Karol G's parents and siblings: a glimpse into the life of the Reggaeton star

Karol G’s parents, Martha Navarro and Guillermo Giraldo, played a significant role in shaping her journey as a singer and songwriter. Her parents have been a constant source of unwavering support and inspiration since the beginning of her career.

Karol G's parents Martha and Guillermo posing in an environment filled with flowers (L). The singer posing for a selfie with her parents (R). Photo: @papa_kg, karolg on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Karol G’s parents are Guillermo Giraldo and Martha Navarro.

Her father wanted to be a singer but could not achieve his dreams.

She has three sisters, and one of them is her half sister from her father’s side.

Her parents have been supportive of her career from the beginning, and they often celebrate her wins.

Full name Carolina Giraldo Navarro Date of birth 14 February 1991 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Medellín, Colombia Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality Colombian Ethnicity Latina Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown (mostly dyed) Eye colour Brown Mother Martha Navarro Father Guillermo Giraldo Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Salomón Villada Hoyos (Feid) College University of Antioquia Career Singer, songwriter Instagram @karolg TikTok @karolg Facebook @karolg X (Twitter) @karolg

Karol G’s Parents: The force behind her success

The singer and songwriter was born to Guillermo Giraldo and Martha Navarro. They raised her in Medellín, Colombia. Her parents have been by her side throughout her music career.

In an interview with Today, she said that her success did not just come overnight. She has been working for a long time, and her parents signed her contract when she began singing in 2006.

The singer also said that she celebrates because her parents and the rest of the family have been with her all the time. She felt confident because of the support from her parents and how they believed in her.

Karol G's parents, Guillermo Giraldo and Martha, at the "Karol G, La Guerrera del Genero" documentary screening on 9 March 2019 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with Elle magazine, she said that many people thought that her singing talent was a joke. However, her parents were there for her throughout the journey. She revealed that she never gave up on her talent because of them.

My father, always, even when I didn’t want to, would say, ‘"Yes, let’s go; we are going to make it.'" For so many years—not one, not two, not three, many years—everyone thought my goal of becoming a singer was a joke. It was a challenge to keep believing in myself. And if it wasn’t for my parents convincing me that I could make it, I would have felt ashamed and abandoned the whole thing.

She sees her success as a result of her parents’ support. Below are more details about the Colombian singer’s parents.

Martha Navarro

Karol G and her mother, Martha Navarro sending kisses (L). The singer, Karol G posing with her hand on her mother's shoulder (R). Photo: @karolg on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Karol G's mom is Martha Navarro. On 15 May 2017, the singer shared a post on Instagram and described her mother as the most attentive, concerned, and great woman she knew. According to her, she taught her to be a real woman.

And this is mine. Not the one I touched, the best. The most attentive, concerned, helpful, warrior, fighter and beautiful woman I know. The person who taught me to be a real woman, a complete woman, and from whom I started to look for the best version of me always. Anything she says would be cut short. Your work was not in vain. Under your teaching and in your hands, the most beautiful family has grown. Every day is your day. I love you to infinity.

The singer also dedicates all her success to her mother. In an Instagram post she shared on 8 May 2016, she said that her mother taught her the importance of ethics, values, and gratitude.

Her mother has inspired some of her music. According to Hola, the singer’s mother inspired her song S91. At the end of the song, Karol G says a protection prayer, Psalms 91, taught by her mother when she was young.

Guillermo Giraldo

Karol G puts her arms around her father, who is holding awards (L). Karol G's father Guillermo Giraldo holding his grandchild (R). Photo: @papa_kg on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Her father is Guillermo Giraldo, and is her number one supporter. According to a clip she shared on Instagram on 7 November 2021, her father started nurturing her talent in 1996. In the clip, she was singing to a group of people in a field while her father was drumming for her. She considers her father her first manager.

In the aforementioned interview with Today, she shared that her father had dreams of becoming a singer, but never got the chance to pursue them. When he found out that his daughter had a passion for music, he started supporting her by buying musical instruments for her.

My father always wanted to be a singer, and he didn’t have the opportunity. So when he realized that I liked music, he started everything, like music instruments and many things. We are like two people in our team: my father and I…

Karol G's dad has always believed in her from the start. In a 5 February 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight after winning her first Grammy, she called her dad to share the news. Her father celebrates her wins and is proud of her.

The famous singer said that her father trusted her even when she did not trust herself. He encouraged her and instilled in her the importance of perseverance.

My father always trusted me, even in the moments that I never trusted myself. He was like pushing me, ‘Hey, you can do it; you are the best; you are a warrior.’ For me, the 90 percent of these achievements are my dad and my family. Like putting that support on me, so dads, believe in your kids, support them; they are great.

Get to know Karol G’s siblings

The singer has three sisters, Verónica Giraldo Navarro, Jessica Giraldo and Katherin Giraldo, who is her half-sister. Verónica is the eldest child in her family. She was born on 11 September 1987. She is a famous model and social media influencer known for sharing beauty and fashion content on Instagram.

Karol G posing during a Billboard award event (L). The Colombian singer (pink hair) posing in a family photo with her parents and sisters (R). Photo: @karolg on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jessica is the second child in the Giraldo family. She was born on 4 October 1989. She is a social media influencer and entrepreneur known as the CEO of Amorfa Gemz, a Colombian handmade jewellery company.

Katherin Giraldo is Karol G’s half-sister, and she is the youngest in the family. She is the youngest sister. Giraldo is a social media personality, professional colourist, model and stylist.

The singer also acknowledges her sisters as her pillars and support in her music journey. According to an Instagram post she shared on 9 July 2024, they are her source of happiness, and she is blessed to have them.

Thank God for my dad, my sisters and my niece. How blessed I am to have them with me... They're my happiness, my reason, my reality, and the pillar that holds my mental and emotional health... In this thing I do, every day I value more the fact that I have them with me.

Karol G posing near the Pyramids of Egypt (L) The musician posing with her hands on her waist (R). Photo: @karolg on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Karol G? She is a Colombian singer and songwriter known for songs like Tusa, Provenza and Mamii. How old is Karol G? She is 34 years old as of 2025. Who is Karol G's half sister? Her half sister is Katherin Giraldo. Where is Karol G from? She hails from Medellín, Colombia. Does Karol G have a dad? Her father is Guillermo Giraldo. Who are Karol G’s sisters? She has three sisters, Veronica Giraldo, Jessica Giraldo, and half-sister Katherin Giraldo.

Karol G’s parents played a critical role in her music career. Her father wanted to be a musician but could not achieve his dreams. Despite that, he has supported her daughter's talent in music and made it his mission to see her succeed. She was raised alongside three sisters.

Source: Legit.ng