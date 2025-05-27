Kris Asimonye Ugboma: Behind the scenes with Bovi Ugboma's wife

Kris Asimonye Ugboma is a Nigerian social media personality and entrepreneur known for her fashion brand Good Girl Code. The Nigerian entrepreneur is widely known as the wife of Bovi Ugboma, a Nigerian comedian and actor famous for the comedy special Man on Fire.

Kris Asimonye posing in a white bubble dress (L). The social media influencer posing inside a room while wearing a black shiny dress (R). Photo: @krisasimonye on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Kris Asimonye is widely known as comedian Bovi Ugboma’s wife.

She is the CEO of a female fashion brand, Good Girl Code.

The fashion designer married Bovi Ugboma in 2009, and they have three children: Elena Uyoyo Ugboma, David Ugboma, and Chuchu Ugboma.

Profile summary

Full name Kris Asimonye Ugboma Gender Female Date of birth 18 September 1988 Age 36 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Peter Asimonye Marital status Married Husband Bovi Ugboma Children 3 Profession Social media influencer, entrepreneur, fashion designer Instagram @krisasimonye

Kris Asimonye Ugboma's bio

Bovi's wife is an entrepreneur and social media personality. She was born on 18 September 1988 in Nigeria, making her 36 years old as of May 2025. The social media influencer celebrated her 36th birthday on 18 September 2024 via an Instagram post.

Another 365 days on earth, and my last year has never been better!! My days on earth keep getting better and sweeter with every single day. I am sooooo grateful to my almighty Father for his unwavering love for me, “his favorite child.”

Top-5 facts about Kris Asimonye Ugboma. Photo: @krisasimonye on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Kris Asimonye Ugboma’s family background

The Nigerian social media’s father is Peter Asimonye. According to an Instagram post she shared on 16 June 2024, her father is deceased. She wished him a happy Father's Day with a long, heartfelt caption.

Happy Father's Day, Daddy. I am hoping you can see this wherever you are… For the first time in my life, I have been mourning my loss, mourning your absence, grieving, for months, Daddy, but it’s getting better by the day. The most painful truth I have finally come to terms with is that I just may never see you again or even have closure.

Career highlights

She is a fashion designer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. Kris Asimonye is the CEO of the Good Girl Code, a Lagos-based fashion store that sells ready-to-wear clothes for women. Her brand has been registered in the United Kingdom. Her pieces are handcrafted and created in Nigeria and shipped worldwide.

She is also a social media influencer with over 137 thousand followers. She uses her Instagram to promote her brand and share a glimpse of her life.

Kris Asimonye and Bovi Ugboma's love story

Kris and her husband Bovi posing in black outfits outside a restaurant (L). The entrepreneur and her husband posing in front of a car (R). Photo: @krisasimonye on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is married to Bovi Ugboma, a Nigerian actor and comedian. The two got married in 2009. Bovi revealed in a 9 January interview with Isaac Oladipupo that he met his wife at her girlfriend’s place. He said that he loved her the moment he saw her. They dated for one year and got married on 19 September 2009.

I met her at a girlfriend’s place. I met her and loved her almost instantly. I toasted her for, like, three months, and one year later we got married…she gave me a tough time for, like, three months…that was the toughest time I ever had.

How long has Bovi been married to Kris Asimonye?

According to an interview with TVC, the comedian said he got married to his wife, Kris Asimonye, in 2009. The two have been together for over 15 years now.

In 2007, I don’t think I was even in a relationship… I’ve been married since 2009.

Get to know Bovi’s children

The Nigerian comedian and his wife have 3 children: Elena Uyoyo Ugboma, David Ugboma, and Chuchu Ugboma. Their first child is David Ugboma Bovi Jr. He is a kid pianist and social media influencer.

Their second child, Elena, is a vlogger, actor, and influencer. She has over 62,000 followers on her Instagram account, which is managed by her mother, Kris.

The couple had their third child, Chuchu, on 20 October 2016. According to Allure Magazine, the comedian announced the birth of their third child via Snapchat. He is 8 years old as of May 2025.

Kris Asimonye and her children posing in front of a white and yellow painted wall (L). Kris and her children near the Eiffel Tower (R). Photo: @krisasimonye on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

All his children are studying in the United Kingdom. As per the Daily Trust, the comedian said that he moved them to study in the UK because Nigerian boarding schools have a normalised culture of bullying.

My kids don’t live in the country (Nigeria) anymore. They have been in the UK for two years now. It started by accident; my first son has been there since 2021 in a boarding house. So I decided that my kid needs to go boarding but not in Nigeria because the educational system has accepted bullying.

FAQs

Who is Bovi married to? He is married to Kris Asimonye Ugboma, a Nigerian social media influencer and fashion designer. What tribe is Bovi Ugboma from? According to an X (Twitter) post by Ukwuani, the comedian is an Ukwuani from Ase. Ukwuani is one of the three subgroups that make up the Igbo west of the River Niger. What is the age of Bovi Ugboma’s wife? She is 36 years old as of May 2025. How many children does Bovi Ugboma have? He has three children with his wife, Kris Asimonye. When did Bovi Ugboma get married? He married his wife on 19 September 2009. Where is Kris Asimonye Ugboma from? She hails from Nigeria.

Kris Asimonye Ugboma is a fashion designer, entrepreneur, and social media personality. She is widely known as Bovi Ugboma’s wife. She has made a name for herself in the fashion industry as the CEO of a famous female brand, Good Girl Code.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ngozi Orji. She is a Nigerian actress, gospel singer, fashion entrepreneur, and costume designer. She is also known as Zack Orji's wife. The actress was born in Enugu, Nigeria.

Ngozi Orji studied secretarial studies at the Institute of Management and Technology. She trained as a fashion designer at the Piscean School of Fashion in Lagos. She runs a fashion and event company, PCillas Integrated Services. Find out more about Ngozi Orji’s life behind the scenes.

Source: Legit.ng