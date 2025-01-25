How are Nia Jax's parents and siblings connected to The Bloodline?

The Anoa'i family has dominated wrestling and has a legacy spanning generations. The family has produced some of the best wrestlers in history, including the wrestling stable The Bloodline. Nia Jax’s parents and siblings are also believed to be from the family, but their exact connection to The Bloodline remains mysterious.

Wrestler Nia Jax (in black) poses for a photo with her mother (Renate Fanene) and two brothers (Patrick and Benjamin). Photo: @wrestlingflashbacks on Facebook (modified by author)

The Anoaʻi family’s domination in wrestling spans generations. Over the years, it has given rise to many big wrestling names, and today, more people from the family, including The Bloodline members, continue to thrive in the profession. For many wrestling fans, the familial ties between Nia Jax’s parents and The Bloodline are unclear, making them want to know more about the family.

Who are Nia Jax’s parents?

Former WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax is one of Renate and Joseph Fanene's three children. Nia’s father, Joseph, was reportedly born on October 9, 1954, in Auckland, New Zealand, and was a wrestler. He is said to be the first cousin of blood brothers Amituanaʻi Anoaʻi and Peter Maivia, who started the Anoaʻi family lineage.

According to his IMDb profile, Joseph Fanene was not only a wrestler but also an actor. He reportedly has 11 acting credits, and some of his notable appearances include starring in Jake and the Fatman, Renegade, Wiseguy, and Momentum.

Nia Jax’s mom, Renate Fanene, is of German descent, adding a unique cultural blend to the wrestler’s heritage. Even though she is the mother of a famous wrestler, Renate stays away from the spotlight, and not much is known about her. Her daughter occasionally shares pictures of her on social media.

Does Nia Jax have siblings?

Wrestler Nia Jax has two siblings: an older brother named Patrick and a younger brother named Benjamin. Only scanty information about her siblings is available, hinting at their privacy preferences. However, once in a while, Nia Jax shares their pictures on social media, demonstrating their close family ties.

How is Nia Jax related to The Bloodline?

Wrestling stable The Bloodline was formed in 2021, and most of its members hail from the famous Anoaʻi family of Samoan descent. The group currently comprises Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, and its former members are Roman Reigns, The Rock, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman.

Nia Jax is related to The Bloodline through their shared ancestry in the Anoaʻi family. Joseph Fanene, Nia Jax’s father, is a first cousin to Amituanaʻi Anoaʻi and Peter Maivia, Roman Reign’s uncles. Therefore, Nia Jax and The Bloodline members are part of the same extended family and are generally called cousins.

Why isn’t Nia Jax part of The Bloodline in WWE?

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Nia Jax attend the WWE Superstars For Hope Reception in New York City. Photo: Brian Ach

The Bloodline is an all-male stable in WWE that shares familial ties as descendants of the Anoaʻi family lineage. Although female wrestler Nia Jax is related to The Bloodline, she is not a group member. She charts a separate path as a solo female wrestler and has excelled, winning multiple WWE Women’s Championships.

In an interview with Daily Mail, she explained why she has not joined The Bloodline. She said:

It's only been discussed by fans. I definitely think that's an easy thing to go to, but I also know that the boys really support us in our journey. And they want us to be successful in our own right and, pave our own path, and create our own legacy.

She continued:

If it does come down to it to where they need a little bit of our assistance, you know that we're going to be there without even a second guess. But right now, they're big fans of ours and what we're doing in the women's division. But like I said, if it's needed, we're going to be there.

FAQs

Who are Nia Jax’s mother and father? The wrestler was born to Renate and Joseph Michael Fanene. Does Nia Jax have siblings? She is the middle child in a family of three children. Her older brother is Patrick, and her younger brother is Benjamin. Is Nia Jax Samoan? She is of Samoan heritage from her father's side, Joseph Fanene, the first cousin of blood brothers Amituanaʻi Anoaʻi and Peter Maivia. How is Nia Jax kin to Roman Reigns? Nia Jax and Roman Reigns share a common ancestry, as they are descendants of the Anoa’i lineage. They are considered cousins, but the degree of the cousin relationship is not clearly established. Are Tamina and Nia Jax related? Sarona Moana Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu, professionally known as Tamina Snuka, is Nia Jax’s cousin. The two wrestlers hail from the Anoaʻi family. Who are WWE superstars in Nia Jax’s family tree? She is related to several big names in wrestling history, including Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Tamina Snuka. Does Nia Jax have a husband? The former WWE Women’s Champion is not married and has never exchanged marriage vows.

Nia Jax's parents, Renate and Joseph Fanene, are crucial pillars in the wrestler’s journey to WWE stardom. Though not in the limelight, her two siblings have supported her throughout her career, and she shares a close bond with them. Nia Jax and the wrestling stable The Bloodline are related as they are descendants of the Anoa’i lineage.

