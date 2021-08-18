100+ cute fox names, what they mean and where they come from

Foxes are small to medium-sized mammals with bushy tails, long fur, pointed ears, and a narrow snout. They look like dogs and have dog-like traits. Here is a list of charming fox names, along with their meanings and origins.

Cleverness, independence, fun, mischief, beauty, protection, and good luck are all symbols and meanings associated with the fox. Foxes may be found on every continent except Antarctica, therefore they appear in many cultures' mythology and folklore.

Amazing fox names for boys and girls

What are some cute famous fox names? Check out the amusing names below.

Female fox names

Here is a whole list of stunning fox baby girl names to choose from if you are looking for some naming ideas.

Ariel - Lion of God (Hebrew/Biblical origin)

- Lion of God (Hebrew/Biblical origin) Alawa - Pea

- Pea Apricot - A fruit, plum (Armenian origin)

- A fruit, plum (Armenian origin) Alsoomse - Someone who enjoys being independent

- Someone who enjoys being independent Arizona - The great oak tree (Basque origin)

- The great oak tree (Basque origin) Chance - Fortune (English origin)

- Fortune (English origin) Chepi - A fair spirit

- A fair spirit Coco - Chocolate bean (American/French origin)

- Chocolate bean (American/French origin) Cinnamon - A spice (American origin)

- A spice (American origin) Dora - God's gift (Greek origin)

- God's gift (Greek origin) Dena - From the valley

- From the valley Eva - Giver of life (Hebrew origin)

- Giver of life (Hebrew origin) Fuzzy - Loose (German origin)

- Loose (German origin) Ginger - Reddish-orange colour (English origin)

- Reddish-orange colour (English origin) Haze - Reddish-brown colour (English origin)

- Reddish-brown colour (English origin) Hausis - An old woman

- An old woman Huret - Someone beautiful

- Someone beautiful Kanti - A woman who loves to sing

- A woman who loves to sing Keegsquaw - A virgin lady

- A virgin lady Kimi - A secretive woman

- A secretive woman Mia - Mine (Italian origin))

- Mine (Italian origin)) Mystic - Connected to the mystery (Greek origin)

- Connected to the mystery (Greek origin) Makkitotosimew - A woman with large breast

- A woman with large breast Misty - A beautiful female name of American origin

- A beautiful female name of American origin Nala - Meaning queen in Swahili

- Meaning queen in Swahili Nadie - A wise woman

- A wise woman Nijlon - A mistress

- A mistress Nuna - Name for land

- Name for land Penny - Its a character from awesome nets

- Its a character from awesome nets Pules - A lovely pigeon

- A lovely pigeon Scarlet - Bright red colour (English origin)

- Bright red colour (English origin) Sooleawa - Beautiful silver

- Beautiful silver Sandy - Great name for a light coloured baby

- Great name for a light coloured baby Tahki - Something cold

- Something cold Wawetseka - A pretty woman

- A pretty woman Wikimak - A wife

- A wife Red - Crimson-haired, the colour (English origin)

- Crimson-haired, the colour (English origin) Rita - Precious name that means pearl

- Precious name that means pearl Vixen - A female fox, and also a perfect name for a spirited or friend foxy lady!

Male fox names

Fox baby names for boys may provide a sense of tradition as well as strength in a youngster. Check out the list of amazing male names below.

Ahanu - A man who loves to laugh

- A man who loves to laugh Anakausuen - A worker

- A worker Askuwheteau - One who keeps watching

- One who keeps watching Bandit - For the fox who lives to his own laws.

- For the fox who lives to his own laws. Broadway - A fire maker

- A fire maker Bomber - One with boundless energy

- One with boundless energy Dexter - Dyer (English origin)

- Dyer (English origin) Diesel - Ruler of the people (German origin)

- Ruler of the people (German origin) Dobby - The big-eared dobby from Harry Potter!

- The big-eared dobby from Harry Potter! Eluwilussit - The holy one

- The holy one Enkoodabaoo - One who lives alone

- One who lives alone Etlelooaat - He who loves to shout

- He who loves to shout Frankie - Free or truthful (American origin)

- Free or truthful (American origin) George - Earth/soil (Greek origin)

- Earth/soil (Greek origin) Hurrit - A handsome man

- A handsome man Hassun - A stone

- A stone Jasper - Treasure (English origin)

- Treasure (English origin) Jamie - Supplanter (English origin)

- Supplanter (English origin) Jax - God has been gracious (English origin)

- God has been gracious (English origin) Luke - The bright one (English origin)

- The bright one (English origin) Maverick - Wild or independent (American origin)

- Wild or independent (American origin) Max - Derived from the Aboriginal origin, meaning the greatest

- Derived from the Aboriginal origin, meaning the greatest Makkapitew - A man with large teeth

- A man with large teeth Matchitehew - An evil-hearted man

- An evil-hearted man Mischief - A name for one who gets up to all sorts of mischief!

- A name for one who gets up to all sorts of mischief! Nelson - Son of Neil (English origin)

- Son of Neil (English origin) Nick - Victory of people (Greek origin)

- Victory of people (Greek origin) Oreo - Mountain/gold (English origin)

- Mountain/gold (English origin) Rex - King (Latin origin)

- King (Latin origin) Ranger - Forest protector (English origin)

- Forest protector (English origin) Rooney - Crimson hired (Irish origin)

- Crimson hired (Irish origin) Rusty - Brunette (American origin)

- Brunette (American origin) Rufus - Red (From Latin origin)

- Red (From Latin origin) Snipe - Victory of people (Greek origin)

- Victory of people (Greek origin) Scout - To listen (French origin)

- To listen (French origin) Snoopy - Very bold and likes to snoop!

- Very bold and likes to snoop! Spark - Vivacious sprightly (Old Norse origin)

- Vivacious sprightly (Old Norse origin) Tod - Clever person (English/Scottish origin)

- Clever person (English/Scottish origin) Thor - God of thunder (Old Norse origin)

- God of thunder (Old Norse origin) Toby - The goodness in God (Hebrew origin)

- The goodness in God (Hebrew origin) Tucker - To torment (English/German origin)

Cute fox names

Here is a look at some amazing names for a fox to consider.

Akari - Something bright or light coloured.

- Something bright or light coloured. Autumn - A cute name for a fox whose colours remind you of the season.

- A cute name for a fox whose colours remind you of the season. Bashira - a joyful person or a predictor of good news

- a joyful person or a predictor of good news Blagdan - From the shadowy valley

- From the shadowy valley Candy - For a fox who is as sweet as candy.

- For a fox who is as sweet as candy. Clover - The perfect name for a lucky fox, just like a four-leaf clover.

- The perfect name for a lucky fox, just like a four-leaf clover. Elf - A fox with large ears.

- A fox with large ears. Fluffers -Great name for a sweet fluffy fox!

-Great name for a sweet fluffy fox! Hiro - A generous person

- A generous person Kira - A hero or anti-hero

- A hero or anti-hero Mami - One with true beauty

- One with true beauty Mystic - Does your sweet fox seem to appear just when you'd like to see her?

- Does your sweet fox seem to appear just when you'd like to see her? Nibbles - A perfect fox that loves to chew and nibble.

- A perfect fox that loves to chew and nibble. Snowball - An apt name for a big white fluffy fox.

- An apt name for a big white fluffy fox. Snuggles - A cuddly fox.

Mythical fox names

Ever considered a mythological character? Here are some good fox names.

Amor - A cute name to mean love (Roman origin)

- A cute name to mean love (Roman origin) Aphroditus - It features the male and female parts (Greek origin)

- It features the male and female parts (Greek origin) Faunus - To befriend (Roman origin)

- To befriend (Roman origin) Hapi - Depicted as an intersex (Egyptian origin)

- Depicted as an intersex (Egyptian origin) Kitsune - A Japanese origin to mean being the strongest.

- A Japanese origin to mean being the strongest. Kudagitsune - A Japanese name meaning

- A Japanese name meaning Nikephoros - One who carries victory (Greek origin)

- One who carries victory (Greek origin) Nun - The primeval waters (Egyptian origin)

- The primeval waters (Egyptian origin) Pollux - Something that is very sweet (Roman origin)

Adorable Kawaii fox names

Kawaii is a Japanese word that translates to "cute." Consider some of these adorable kawaii baby names for your little one.

Akira - Something clear and bright

- Something clear and bright Chieko - A thousand blessings child

- A thousand blessings child Chiharu - One thousand springs

- One thousand springs Chikako - A child of wisdom

- A child of wisdom Dai - A great thing or someone great

- A great thing or someone great Daiki - This name in Japanese means born to great glory

- This name in Japanese means born to great glory Daisuke - A great helper

- A great helper Daitan - Daring and bold one

- Daring and bold one Eiji - A popular name for the second child, means prosperity, peace, and eternity

- A popular name for the second child, means prosperity, peace, and eternity Hayami - Rare and unusual beauty

- Rare and unusual beauty Hideyo - Superior generations

- Superior generations Hiroki - Abundant joy and strength

- Abundant joy and strength Hiroto - A great flight

- A great flight Izanagi - A male who invites

- A male who invites Jun - An obedient person

- An obedient person Kaori - A strong male person

- A strong male person Katsumi - Victorious beauty

- Victorious beauty Kisho - One who knows his own mind

- One who knows his own mind Minato - Protected port

Badass fox names

A badass name can be both terrifying and tough. Take a look at the list below.

Aera - Strength of a lion (Hindi origin)

- Strength of a lion (Hindi origin) Arsenio - Strength (Greek origin)

- Strength (Greek origin) Aziz - All-powerful (Arabic origin)

- All-powerful (Arabic origin) Einer - A warrior (Scandinavian origin)

- A warrior (Scandinavian origin) Enzo - Rules the home

- Rules the home Gunnar -Bold warrior

-Bold warrior Maverick - Independent-thinker (English origin)

- Independent-thinker (English origin) Neron - Someone strong (Spanish origin)

- Someone strong (Spanish origin) Orion - Son of fore or mighty hunter (Greek origin)

- Son of fore or mighty hunter (Greek origin) Sawyer - Timber cutter (English origin)

- Timber cutter (English origin) Talon - For the claw of a bird of prey (French origin)

- For the claw of a bird of prey (French origin) Wyatt - Brave and strong (English origin)

- Brave and strong (English origin) Zale - Sea of strength (Greek origin)

- Sea of strength (Greek origin) Zeke - God strengthens (Hebrew origin)

What is a good name for a fox?

An excellent fox name is one that has a distinct meaning and origin.

Choosing a fox name can feel intimidating because foxes are often considered fierce animals. However, fox names are some of the best and unique names you can consider having.

