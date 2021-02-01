Global site navigation

Local editions

120+ cool nicknames for boys and girls that are likely to stick
Ask Legit

120+ cool nicknames for boys and girls that are likely to stick

by  Adrianna Simwa

In today's society, it is common for people to have nicknames. These names could be quite similar to one's official name. This means that there are certain methods that can be used to choose cool nicknames that will be suitable for each person.

cool nicknames
A group of boys and girls with kids. Photo: pexels.com, @Peace Alberto Iteriteka
Source: UGC

Good nicknames can raise one's status and popularity, while bad ones can leave a bad impression on people who are not acquainted with each other. Therefore, it is necessary to take precautions while choosing a nickname.

120+ cool nicknames for boys and girls

Different factors can be considered when choosing a name for someone. Some of these factors are personality, mannerisms, and physical features. These things will enable you to have an explanation as to why you, or someone else, has a certain nickname.

What are some special nicknames that are common for boys?

If you are looking for that perfect name to give your partner, male friend, brother, male cousin, or even yourself, here are some great ideas:
  • Alpha
  • Big Daddy
  • Blueberry
  • Bossman
  • Bossman
  • Brainiac
  • Captain
  • Caveman
  • Champ
  • Chief
  • Chip
  • Chubster
  • Chunk
  • Cutie Patootie
  • Dr Cocktail
  • Fly Guy
  • Foxy
  • Goofball
  • Gorgeous
  • Guapo
  • Gummy Bear
  • Honey Bunny
  • Hotshot
  • Hottie
  • Hulk
  • Macho
  • Mister
  • Monkey
  • Mr Wholesome
  • Muffin
  • Nibbles
  • Nuggie
  • Papa Bear
  • Pookie
  • Prettyboy
  • Sherlock
  • Slim Shady
  • Snookums
  • Snuggy
  • Sofa King
  • Soldier
  • Spanky
  • Sparky
  • Sweetness
  • Tiger
  • Waldorf
  • Woody
  • Yankee
  • Yoda

What are some popular nicknames that are common for girls?

cool nicknames for games
Girls standing outside. Photo: pexels.com, @Muhammad-taha Ibrahim
Source: UGC

Cool nicknames allow girls to stand out and express their personality, interests, or characteristics. Here are good names for girls you can use.

  • Alliebear
  • Baby Spell
  • Barbwire
  • Bitsy
  • Bliss
  • Boo Boo Kitty
  • Bug
  • Buttercup
  • Butterface
  • Butterfly
  • Cadillac
  • Chapstick
  • Charms
  • Corny
  • Dimples
  • Doofus
  • Eerie
  • Firecracker
  • Firefly
  • Frosty
  • Giggles
  • Hoops
  • Kabuki
  • Lady Fantastic
  • Lioness
  • Love Nugget
  • Magenta
  • Mittens
  • Nibbler
  • Onyx
  • Panda
  • Peaches
  • Pebbles
  • Pop Bee
  • Pumpkin
  • Rebel
  • Roxy
  • Sandstorm
  • Slayer
  • Squints
  • Sugar Hiccup
  • Tangerine
  • Tiny
  • Trinity
  • Twinkle
  • Venom Charms
  • Venus
  • Whiskers
  • Wild Kitten

What are some badass nicknames you can give a loved one?

What are some special nicknames that are common for boys?
Top view of two boys lying on the ground with their heads touching and smiling. Photo: pexels.com, @Obibini Kobby
Source: UGC

Badass nicknames are great for people with strong personalities. If you have a boring name, people may translate that you are a boring person. However, a badass name will change people's outlook on you.

  • Anthony Black
  • Batman
  • Bender
  • Blood King
  • Bootsie
  • Bruise
  • Chaos
  • Cobra
  • Danger Don
  • Doomsday
  • Dragon
  • Drogo
  • Frostbite
  • Gandalf
  • Ghost
  • Gizmo
  • Grandpa Hassan
  • Hercules
  • Iceman
  • Kane
  • Kraken
  • Mighty
  • Ninja
  • Panther
  • Pirate
  • Ranger
  • Razor
  • Reaper
  • Renegade
  • Scarface
  • Scotch
  • Shade
  • Sharpies
  • Slasher
  • Smoke
  • Spike
  • Stone Cold
  • Storm
  • Tarzan
  • Terminator
  • The creeper
  • Tiger
  • Tsunami
  • Undertaker
  • Viking
  • Vulture
  • Windstorm
  • Womanizer
  • Wraith
  • Wyatt

Badass nicknames for girls

How do you come up with a cool nickname that is going to stick?
Women standing near a gate. Photo: pexels.com, @Godisable Jacob
Source: UGC

Some girls possess powerful energies and attitudes, and you cannot easily mess with this type of female. If you are in this category or know someone like this, these are some nickname ideas for them.

  • Arya
  • Bennet
  • Blaze
  • Bristol
  • Carlotta
  • Cascade
  • Coco
  • Cosma
  • Danica
  • Dixie
  • Dottie
  • Elsa
  • Empress
  • Enigma
  • Evie
  • Freya
  • Gemma
  • Iris
  • Jet
  • Jinx
  • Josie
  • Jules
  • Katana
  • Lux
  • Maeve
  • Maisie
  • Majesty
  • Medusa
  • Mimi
  • Morgana
  • Nikita
  • Pandora
  • Petra
  • Phoenix
  • Pixie
  • Pumps
  • Rowan
  • Roxanas
  • Sapphire
  • Shadow
  • Terror
  • Tessie
  • Toxin
  • Trixie
  • Vex
  • Viper
  • Vivi
  • Voodoo
  • Zadie
  • Ziva

Cool nicknames for games

What are some popular nicknames that are common for girls?
A boy in a yellow t-shirt using a VR headset. Photo: pexels.com, @Julia M Cameron
Source: UGC

Here are a selection of cool gaming names to kickstart your gaming adventure.

  • Alex Jones
  • Alice
  • Amaretto
  • Amazon
  • Angon
  • Aqua
  • Bouncing
  • Bowser
  • Cat
  • Daemon
  • Decades
  • Dragonite
  • Evil Genius
  • Feta
  • Final Fantasy
  • Flea
  • Fury
  • Hijacker
  • Inch
  • Inferior
  • Invaders
  • Link Man
  • Locker
  • Madden NFL
  • Manifesto
  • Mario Brothers
  • Mario RPG
  • Nest
  • New Ambush
  • Nidoking
  • Numb
  • Ori Super
  • Orphan
  • Parrot
  • Penguin
  • Pigeon
  • Pirate
  • Raptor
  • Repulsor
  • Revenger
  • Skillz inc
  • Super Smash Bros
  • Thunder
  • Titanium
  • Torpedo
  • Trink
  • Tusk
  • Tweek
  • Valgazza
  • Wario

Cool 3 letter nicknames

cool 3 letter nicknames
A group of students. Photo: pexels.com, @Erique Erufu Onojoserio
Source: UGC

Three-letter nicknames are short and easy to remember. They are concise and straightforward, making them convenient for use in various contexts. Here are some cool 3-letter nicknames you can use.

  • Ace
  • Blu
  • Dex
  • Eon
  • Evy
  • Fay
  • Fox
  • Gus
  • Hex
  • Ivy
  • Jax
  • Jet
  • Kai
  • Kit
  • Lux
  • Lyn
  • Max
  • Neo
  • Nik
  • Pyx
  • Ray
  • Rex
  • Rio
  • Sky
  • Sly
  • Sol
  • Taz
  • Uzi
  • Val
  • Vea
  • Vex
  • Vix
  • Xan
  • Yon
  • Zan
  • Zeb
  • Zed
  • Zel
  • Zen
  • Zen
  • Zep
  • Zia
  • Zio

How do you come up with a cool nickname that is going to stick?

Creating an awesome and unforgettable nickname can be an enjoyable and imaginative endeavour. Reflect on your passions and pastimes. Additionally, think about your character attributes and don't hesitate to experiment with your real name or initials.

Different cool nicknames are relevant for people with different personalities, styles, interests, attitudes, and so much more. Select the most suitable one for yourself or a loved one.

Legit.ng recently published an article with unique Yoruba names for boys and girls with meanings. The Yoruba community is known for occupying the southwestern part of Nigeria.

The various Yoruba names given to kids depend on the family, events that occurred around the time of birth, and the circumstances surrounding the birth. Check out this post if you are looking for a cool traditional Yoruba name for your child.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel