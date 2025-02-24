Rykardo Agbor: the life of a Nollywood talent worth celebrating

I sent you to school to study Communication and Language Arts at the University of Ibadan, and now you are telling us you want to be an actor, it's impossible.

Rykardo Agbor recalled his father’s stern words when he first expressed interest in acting. Years later, he has built an impressive career, starring in films like King of Shitta (2013) and Badcop (2023). His name is synonymous with talent and versatility in Nollywood cinema. From family objections to industry recognition, he remains an inspiration to many.

Rykardo Agbor sitting in the driver’s seat (L). The actor standing next to a red Toyota Corolla (R). Photo: @Rykardoa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Rykardo Agbor was born in Lagos, Nigeria.

Lagos, Nigeria. He studied Communication and Language Arts at the University of Ibadan.

He has starred in over 30 films.

He is the father of twins, Daniel and Daniela.

He met his wife through a friend while she was still in school.

Profile summary

Full name Rykardo Agbor Gender Male Date of birth 4 February 1973 Age 52 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Children 2 School Stadium High School University University of Ibadan Profession Actor Instagram @agborrykardo

Rykardo Agbor’s biography

Rykardo Agbor was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He grew up in a family of four, with three sisters, making him the only son. He is also the only member of his family who pursued a career in arts.

The Nollywood actor attended Stadium High School in Surulere, Lagos. He later furthered his education at the University of Ibadan, where he studied Communication and Language Arts.

Reflecting on his childhood, Rykardo revealed that he was passionate about soccer and played the sport well in his younger years. However, his parents strongly opposed his interest, viewing football as a profession for loafers.

Top-5 facts about Rykardo Agbor. Photo: @Rykardoa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Despite his parents’ disapproval of football, he made significant earnings from the sport. In an interview with Modern Ghana, he recalled being paid N10 per match, a significant amount at the time:

In primary school, I was playing football. I was very popular with football then and I was paid N10 per match. I shared money with my friends. Give them like one kobo each…I had a nickname then; 'King Perierra'. They named me after a Brazilian footballer then.

How old is Rykardo Agbor?

The Nollywood actor is 52 years old as of February 2025. He was born on 4 February 1973. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Do Rykardo Agbor’s parents support his acting career?

Rykardo Agbor’s parents initially opposed his acting career, believing it to be a waste of time. He had to persuade them that acting was a respectable profession. In an interview with Independent Nigeria, the renowned actor explained:

I explained to them that acting is a decent career and that they have to support me in that. I mean, acting is more like mass communication. You are informing people of events, situations, or acts that would still come to pass.

Rykardo Agbor dressed in traditional Nigerian attire. Photo: @Rykardoa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Over time, his parents began to accept his career choice, especially when he started gaining recognition in the industry. He noted that securing roles was challenging, but his success eventually changed their perception.

Rykardo Agbor’s films

According to his IMDb profile, the Nigerian actor has featured in over 30 films. Some of his popular films include:

Film Role Year Toko taya Michael 2007 Strong Men at Work Kalito 2007 Jénífà Banji 2008 Emi Abata Afolabi 2012 The Antique Oba Akhigbe 2014 Same Difference Adewole 2014 The Novelist Felix 2016 Desecration Richie 2017 Gold Statue Capone 2019 Badcop Amari Kirabo 2023 Desecrated Too Doctor 2023 Coming to Nigeria Don 2024

Who is Rykardo Agbor’s wife?

The talented Nigerian actor is married but prefers to keep her away from the limelight. Rykardo Agbor has always had his wife's full support when it comes to his acting career.

Rykardo Agbor in a traditional Nigerian attire (L). The actor sitting on a couch with one leg crossed over the other while holding a phone (R). Photo: @Rykardoa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the aforementioned interview with Independent Nigeria, he explained that his wife understands his profession and does not take offence at the roles he plays;

My wife knows what my profession is, so why is she going to be offended? She knows that what I do is my profession and not that the characters I act is the real me. It is me assuming the place of a character.

Recalling a past relationship during Azuh Arinze Live! YouTube interview, he described his initial impression of his wife;

We just met then she was still in school through a friend…for me, it was the first time I would see somebody that was that calm and naturally beautiful—no makeups and all that.

Meet Rykardo Agbor’s children

Rykardo Agbor is the father of twins, Daniel and Daniela. He has spoken about his experience as a father, emphasising the importance of patience and nurturing.

During an interview with Punch Newspapers, the Nollywood actor explained:

It’s been a beautiful experience that has taught me patience because kids throw tantrums and fall ill sometimes. There are times you may get too harsh, and that could throw them into a kind of withdrawal mode…spending quality time with them (kids) as much as possible is important.

FAQs

Who is Rykardo Agbor? Rykardo is a Nigerian actor known for his work in Nollywood and has appeared in over 30 films. What is Rykardo Agbor’s age? He is 52 years old as of February 2025, having been born on 4 February 1973. Where is Rykardo Agbor from? He was born in Lagos, Nigeria. How many siblings does Rykardo Agbor have? He has three sisters. Who is Rykardo Agbor’s wife? Details about his wife remain private, but the couple share two children. Who are Rykardo Agbor’s children? He is the father of twins, Daniel and Daniela.

The legendary Nollywood actor, Rykardo Agbor, has left an indelible mark on the Nigerian film industry. With over 30 acting credits to his name, his legacy in the entertainment industry remains strong.

Legit.ng recently published Will Parfitt’s biography. He is a British social media sensation from London, England, United Kingdom. He gained widespread recognition for his uncanny resemblance to Channing Tatum.

Parfitt built his career as a male exotic dancer in Australia, captivating audiences at major events. His popularity earned him the title of Australia’s Most Voted Lavish Ladies Night Out. Read the article to learn more about him, including his marital status.

Source: Legit.ng