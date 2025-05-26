Ashabi Simple's rise in Nollywood: navigating love and fame in Nollywood

Ashabi Simple is a Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, and film producer widely known for appearing in Yoruba films. The actress is also known for her relationship with Portable, a Nigerian singer and songwriter famous for the hit single Zazuu Zeh alongside Poco Lee and Olamide.

Profile summary

Real name Akinyanju Omobolarinde Nickname Ashabi Simple Gender Female Date of birth 12 June 1994 Age 30 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Yoruba Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Dating Partner Portable Omolalomi Children 2 University Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago-Iwoye Profession Actress, film producer, scriptwriter Net worth $5,000–$10,000 Instagram @ashabi.mohsimple_

Ashabi Simple's biography

Ashabi Simple was born Akinyanju Omobolarinde in Lagos, Nigeria. She is of Yoruba ethnicity and subscribes to the Islamic religion.

Details of her parents are not public, but she has a twin sister named Akinyanju Iretiola and a younger sister named Adunniade Oluwabusayomi.

The Nigerian actress attended Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye. She graduated from the Yoruba Language Department in the Faculty of Arts in November 2023.

Why is Ashabi Simple famous?

Ashabi Simple is a well-known Nollywood actress. She discovered her passion for acting at a young age. Ashabi dedicated herself to honing her acting skills before joining Nollywood.

Ashabi Simple has appeared in numerous film roles, including Love Trap, Marriage Trap, and Itedara. Her latest Yoruba movie, Omoronike, is set to be released on 20 May 2025. Additionally, Yalode is set to come out in June, according to her Instagram post.

Akinyanju Omobolarinde is active on social media. She shares her film work on her self-titled YouTube channel.

The Yoruba actress is also active on Instagram. Ashabi Simple's Instagram page has over 121 thousand followers. The actress shares her movies, as well as snippets of her life, on the platform.

Who is Ashabi Simple's husband?

Ashabi Simple is not married. However, she has been in a relationship with Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, famously known as Portable. He is a Nigerian singer-songwriter famous for songs like 99 Spirit, Crazy Masquerade, Azaman, and Joromi.

According to Punch, the Nigerian rapper has two wives. He told the creator, Egungun:

I am a king, and you cannot tell me to have one wife. I love my first and second wives, but I don’t know the third wife yet. Many are fighting for the third spot, but can you behave like the first and second wives?

Portable and Ashabi have two kids together. Their son, Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan, was born in June 2023, while their daughter Princess Irorunloluwa Eyitayo was born on 13 September 2024.

The Ogun State native, Portable, has made headlines often for controversial reasons. According to the Daily Post, the Zazuu Zeh singer was arraigned in court for assault on 2 April 2023.

In February 2025, the rapper was being sought by police after he allegedly assaulted Ogun State Government officials. The actress pleaded on social media for her 'husband' to be shown mercy. She posted:

God, please show me your mercy. I can’t even help myself. I am so tired. Please help him for the sake of those he has been good to.

FAQs

Who is Ashabi Simple? She is a renowned Nigerian actress, screenwriter, and film producer. What is the real name of Ashabi Simple? The actress's real name is Akinyanju Omobolarinde. What is Ashabi Simple's age? The Nigerian actress is 30 years old as of May 2025. Ashabi was born on 12 June 1994. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Where is Ashabi Simple from? The actress hails from Lagos, Nigeria. What is Ashabi Simple's ethnicity? Ashabi comes from the Yoruba ethnicity. Who is Ashabi Simple's husband? The Nollywood star is not married. However, she has been in a long-term relationship with Nigerian singer Portable. Do Portable and Ashabi have kids? Yes, the two share two kids: a son named Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan and a daughter named Princess Irorunloluwa Eyitayo.

Nigerian actress Ashabi Simple has appeared in numerous movies, such as Love Trap, Marriage Trap, and Itedara. She is also a screenwriter and film producer.

