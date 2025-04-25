Meet Olga Diyachenko, John Obi Mikel's entrepreneur wife

John Obi Mikel, the celebrated Nigerian football legend, is known for his illustrious career on the pitch, but behind the scenes, his personal life is equally intriguing. At the centre of it is his stunning and business-savvy wife, Olga Diyachenko. Explore her background, business ventures, and married life.

Former football star John Obi Mikel having a moment with his family (L). Olga Diyachenko having fun with her twin daughters (R). Photo: @olga_allegra on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name Olga Allegra Diyachenko Gender Female Date of birth 8 November 1990 Age 34 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Russia Current residence Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality Russian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Oleg Diyachenko Marital status Married Partner John Obi Mikel Children 2 Profession Entrepreneur

Who is Mikel's wife, Olga Diyachenko?

Born and raised in Russia, Olga Diyachenko is the daughter of a wealthy businessman. Her father, known in business circles as a wealthy industrialist, has links to various industries, including real estate and international trade. This has led to frequent online speculation that he is the famous billionaire Oleg Diyachenko.

Though Olga keeps much of her family life private, it is clear that she comes from a life of privilege. Her upbringing among the elite of Russian society shaped her elegant tastes and love for travel, fashion, and philanthropy.

Olga Diyachenko’s life as an entrepreneur

Olga Diyachenko in black dress at a party (L). Mikel Obi's wife poses for a solo photo (R). Photo: @olga_allegra on Instagram (modified by author)

Olga Diyachenko is reportedly a dedicated entrepreneur. Though the specifics of her business ventures remain under wraps, there are reports that she has been involved in lifestyle and wellness brands. With a refined aesthetic and a deep understanding of branding, Olga brings a touch of elegance and innovation to everything she does.

Her business interests appear to align with her personal brand—sophisticated, modern, and family-focused. She has also hinted at collaborations and product lines in skincare, home décor, and children's fashion.

How did Olga Diyachenko meet John Mikel Obi?

John Obi Mikel met Olga Diyachenko during his time playing for Chelsea FC. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends in London, and their relationship blossomed from there. They’ve been together for over a decade and continue to inspire fans with their enduring love story.

While some speculated about cultural differences between a Nigerian footballer and a Russian heiress, the pair have proven that love knows no boundaries. Over time, their bond has only grown stronger, with both individuals supporting each other's personal and professional endeavours.

How many children does Mikel Obi have?

Olga Diyachenko's kids, Ava and Mia, celebrate Halloween (L). The twin kids pose for a photo together (R). Photo: @olga_allegra (modified by author)

Mikel and Olga are proud parents to twin daughters, Ava and Mia. The girls, who were born in 2015, are often seen in heartwarming family photos on their parents’ social media accounts. Olga Diyachenko often shares adorable moments of her children, showing off their daily activities, holidays, and milestones.

Who is Mikel Obi’s wife? Mikel Obi's wife is Olga Diyachenko, a Russian-born entrepreneur and socialite from a wealthy background. Is Olga Diyachenko married to John Obi Mikel? While it’s not publicly confirmed if they are legally married, Olga Diyachenko and the former Chelsea player have been in a long-term committed relationship. Do Olga Diyachenko and John Obi Mikel have kids? Yes. They have twin daughters, Ava and Mia, born in 2015. What does Olga Diyachenko do for a living? She is an entrepreneur involved in lifestyle and wellness ventures. Who is Olga Diyachenko’s father? Her father is a wealthy Russian businessman, often speculated to be the Oleg Diyachenko billionaire. Are Mikel Obi and Olga Diyachenko still together? The couple is still happily together, raising their twin daughters and enjoying life as a modern, multicultural family. What nationality is Olga Diyachenko? She is Russian by nationality. She has, however, lived in various countries, including the UK and the UAE, alongside her partner, John Obi Mikel.

Olga Diyachenko has been in a long-term relationship with former professional footballer John Obi Mikel. While it is unknown if they are officially married due to the private nature of their relationship, they are mostly referred to as husband and wife. The two are parents to twin daughters. She is believed to hail from an affluent Russian family.

