale : Tulip flower

: Tulip flower Sidika : Truthful

: Truthful Haleh : Halo

: Halo Sevil : Beloved

: Beloved Dilara : She who delights the heart

: She who delights the heart Ceren : Baby gazelle

: Baby gazelle Dilek : Desire, request

: Desire, request Selim : Safe

: Safe Aysel : Moon stream

: Moon stream Selma : Peaceful

: Peaceful Merve : A pebble stone at the bottom of the sea

: A pebble stone at the bottom of the sea Ahu : Bright and beautiful

: Bright and beautiful Nuray : Radiant moon

: Radiant moon Liyan : Bright

: Bright Taahira : Pure, Chaste

: Pure, Chaste Leila : Daughter of the light

: Daughter of the light Cemile : Beautiful, radiant

: Beautiful, radiant Berfin : Snowdrop flower

: Snowdrop flower Lina : Date palm

: Date palm Fusun : Charming woman

: Charming woman Esin : Inspirational, morning breeze

: Inspirational, morning breeze Ece : The Queen

: The Queen Taliah : Lamb

: Lamb Narin : Delicate, slim, slender

: Delicate, slim, slender Funda : Heather

: Heather Elnara : Fire or light

: Fire or light Feriha : Joyous woman

: Joyous woman Zehre : Flower

: Flower Kamelya : A type of flower

: A type of flower Gokcen : Beautiful woman

: Beautiful woman Cemre : Burning ember

: Burning ember Aysun : As beautiful as the moon

: As beautiful as the moon Defne : Laurel or bay tree; tall and majestic

: Laurel or bay tree; tall and majestic Zeynep : Precious gem

: Precious gem Ecrin : Gift of God

: Gift of God Kiraz : Cherry tree

: Cherry tree Elvan : Colourful

: Colourful Caria : One who flows like water

: One who flows like water Berna : Young woman

: Young woman Lunara : Flower

: Flower Ceyda : Girl with a long neck

: Girl with a long neck Beren : Clever, well-known, strong

: Clever, well-known, strong Alev : Flame, brightness

: Flame, brightness Işıl : Sparkling, brilliant

: Sparkling, brilliant Bahar : Spice

: Spice Ajda : Returning visitor

: Returning visitor Fatma : Daughter of Prophet Muhammed

: Daughter of Prophet Muhammed Ayperi : moon fairy

: moon fairy Basak : Ear of wheat

: Ear of wheat Melek : Angel

: Angel Meryem : Mary, the mother of Jesus

: Mary, the mother of Jesus Ela : Hazel

: Hazel Duru : Pure, clear

: Pure, clear Gulizar : Golden flower

: Golden flower Irmak : From the river

: From the river Melike : Queen

: Queen Feryal : Decoration, possessing beauty of light

: Decoration, possessing beauty of light Aiyla : Moonlight

: Moonlight Mercan : Coral

: Coral Roshan : Splendid light, bright light

: Splendid light, bright light Mehir : A part from the moon

: A part from the moon Derya : From the ocean

: From the ocean Belkis : Queen or princess

: Queen or princess Ayten : Skin shiny like a moon

: Skin shiny like a moon Meltem : Wind from the sea

: Wind from the sea Emira : Princess

: Princess Evrem : Universe

: Universe Eylem : Action

: Action Dilay : Gorgeous moon

: Gorgeous moon Yara : Water lady or small butterfly

: Water lady or small butterfly Azra : Night journey

: Night journey Esma : Supreme

: Supreme Berrak : Woman of clarity

: Woman of clarity Buse : Kiss

: Kiss Filiz : Blossom

: Blossom Eylül : The first month of fall, September

: The first month of fall, September Azize : Beloved, precious

: Beloved, precious Cagla: Flowing water, timeless, filled with energy

Unique Turkish names

When something is unique, it means being one of a particular type. It feels good to give your child a name that no one else has. What are rare Turkish names? Check the ones below.

Beyhan : Someone who doesn't keep a secret

: Someone who doesn't keep a secret Ezel : One with no beginning

: One with no beginning Çamer : One who is strong and fearless

: One who is strong and fearless Ruslan : Lion - a perfect name for your strong little man

: Lion - a perfect name for your strong little man Mehru : One who has a pretty face as the moon

: One who has a pretty face as the moon Kayra : A favour from a loved one

: A favour from a loved one Hakan : Ruler, king of kings

: Ruler, king of kings Aysenur : Clear moonlight

: Clear moonlight Fidan : Sapling

: Sapling Elmas : Diamond, willful

: Diamond, willful Ozgur : Independent

: Independent Izel : Unique

: Unique Sahar : Just before dawn

: Just before dawn Gamze : Dimple

: Dimple Arat : Holy, clean, pure

: Holy, clean, pure Gorkem : Glory, fame

: Glory, fame Hasim : Crusher, breaker

: Crusher, breaker Miray : Glowing like the moon

: Glowing like the moon Gul : Rose

: Rose Dolunay : Full moon

: Full moon Jihan : Flying like an arrow

: Flying like an arrow Bengi : Imoortal, never ending

: Imoortal, never ending Mahir : Skillful, talented

: Skillful, talented Alanya : Bright, beautiful, captivating

: Bright, beautiful, captivating Atiye : Gift of God

: Gift of God Özlem : Yearning, missing

: Yearning, missing Adalya : God is my refuge

: God is my refuge Asena : Strength, royalty, wolf

: Strength, royalty, wolf Azrah : The one who is a virgin

: The one who is a virgin Kerem : Generous, noble

: Generous, noble Poyraz : Northeasterly wind

: Northeasterly wind Ayce : Ambitious; intelligent; charismatic

: Ambitious; intelligent; charismatic Tanay : The moon at dawn

: The moon at dawn Kuzey : North

: North Salih : Pious

: Pious Müjde : Good news

: Good news Oya : wind-warrior goddess

: wind-warrior goddess Mazhar : Esteemed

: Esteemed Akay : Near a full moon, Illuminating light of full moon, full moon

: Near a full moon, Illuminating light of full moon, full moon Ayen : Eye; To see

: Eye; To see Ihsan : Perfection, excellence

: Perfection, excellence Halil : Friend

: Friend Aslihan : Noble, a genuine leader

: Noble, a genuine leader Zehra : Blossoms, beauty

: Blossoms, beauty Yankı : Reflexion

: Reflexion Yildiz : Like a star

: Like a star Ayvah : Voice; Sound

: Voice; Sound Nadia : Hope

: Hope Pınar : Fountain, spring

: Fountain, spring Ekin : Crop

: Crop Kadir : Almighty, powerful

: Almighty, powerful Ismail : Heard by God

: Heard by God Ebrar : Virtuous

: Virtuous Asen : Name of a Bulgarian king

: Name of a Bulgarian king Aykiz : Noble, resolute, determined

: Noble, resolute, determined Aynur : Enlightened; Bright light

: Enlightened; Bright light Dildar : Beautiful face

: Beautiful face Nasrin : Wild rose

: Wild rose Emel : Passion

: Passion Aray : Graceful; Radiant; Divine

: Graceful; Radiant; Divine Zeki : Man of Intelligence

: Man of Intelligence Yaz : Summer

: Summer Hiranur : Light of the diamond

: Light of the diamond Adal : One who has fame

: One who has fame Beste : Melodic

: Melodic Galip : Defeat, victor

: Defeat, victor Furkan : Criterion, evidence

: Criterion, evidence Feyzi : Graceful

: Graceful Aylani : High chief, Heavenly rise

: High chief, Heavenly rise Hera : The goddess who represents motherhood in mythology

: The goddess who represents motherhood in mythology Eva : Eve, the first woman ever created

: Eve, the first woman ever created Tolun : Fully luminous

: Fully luminous İlkay : New moon

: New moon Ferman : Edict, ferryman

: Edict, ferryman Naz : Timid

: Timid Feray : Moonshine

: Moonshine Reyhan : Good scent

: Good scent Azani : Youth, powerful, complete

: Youth, powerful, complete Bilge : Wisdom; knowledge; intelligence; depth

: Wisdom; knowledge; intelligence; depth Pamir : The name of the Pamir Mountains

: The name of the Pamir Mountains Senar : One who is in love

: One who is in love Nihal : Successful, joyous

: Successful, joyous Amine : One with no fear in their heart

: One with no fear in their heart Antalya : Attic; place where Attalus lives

: Attic; place where Attalus lives Fatih : Conqueror

: Conqueror Bike: Queen, bride, wise

Many popular Turkish names have a variation of Arabic with Islamic significance. They have significant meanings reflecting Turkish culture, religion, and tradition.

